Gilead Sciences - Top Biotech Pick For The Next Decade

Gilead Sciences' traditional earnings cash cows, its Hep C and HIV businesses, have been taking a hit. Despite this, these businesses should continue to provide the company significant profits.

Gilead Sciences recently poached Novartis' head of oncology. This, combined with the company's oncology pipeline, means it is looking towards the future.

Gilead Sciences has seen its stock price drop significantly from its mid-2015 highs. Despite these difficulties, the company has recently initiated a dividend and is buying back shares.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is an American biopharmaceutical company. The company has had a difficult time over the past year and a half as investors worried about its decreasing Hepatitis C earnings. Despite these difficulties, Gilead Sciences, as we will see, continues to hold a significant position in different viral markets. This portfolio, combined with the company's future growth potential, makes the company, as we will see, a strong investment and my top biotech pick for the next decade.

Introduction

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics. In simple terms, this means that the company attempts to find treatment for major viral diseases. So far, the company has managed to cure Hepatitis C while developing innovative and market leading treatments for both HIV and Influenza.

Gilead Sciences - Kiplinger

Gilead Sciences watched its stock price soar after the company first created a cure for Hepatitis C. From the company's $11 billion Pharmasset acquisition in late-2011, that gave it what it needed to cure Hepatitis C, to mid-2015, the company watched its stock price go up by a factor of six.

From that peak of $120 per share in mid-2015, the company watched its stock price fall to a December 2016 low of just over $70 per share. Since then, the company has seen a respectable start to 2017 with a present stock price of just over $75 per share. Even with this modest recovery, the company's stock price is still noticeably below its mid-2015 peak.

As we will see, as my top biotech pick for the next decade, Gilead Sciences has enormous room to grow.

Gilead Sciences' Hepatitis C Cash Cow

Now that we have an overview of Gilead Sciences and the company's recent stock price performance, let's begin by discussing the company's portfolio.

Gilead Sciences Main Portfolio - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The above slide of Gilead Sciences' portfolio shows the company's largest sources of income, namely HIV and Hepatitis C. Namely, according to Gilead Sciences' 3Q 2016 earnings, the company earned $3.5 billion in revenue from HIV sales and another $3.3 billion in Hepatitis C revenue. Compared to total quarterly revenue of $7.4 billion, this means that the majority of Gilead Sciences revenue comes from HIV and Hepatitis C.

As a result, a significant portion of Gilead Sciences' future earnings are dependent on the company's continued success in these two fields. Let's begin by discussing the company's Hepatitis C earnings.

Gilead Sciences Hep C Earnings Change - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Since peaking in mid-2015, Gilead Sciences has seen a significant drop in its Hepatitis C sales. The company's Hepatitis C revenue has dropped by 31% over the past year. This is a result of a rapid decrease in the company's U.S. revenues followed by a subsequent decrease in the company's Japan earnings. This resulted in the company's Hepatitis C earnings dropping to $3.3 billion for the most recent quarter.

Despite this decline, as we can see, the company's Hepatitis C earnings are beginning to balance themselves out. The company anticipates approximately $2 billion in annual U.S. Hepatitis C earnings in 2016. And while the company's international earnings are declining, even if they disappear, the company's quarterly Hepatitis C earnings will still bottom out at $2 billion, or still a very respectable $8 billion annually.

In the 3Q 2016, Gilead Sciences earned $3.68 billion in net income from product sales of $7.41 billion. That means the company had a net income margin of 49.7%. Assuming that Gilead Sciences' Hepatitis C earnings bottom out at $2 billion per quarter, we can assume a decline in U.S. earnings will be supported by international earnings not going all the way to zero, this means the company's annual Hepatitis C profits will be $4 billion.

And here in, we can see how undervalued Gilead Sciences is. Gilead Sciences is an enormous company with a lot of moving parts. At the present time, the S&P 500 is trading with a P/E ratio of just over 26. Given Gilead Sciences' present market cap of $100 billion, and valuing the company solely based on its Hepatitis C earnings, and a significant drop in those earnings by the way, that means the company would have a P/E ratio of just 25.

Even with all these restrictions, the company would still be trading at the same valuation as the S&P 500 at the present time. Take a minute to let that sink in.

Global Hepatitis C Prevalence - Proxima Concepts

And just because the company has been having a difficult time does not mean that the Hepatitis C market is anywhere near disappearing. China has yet to allow any major Hepatitis C drugmakers to enter the market and yet an estimated 20 million people there have the disease. In the United States, roughly 3 million people have the disease.

When the treatment was first created, it was used immediately to treat those patients who had the highest chance of dying. Since then, as these patients have been cured, insurers have been increasingly reluctant to pay a hundred thousand dollars to treat a disease that's not immediately killing the person.

Despite this, these people have the disease and will need to be treated eventually. And every year, many new people are still getting the disease. This points to a long-term market for Gilead Sciences, albeit at a much lower margin.

Gilead Sciences HIV Cash Cow

Now that we have discussed the company's cash cow Hepatitis C, let's move on to discussing the company's HIV cash cow.

Gilead Sciences HIV Earnings Change - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Unlike Gilead Sciences' declining Hepatitis C revenue, the company is seeing its HIV revenue continue to increase. From the 3Q 2015 to the 3Q 2016, the company saw its HIV revenue increase by 21%. Even discounting the one time favorable $332 million TAF based regimen, the company has still seen its HIV revenue increase by 10% over the past year.

We saw above that Gilead Sciences' Hepatitis C revenue alone, even factoring in a major drop as Gilead Sciences' market dominance decreases, would make the company fairly valued in the present market environment. However, the company also has a growing HIV business that in the most recent quarter produced the company higher profits than its Hepatitis C business.

