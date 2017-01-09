Can Cato Corporation Get Back To $30 A Share?

The stock now is trading below $26 a share, which historically has been a support zone. Furthermore, Cato now has an earnings multiple under 10.

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) is currently trading at $25.82, which means the stock is trading at 2013 levels. The company announced poor turnover of $104.4 million for the month of December, which led to a collapse in the stock price from levels well above $30 a share. Sentiment has now reached bearish extremes, as many analysts believe the company will not be able to recover convincingly in the quarters to come.

Setups like we have in Cato at present definitely pique my interest for a number of reasons. Basically, you have a stock trading a good 40%+ off its 2015 highs, which could present an opportunity. Why? Well, despite all the woes the company is going through at present, it still should bring in around $1.70 in earnings this year. In its fiscal year last year, the company brought in $2.39 in earnings with operating margins of 9.5%. This year, that metric is expected to fall meaningfully, which is the main reason analysts have turned bearish on this stock. However, with fiscal 2018 numbers looking more promising, it might not be a bad idea to scaling into a small position around these prices.

Margins are expected to get a boost in the next fiscal year. Analysts are predicting top line sales of $957.1 million on earnings per share of $2. Although the recent performance has been ugly, Cato has demonstrated in the past that it can work its way out of trading slumps. In both 2008 and 2014, earnings and margins slumped but rebounded the following year. It is on course to do this again in 2018, but how much will it affect the share price?

The company is now trading at an earnings multiple of under 10, which is well-behind its 10-year average of 14.28. In fact, all of Cato's valuation metrics are well below historic averages, which means value players might now come in and scoop up some shares -- especially if we get some insider buying in the near term. In my experience, valuation metrics are really useful if the company in question continues to report a healthy profit, debt is under control and a healthy dividend is being paid out.

With total liabilities on the balance sheet ($205 million) not coming to even half of the amount of equity ($411 million), debt is not an issue -- especially due to the absence of interest bearing debt. Furthermore, the dividend yield (now surpassing 5%) looks rock solid despite lower earnings this year. The present payout ratio on a 12-month trailing average is 50%, which means the dividend doesn't appear to be in danger.

So how would I play a long position going forward? Well, you could wait for a buy signal through one of the technical indicators or through a golden cross, but sometimes you can miss a sizable piece of the move before this setup takes place. Alternatively, buying into a strong rally (with a strong trailing stop-loss) would be a more aggressive strategy. Either way, the stock is now trading up against strong support, which should hold in my opinion. This stock should at least make it back to the $30 level when you take into account its balance sheet and valuation. Control risk by keeping your position size in check.

