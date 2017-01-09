Agile Therapeutics Is Oversold Due To Misunderstood Clinical Trial Results

A closer look at the details of the study, specifically the population, calls into serious question the reasons given for unloading the stock.

The company described the results as positive, but they were viewed as overwhelmingly negative by the investment community, and the stock was dumped accordingly.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) dropped by 80% on the evening of Tuesday, January 3, after the company published the results of a Phase 3 clinical trial for their hormonal contraceptive patch, Twirla. A press release provided by the company described the results as "positive" and expressed intent to submit Twirla for FDA approval as a result of the study outcomes, but the study and the accompanying press release were faced with heavy criticism in the investment community. The criticisms leveled at the results of the study were primarily focused on two factors:

Participants in the study had a dropout rate of 51.4%, which was largely interpreted as suggestive that the contraceptive produced a high rate of side effects or was otherwise difficult to tolerate.

The overall Pearl Index, a measure of efficacy of preventing pregnancies, was 4.80, which is well above the ideal number of 4.0 or below.

A contraceptive that is less than optimal at actually preventing pregnancy and produces a myriad of significant side effects would certainly seem to be a poor investment opportunity, but a deeper analytic look at the published study suggests that these may be inaccurate, knee-jerk reactions. The study I will be referencing throughout, as well as other clinical results and press releases from Agile, can be located at Agile's press release page.

The dropout rate statistic is being misinterpreted:

It is an understandable reaction to be concerned that more than half of the participants did not complete the study, but without context and normative data that number is meaningless. Let us first examine what the dropout rate actually tells us about Twirla.

The overwhelming sentiment among the investment community has been that Twirla must produce serious unwanted side-effects leading to participants discontinuing the study. However, the study actually contradicts this. The most common reason given by patients who discontinued the study was "subject decision," which is defined as a personal decision to discontinue participation not due to anything specific about the study or the product and may include reasons such as a participant deciding they did in fact want to become pregnant. "Adverse event," a category of reasons which includes side effects, was the second most common reason given. The third was "loss to follow-up," which simply indicates participants did not respond to attempts to follow-up with them regarding study outcomes. The overall frequency of reported side effects was actually lower than that of several FDA approved contraceptives including Ortho Evra and Quartette. In summary, the majority of participants who discontinued participation in the study did not do so because of side effects they experienced.

The other factor that must be considered it whether a 51.4% dropout rate is actually high. For most accurate analysis this ratio should not be compared to general dropout rates of clinical rates, which are typically around 30%, but to those of other clinical trials specifically evaluating the efficacy of contraceptives. The 51.4% dropout rate is actually LOWER than the previous recorded dropout rate of 57% from the prior Phase 3 trial of Twirla. Quartette, an FDA approved contraceptive with somewhat similar mechanics to Twirla, recorded a dropout rate of 40.3% in the study which led to FDA approval. In context, a dropout rate of 51.4% is NOT excessively high or concerning for this population.

The Pearl Index statistic is also being misinterpreted:

The overall Pearl Index of 4.80 does not inspire confidence as values above 4.0 may suggest reduced efficacy of actually preventing pregnancies. However, this particular study consisted of a somewhat atypical population that has skewed the Pearl Index.

Most clinical trials have stringent inclusion/exclusion criteria and focus on specifically defined populations in order to demonstrate efficacy. However, this particular trial was designed, at the request of the FDA, to represent a "real world population." Functionally, this resulted in no controls on demographic variables, including weight. Only 39% of the over 2,000 participants in this study were of normal weight. An additional 25% were overweight, and a further 35% were obese.

This is not typical for contraceptive trials, which usually include a much higher proportion of women within a normal weight range for the explicit reason that contraceptives are known to be less effective in overweight and obese women. The FDA is well aware of this discrepancy and has even published their own research on the subject. This information is incredibly important to understand when interpreting the reported efficacy of Twirla from this clinical trial. Because the majority of the women in this study were overweight or obese, the overall Pearl Index recorded is a poor estimate of the efficacy of Twirla. Examining the efficacy of Twirla by weight range of participants tells a very different story.

Participants in this study who were within a normal weight range demonstrated a Pearl Index of 3.03, well within an acceptable range. The overall Pearl Index of 4.80 was strongly influenced by Pearl Index values of 5.36 in overweight women and 6.42 in obese women. Even if we remove the results of the obese women from the study but still include the overweight women, the overall Pearl Index in non-obese populations is an acceptable 3.94. In other words, this study demonstrated solid efficacy via the Pearl Index when compared to respective population norms.

Agile Therapeutics' Financial Situation

To take a broad view of the company's viability, let us examine their finances. According to their most recent financial report AGRX is currently operating at a net loss of $7.8 million per quarter, which is unsurprising given that they are heavily invested in research and testing and do not currently have FDA approval for their primary product. Reassuringly, the company reports over $67 million in total assets, including over $50 million in cash, which could keep them operational for around 2 years even if delays are met with the FDA approval process. The company is also active in seeking funding and was recently awarded $3 million from New Jersey's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program, so assets should continue to increase even before Twirla hits the market.

Summary

The most recent Phase 3 clinical trial of Twirla demonstrated acceptable efficacy and minimal side effects among participants within the context of demographics. The massive selling of this stock was a short sighted move due to misinterpretations of an atypical clinical trial. Agile Therapeutics has reported their intentions to resubmit Twirla for FDA approval by the end of Q1 2017. Approval is typically a 6 month process, which would put anticipated FDA approval near the end of Q3 2017. The stock was priced at over $5 per share before the "negative" study results are currently trades at just over half that. It is not hard to see the case for 100% upside, or more, in this situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.