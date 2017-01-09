B Communications - Another Investment Opportunity Emerges

As I explained before, PM Netanyahu favors Bezeq's owner, and the media says that he personally helped him to limit competition and regulation.

BCOM has been pressured heavily by the Israeli regulators. However, the Israeli government has passed the budget for the next two years, and the reforms are manageable.

Over the past two years, I covered the stock extensively. During that time, the stock price has doubled, and there is still more room to grow.

Introduction

I have been covering the stocks of B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) and Internet Gold (NASDAQ:IGLD) over the past two years. During that time, I published several articles regarding these companies. I am a great fan of the two, and have owned BCOM for years. They are two little companies, that due to their small size and low trading volume stay unnoticed by most investors.

Before you read this article, I highly recommend that you read the previous articles that I wrote about BCOM and IGLD. This article will analyze two major events that I believe will unlock value to investors. At the same time, I won't be able to repeat all the information I provided in the other article.

There are two main reasons for investment in BCOM. The first one is the difference between the NAV and the market cap, which will grow rapidly as BCOM keeps paying its debt. The second one is the growth of Bezeq - BCOM's asset, that will benefit massively from two main catalysts, which will be covered here.

In this article, I will explain the structure of Bezeq, BCOM and IGLD. Then I will explain the reasons for the weakness in the stock price. Afterwards, I will analyze the two catalysts that will unlock value for Bezeq and therefore BCOM, and I will finish with an analysis of BCOM's current debt situation.

Bezeq-BCOM-IGLD

Bezeq was acquired by Eurocom in 2010 in a very odd method. These pyramids, as you can see in the chart below used to be a very popular way for acquiring assets using a very small down payment. Many pyramids have collapsed due to the massive amount of debts, and the fact that the real asset is far from the mother company, so any change in the business environment might make it very hard to push the dividends upward.

The further you are from Bezeq, the higher the risk. This is why the NAV gap is higher in IGLD. As you can see, even as BCOM becomes less leveraged, the gap is still here. While it isn't as big as it was two years ago, there is still plenty of room to grow. At the moment, the gap stands at 23% for BCOM, and 60% for IGLD.

Click to enlarge

Bezeq is still a huge telecommunication monopoly. All attempts to weaken it had very little success. Partially because of the power of this monopoly and its lobbyists, and partially because of the weakness of regulators. The chart here that was originally published in The Marker, is still relevant, and it shows how strong Bezeq is even after several rounds of tightened regulation aimed to weaken Bezeq.

Bezeq is still the leader in the Israeli telecom market, and it accounts for over 90% of the annual profits in the sector. It gives Bezeq the ability to reward its shareholders while it keeps investing in its infrastructure. The company is becoming more diversified, and it now offers smart home systems, and more services that are compatible with its core business.

Bezeq's main advantage over its peers is also its main asset in my opinion - the massive and vast infrastructure that can reach every home in Israel. It has its own fiber-optics infrastructure, its own internet cable that connects it to the world, and its own cellular network. It allows Bezeq to be competitive while still showing higher margins.

Bezeq still enjoys the backup of the ministry of communication in Israel. The formal reason for it, is that the ministry understands that in a liberal country where telecom infrastructure is built by the private companies, it should not weaken Bezeq too much, as it won't be able to keep upgrading its fantastic infrastructure. Critics are saying that the fact the owner of Bezeq, Shaul Elovitch and PM Netanyahu are friends is the reason.

The Reasons for the Latest Weakness

Lately, we have seen both Bezeq and BCOM plunging. The reason for that has nothing to do with the fundamentals of the company. The company is still is very profitable, and creates a lot of cash flow. Bezeq keeps leading the Israeli telecom market, and its outlook for 2017 shows us that while the company keeps investing and growing, it will offer a 9% dividend. 25% of this dividend will go to BCOM.

The decline in the share price was due to uncertainty regarding the regulation over Bezeq. In Israel, when the parliament approves a new budget for the year to come, it also passes a long bill that contains many reforms. Many politicians wanted to increase the regulation over Bezeq and force it to share its infrastructure for a very low price. There was actually a big fight in the parliament over it.

Eventually, there was a compromise, and while Bezeq didn't like it, it was not as worse as some thought it might be. Bezeq will allow its peers to use its infrastructure, but the price won't be as low as some politicians wanted it to be. Moreover, Hot, Bezeq's largest competitor won't be able to use Bezeq's infrastructure.

The budget passed lately, and the reforms will slowly kick in. The best thing about these reforms is that they are probably over for now. As I said above, these reforms usually pass with the new budget, and in Israel, the government just passed a budget for the next two years. Therefore, I don't see any major reform or regulatory change in the coming two years.

To conclude, Bezeq suffered from uncertainty, and Mr. Market hates uncertainty. This was the reason for the weakness in the stock price, and I believe that for now, the uncertainty will fade away, and investors will look again at the strong fundamentals that Bezeq has together with a fair valuation.

First Catalyst - Consolidation is Coming

While many politicians and the Ministry of Finance wanted to weaken Bezeq and promote more competition in the sector, the Ministry of Communications wanted to strengthen Bezeq. After Bezeq suffered from the new regulations imposed on it in the new budget, the ministry decided in a swift move to allow it to consolidate its segments.

CEO of the ministry Shlomo Filber and PM Netanyhau gave Bezeq a huge present, which is worth much more than the damage the reforms might do. While this isn't a full consolidation, and it is still subject to a report by the State Comptroller of Israel, it will have an enormous impact on the company.

Bezeq almost immediately took advantage of this declaration and announced that it is consolidating with YES. YES is the satellite TV company that Bezeq fully owns. YES lost over 5 billion NIS since it was incorporated over a decade ago, and now Bezeq will be able to take advantage of these losses. It will have a positive impact of roughly 130 million NIS annually for the next 10 years. We are talking about 10% net income growth due to the lower tax burden.

