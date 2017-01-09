Private Equity Stocks Are Cheap For Good Reason

First of all, private equity stocks are cheap.

There are seven publicly listed private equity companies. Their average

Stock Symbol Price Now Mkt Value $ mil Fwd P/E Fwd Div Yield Apollo Global Mgmt NYSE: (NYSE:APO) $21.42 $3,973 9.9x 6.5% Ares Management, LP NYSE: (NYSE:ARES) $19.05 $1,539 11.0x 4.2% Blackstone Group NYSE: (NYSE:BX) $30.51 $17,451 10.7x 5.4% The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: (NASDAQ:CG) $16.65 $1,408 9.3x 12.0% Fortress Investment (NYSE:FIG) $5.37 $1,164 6.4x 6.7% KKR & Co., LP NYSE: (NYSE:KKR) $16.73 $7,521 8.0x 3.8% Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) $40.75 $2,564 14.1x 6.4% Median 9.9x 6.4% Click to enlarge

P/E ratio for the coming year is less than 10x and the yield is 6.4%. Most of these companies are expecting higher earnings and dividends this year. So, private equity stocks appear to be good value-based investments.

Cheap for good reason: lousy track records

The fact is public private equity stocks have had a poor track record. That is likely why they are so cheap. For example, as a group, the stocks have had no price gains. As a group they have lost money for their original shareholders.

The table below shows this. The median time period they have been public is 5.75 years. The total gain over that period is -1.6%. On average they have fallen 0.17% per year since going public.

Stock Symbol Public since IPO Price Price Now Total Gain Years Public Annual ROI Apollo Global Mgmt NYSE: APO 3/30/11 $19.00 $21.42 12.7% 5.75 2.1% Ares Management, LP NYSE: ARES 5/01/14 $19.00 $19.05 0.3% 2.58 0.1% Blackstone Group NYSE: BX 6/27/07 $31.00 $30.51 -1.6% 9.42 -0.2% The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG 5/3/12 $22.00 $16.65 -24.3% 4.50 -6.0% Fortress Investment FIG 2/08/2007 $18.50 $5.37 -71.0% 9.92 -11.7% KKR & Co., LP NYSE: KKR 2/15/2010 $10.50 $16.73 59.3% 6.92 7.0% Oaktree Capital Group OAK 4/12/2012 $43.00 $40.75 -5.2% 4.58 -1.2% Median -1.6% 5.75 -0.17% Click to enlarge

All these stocks have high dividend yields. So including the dividends in the return calculations might make up for the stock price underperformance. We measured the total return to investors. We found the same lousy track record.

The table below shows that private equity stocks, as a group, have not done well against the S&P 500 even with dividends included. Private equity stocks gained 4.3% on average but the S&P gained 12.3% on a total return basis.

Symbol IPO Price Price Now Total Gain Years Public Total Rtn Avg Annual Total Rtn APO $19.00 $21.42 12.7% 5.75 76.3% 10.4% ARES $19.00 $19.05 0.3% 2.58 11% 4.3% BX $31.00 $30.51 -1.6% 9.42 37% 3.4% CG $22.00 $16.65 -24.3% 4.50 15% 3.1% FIG $18.50 $5.37 -71.0% 9.92 -53% -7.4% KKR $10.50 $16.73 59.3% 6.92 132% 13.0% OAK $43.00 $40.75 -5.2% 4.58 28% 5.5% Median -1.6% 5.75 27.6% 4.3% S&P 500 Total Rtn $2,237.90 $4,354.05 94.6% 5.75 94.6% 12.3% Click to enlarge

In fact, not one stock has outperformed the S&P 500 total return index since their IPO (or first day trading in the case of KKR). This can be seen in the table below.

Returns since IPO Symbol Years Public Avg Annual Total Rtn S&P 500 Total Rtn Stock difference Apollo Global Mgmt APO 5.75 10.4% 12.2% -1.9% Ares Management, LP ARES 2.58 4.3% 10.0% -5.8% Blackstone Group BX 9.42 3.4% 6.8% -3.4% The Carlyle Group CG 4.50 3.1% 14.1% -11.0% Fortress Investment FIG 9.92 -7.4% 6.9% -14.3% KKR & Co., LP KKR 6.92 13.0% 13.5% -0.6% Oaktree Capital Group OAK 4.58 5.5% 13.9% -8.5% Click to enlarge

Even KKR underperformed the index. So these stocks have been lousy investments since their IPO.

Granted there was a recession and slow corporate growth at the beginning. Since private equity funds use leverage, one might assume they performed worse during the beginning of the recession. But in the last few years they might have done better than the general market as the underlying businesses recovered. Leveraged buyout funds (LBO) use leverage. That is what generates great returns for the LBO funds and the private equity firms that manage them. This effect would boost those returns for the private equity stocks. So have these stocks outperformed in the past several years?

One word. Lousy. Look at the table below.