And one of the most important developments in the company's HIV business, a development that is not as visible when looking solely at the company's revenue, is the patent protection provided by the company's new TAF based regimens. The reason for this is because the company's TDF based regimens, including Viread, which forms the core of the company's present HIV portfolio goes off of patent protection in 2017.

As a result, Gilead Sciences, through its R&D process, has managed to create new TAF based regimens. However, these new TAF based drugs, such as Genvoya, provide HIV treatment in a single pill with increased safety. For these reasons, Gilead Sciences has managed to switch patients from its TDF based regimens to its present TAF based regimen, a regimen that has patent protection into the 2020s.

This means that Gilead Sciences' HIV cash cow should continue to bring the company significant additional earnings.

Gilead Sciences New Market Potential

Now that we have a detailed discussion of Gilead Sciences' cash cow businesses of Hepatitis C and HIV, let's finish up by discussing Gilead Sciences potential for earnings from new markets.

Gilead Sciences Oncology and Inflammation Portfolio - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Despite a fairly weak pipeline in terms of future earnings potential, Gilead Sciences still has two major sources of growth that it is focused on, NASH and oncology. Four days ago, major news was made by Gilead Sciences poaching Alessandro Riva, the former head of Novartis (NYSE: NVS) Oncology to leave and join its team. This is despite Gilead Sciences seeing setbacks in its oncology pipeline in 2016.

However, this poaching shows that Gilead Sciences remains committed to its oncology pipeline. And while Alessandro Riva is entering a company with a weak oncology portfolio, he will be entering a company with an enormous cash pile. A cash pile that it might be looking to put to use by rapidly developing an oncology portfolio. Developing this portfolio can significantly help Gilead Sciences' future portfolio.

At the same time, Gilead Sciences also has an impressive NASH portfolio that has the potential to noticeably increase its earnings. NASH, or nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases, is the most common liver disorder in the world affecting 2-5% of the American population with no present treatments on the market. This is a disease that is becoming an increasingly deadly American disease.

NASH Market Size - Twimg

As a result, the NASH market is growing rapidly and by the late 2020s could peak out at a market worth almost $40 billion. Gilead Sciences has four drugs in its pipeline, all in phase 2 or phase 3 trials. These drugs are all expected to achieve major results in the next few quarters. And, while it is still indeterminate, and no one can evaluate the pipeline until the results come out, a cure in one of these markets could place Gilead Sciences in the same market position it was with Hepatitis C.

This could provide Gilead Sciences will tens of billions in annual profits and be enough to take its earnings to the next level. As we can see here, Gilead Sciences has significant potential in both the NASH markets and it is looking to increase its dominance in the oncology markets.

Gilead Sciences Financials

So far, we have thoroughly discussed Gilead Sciences portfolio including the company's cash cows, Hepatitis C and HIV, along with the company's future regions of growth, oncology and NASH. Let's finish up this article by discussing Gilead Sciences' financials.

Gilead Sciences Revenue Decrease - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences is seeing its revenue continue to decrease. The company has seen its revenue decrease by 10% over the past year from $8.2 billion to $7.4 billion over the past year. Despite these difficulties, the company's Hepatitis C revenues are beginning to stabilize while the company's HIV revenues are increasing. As a result, we can anticipate that the company's revenue will bottom out and its profits will continue to stay strong.

Not bad to see constant revenues, or a slight decrease in revenues, for a company with a P/E ratio of merely 7.

Gilead Sciences Share Repurchase Program - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

At the same time, Gilead Sciences is taking advantage of its low share price to return capital to shareholders. The company recently decided to use its enormous cash flows to initiate a dividend. The company declared a 4Q 2016 quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share coming out to an annualized yield of a very respectable 2.49%. I anticipate that the company will continue to increase this dividend.

At the same time, the company is continuing to repurchase stock. The company has roughly 1.3 billion shares outstanding and retired 11.7 million shares in the 3Q 2016 alone with an average price of $85.11. At the same time, the company has $10 billion of its January 2016 share repurchase program out of a $12 billion January 2016 authorization remaining.

In fact, since 2012, Gilead Sciences has repurchased an amazing 19% of all shares outstanding. At this rate, by 2037, Gilead Sciences will be a fully private company having repurchased all of its shares. With the company's $10 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining, that means over the next year, the company could repurchase 10% of all shares outstanding taking advantage of low market prices.

While I am unhappy that the company has apparently slowed down its share repurchase program as prices have fallen, the company repurchased $8 billion in 1Q 2016, followed by $2.5 billion in the 2Q and 3Q 2016, the company has been continuing to reward investors. This shows that Gilead Sciences continues to care about shareholders through both its dividends and share repurchases.

And this helps to cement why Gilead Sciences is my top biotech pick for the next decade.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has had an incredibly difficult time over the past year and a half watching its stock price fall from almost $120 per share in mid-2015 to present share prices of just over $75 per share. On top of that, in 2016, Gilead Sciences had some unfortunate setbacks on its pipeline. Despite these difficulties, Gilead Sciences has continued to do what it always does, generate cash.

The company recently poached Novartis' head of oncology and has a significant NASH portfolio, both things that should help its future earnings. At the same time, while the company's Hepatitis C business is shrinking, the company is continuing to see its HIV business grow, and as a result, these two businesses should remain cash cows.

At the same time, Gilead Sciences is continuing to reward shareholders. The company has recently initiated a very respectable dividend for investors, a dividend that it will likely continue to grow. At the same time, the company has been repurchasing massive amounts of shares. And while I am disappointed that the company's share repurchase have slowed down, the company has strong potential going forward.

As a result of these things, Gilead Sciences is my top biotech pick for the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.