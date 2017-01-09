Ride The Gold Bull Until Midyear

I'm of the opinion that gold started a fresh new bull market in December 2015. In fact, it's worth noting at present on the weekly GLD chart that the 200-week moving average is about to cross the rising 50-week moving average. It remains to see whether the lows printed on gold on Dec. 15 will hold, but I'm betting that they will. In fact, on the mining chart, the moving averages have already crossed over, which is usually an accurate sign that a new bull market has begun. Therefore, there are three things that should take place over the summer of 2017 in the precious metals market.

First, it is crucial that the Dec. 15 lows do not get penetrated. As we can see from the chart, this basically classifies as a yearly cycle low, which since 2013 has always taken place at the end of each calendar year. If these lows hold, which I expect they will, this will mean that we have finally broken the pattern of lower lows since 2012. Therefore, if we go by 2016, I'm expecting gold to rise hard over the first half of the year before dropping down into a deep intermediate and yearly cycle, or at the end of this year.

The second metric to watch out for would be long-term sentiment levels in gold. As we can see from the chart below, sentiment reached excessive optimistic levels in the summer of last year when gold printed its yearly cycle top. Investors who want to trade gold on a yearly basis should wait for sentiment to reach ultra-bullish levels sometime in midyear. As in all markets, the time when the masses are ultra-bullish is when it is always the most difficult time to sell. However, we should use our knowledge of 2016 to our benefit and definitely take at least partial profits on precious metals positions when sentiment gets too bullish, which should next be sometime around mid-2017.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

If my thesis is correct about gold, then there is every chance that the dollar has topped, although we do not have a weekly swing yet. If gold is to undergo a multi-month rally, it will need help from the greenback in the form of dollar weakness. Sentiment remains at bullish extremes in the dollar, and I would be selling the greenback up here. It is precisely at times like this that the herd always opts to go long.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Why? Well, with the U.S. about to undergo a swift series of rate hikes (as it perceivably remains the strongest economy in the world), many analysts and investors remain bullish on the greenback. Selling the greenback when stocks are at all-time highs, when Trump is promising the sun, moon and stars and multiple interest rate hikes to come might seem ludicrous to many. However, if we get this weekly swing this week, odds are favorable that we have seen a multiyear top in the dollar -- something nobody is expecting at present. A weakening dollar would be bullish for the yellow metal.

To sum up, investors should be watching carefully the correlation between the dollar and gold as we start the year. I'm expecting a swift rally in the yellow metal over the first part of the year, and I believe it is going to achieve this with the help of a weakening dollar.