PE Stocks Price Returns Cumulative 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Last 5 yrs Last 3 yrs APO 40% 82% -25% -36% 28% 56.0% -38.8% ARES -10% -25% 48% 1.1% 1.1% BX 11% 102% 7% -14% -8% 92.9% -14.2% CG 62% -23% -43% -2% -30.7% -57.2% FIG 30% 95% -6% -37% -5% 43.8% -43.2% KKR 19% 60% -5% -33% -1% 20.0% -36.8% OAK 6% 29% -12% -8% -21% -12.8% -36.3% Median 18.7% 72.0% -9.8% -32.8% -2.4% 20.8% -40.8% S&P 500 13% 30% 11% -1% 10% 78.0% 21.1% Click to enlarge

The stocks outperformed in 2012 and 2013, but then proceeded to give it all up. On a cumulative basis, only Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has outperformed the S&P 500 in the last 5 years. But BX and the whole private equity stock group have fallen in the 3 years.

The same pattern holds up even from a total return standpoint, which includes dividends. The table below shows that, despite the high yields these stocks sport, the total return is subpar. In the last 5 years, only Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Blackstone (BX) have outperformed on a cumulative basis. But as a group, their shareholders have all lost money, even with dividends, in the last 3 years.

PE Stocks Total Returns Cumulative 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Last 5 yrs Last 3 yrs APO 49.2% 104.8% -15.6% -27.3% 35.8% 154.6% -16.7% ARES -7.6% -19.4% 54.9% 15.4% 15.4% BX 15.0% 109.6% 13.5% -5.0% -1.9% 155.0% 5.8% CG 68.0% -17.5% -30.9% 8.4% 3.8% -38.2% FIG 35.8% 100.5% -0.5% -28.8% 4.5% 101.6% -25.9% KKR 25.3% 70.5% 3.7% -26.0% 2.8% 68.4% -21.1% OAK 10.2% 39.7% -6.6% -3.9% -16.7% 15.2% -25.2% Median 25.3% 85.5% -6.6% -26.0% 4.5% 67.8% -27.8% S&P Total Rtn 16% 32% 14% 1% 12% 98.2% 29.0% Click to enlarge

So, both from just about every starting point, these stocks, even when you include the dividends, have had a lousy track record. In most cases, depending on the time frame, their shareholders have actually lost money.

No wonder their stocks are so cheap.

Are we using circular reasoning? Stocks don't falter just because they haven't risen.

Do stocks not rise just because they haven't risen in the past, even on a total return basis? Maybe in the very short run, but not over 3 to 5 years. That would be circular if it was always true. There is something else holding these stocks back. Usually, it's because shareholders are not being treated right.

Dividend payouts have been high.

If a stock doesn't rise even though the company retains all the earnings (i.e. a zero payout), one could argue that management's reinvestment of earnings is useless. It would be better to pay out all the earnings, or close to it in dividends. At least that way, shareholders could make a return with the money when management couldn't. Let's see if that is the case here. Look at the table below.

Dividend Payout Ratios 5 yr Total 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 APO 57% 98% 502% 321% 69% 162% ARES 98% 383% 70% 116% BX 127% 60% 74% 279% 92% 111% CG 66% 65% 153% -1130% 149% 208% FIG 22% 8% 41% 17% 65% 24% KKR 38% 70% 175% 156% 79% 127% OAK -45% 123% 50% 71% 155% 97% Average 121% Click to enlarge

The last column tells it all. We added up all the dividends for each stock and then divided that number by the all the earnings for the past 5 years. Wow! Not only have payout ratios been high - they have been too high.

Management has been borrowing to pay out more than the earnings to shareholders. That adds debt to the private equity companies balance sheets. In the long run, say over 5 -10 years, this is probably not sustainable. One private equity stock, Carlyle Group (NYSE: CG) paid shareholders twice the amount of earnings made over the last 5 years.

So nobody is fooled. The stock prices have adjusted for the high dividends payouts. That is why the stock prices have underperformed.

What is really happening here?

I suspect it has to do with the fact that management gets a larger share of the underlying fees and earnings that the LBO, credit and real estate funds generate for the entities that manage these funds. Maybe to compensate for this and their pubic stocks' underperformance, management pays out more than the earnings afford on a long-term basis to the public shareholders.

What does this mean for shareholders?

If the stock prices don't recover, most of these stocks will likely be taken private again by management. They are probably only public to provide management a tool to provide liquidity for management holdings. The vast majority of large private equity companies have not gone down this route. They are still private and will likely remain so, given the poor performance of the public private equity company stock prices.

Conclusion

So here is what we know. The stocks are cheap. They have high yields that provide most of the performance. Also, given the likelihood that payout ratios will continue to be high until the buyouts occur, shareholders will do well. Management is likely to take most of them private. That means existing shareholders will benefit from the takeover premiums that will be paid. Lastly, there is every reason to believe the underlying earnings of the LBO funds will benefit from the expected growth in the economy over the next several years.

Bottom line, buy the private equity stocks. Stick to the ones with lower payout ratios, but have not underperformed as badly as the others. This means buy KKR & Co and Blackstone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.