Moreover, YES is now a part of Bezeq, and therefore, it will be able to borrow money and refinance its debt as part of Bezeq and not just a fully owned company. So we have here higher net income and lower interest rate on the debt, which will have an extremely positive effect on Bezeq for the coming decade.

It is important to note, that while YES and the other subsidies will now be part of Bezeq from an accounting point of view, it will still not be the same company. The companies will still offer services as different companies. However, Bezeq hopes that the next phase will be full consolidation, which will save billions for the company, and will allow it to be even more competitive.

Second Catalyst - Cellular War is Over?

Golan Telecom was the major catalyst for the price war in the cellular sector. The company offered very comprehensive plans for prices that were over 50% lower than the average price. If you read the previous articles, Golan damaged the results of all major cellular companies, and Pelephone, owned fully by Bezeq suffered as well.

In order to reduce the competition, Cellcom bought Golan Telecom in an attempt to consolidate the market, and allow the prices to climb. However, this deal wasn't approved by the Israeli regulator who didn't mind Golan changing hands, but couldn't allow the consolidation that could lead to quick price hikes that will have a negative political impact on regulators and politicians alike.

This week a new deal to buy Golan was made. This time the regulators have no objections as the buyer is Electra, a home appliance manufacturer and retailer. The soon to be chairman of the new Golan is Gil Sharon. He used to be the CEO of Pelephone, when the prices were higher and many believed that the companies were coordinating prices. In an interview on Thursday, he said that the current prices don't make any sense, and as Golan was the catalyst for the price war, it seems like prices are going to be raised soon.

Right now, Pelephone is either losing money or making a small and insignificant profit. Before Golan entered the market, Pelephone was Bezeq's cash cow. It contributed over 1 billion NIS in operating profits, and almost 1 billion NIS in FCF. Since 2010, Bezeq had to deal with a quick decline in FCF from Pelephone, but as you can see, the company did it admirably.

If the competition will weaken, Pelephone will be able to raise prices with the rest of the market. If Pelephone is able to do so, it will add millions of NIS to Bezeq's net income and the FCF. As the price hikes will happen all across the market, it will not hurt the company's market share.

BCOM

The NAV gap right now is impressive at 22%, and Bezeq is ready to grow due to the two main catalysts. Moreover, I believe that the new regulations are already priced into the price of Bezeq and BCOM. I believe that while Bezeq will grow, and BCOM with it, the NAV gap will keep shrinking as it did over the past two years.

BCOM will have to keep paying dividends to support IGLD, so it can pay its debt. Therefore, investors will enjoy an enticing dividend yield of roughly 6%. This dividend payment will be paid in 2017. IGLD announced that they expect to receive around $23 million from BCOM in the form of dividends, so the annual dividend from BCOM should be around $37 million. The dividend is a bonus, but it shows that BCOM has enough cash in its hand to pay its debt while rewarding its shareholders.

The NAV gap is the result of the huge leverage that the company used in the Bezeq acquisition. However, the net debt is consistently shrinking. BCOM uses the dividend paid by Bezeq to pay its own debt, and use the excess cash to support IGLD. According to the latest report by BCOM, it has the means to keep repaying its debt for the next two years even if Bezeq doesn't pay any dividends.

Click to enlarge

As BCOM pays more debt, the NAV gap will decrease. Moreover, BCOM has refinanced its debt wisely lately. It offered cheaper debt in NIS instead of the more expensive debt in USD that it owned. It will save interest expenses, and it will also save money on option trades that were used as hedging.

As you can see in the graph below, the debt is no longer a risk, as the schedule is very simple. All the debt is in NIS and carries low interest. The company has low net debt and a great asset, so it will be able to refinance the debt in 2024 if needed. There is practically no reason for that 22% NAV gap.

Click to enlarge

As I described above, I am very certain that Bezeq, BCOM's only asset will keep growing and showing stronger income and FCF. Together with the lower net debt, and the enticing dividend, I believe that BCOM is very attractive.

Why I prefer BCOM over IGLD

While IGLD offers higher upside potential, I prefer to own BCOM over it. Some might prefer IGLD, while some should combine the two to reach the correct risk reward ratio. I prefer BCOM because it is closer to Bezeq. It has direct access to the asset itself. It holds the cash cow directly.

Unlike BCOM, IGLD is not going to pay any dividends soon. The dividends in this case are the cherry on top of the cake. The high yield is something that I learned to appreciate. If there is no stock appreciation or it won't be as significant as I believe it should be, I will still enjoy a meaningful stream of cash to my brokerage account.

IGLD practically has no room for an error. Its debt repayment schedule is much tighter, and it needs Bezeq to pay enough dividends, so BCOM can pay its debt and have enough cash to pay to IGLD. While right now it seems like there will be no problems, investors should always be ready for black swans.

In my opinion, at the moment, BCOM offers the best upside compared to the risks. It offers immense upside while the risks are very small. Even if Bezeq doesn't manage to grow its earnings, it will still be able to repay its debt and pay dividends.

Conclusion

The consolidation and the end of the price wars are both huge catalysts, and they will work together with the ever-improving debt structure of BCOM. Finally, Bezeq's investors are getting the prize they were looking for, and by investing in BCOM, you can leverage the gains.

These two measures will allow Bezeq to save over 1 billion NIS in expenses, and Pelephone might make a comeback and contribute to the bottom line after several harsh years. Altogether, it will contribute to Bezeq, and BCOM as its owner will benefit tremendously. I truly believe that BCOM is a hidden gem, that shouldn't be ignored.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCOM, IGLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.