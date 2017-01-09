Warren Buffett's 2 Favorite Banks Look Less Compelling

Back in February of 2016, I indicated that "Warren Buffett's 2 Favorite Banks Looked Compelling." The idea was straightforward: Both Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were trading hands at prices that offered a fairly low "investment bar." The valuations were reasonable, the yields above average and yet the payout ratios were lower than they had been.

In that illustration, I used some hypotheticals to demonstrate the point. For Wells Fargo that meant a 6% earnings-per-share growth rate assumption (on the lower end of the anticipated range), a future P/E of 12 and a payout ratio of 40%. Those assumptions, based on a share price back then around $48, lead to a total return anticipation of about 9.6% per annum.

Let's use those same numbers to "check in on" the security today. Wells Fargo is expected to earn just over $4 per share this year. Should that number grow by 6% annually, you'd anticipate the bank earning $5.40 or so per share after half a decade. With an ending earnings multiple of 12, you'd also anticipate a future share price of about $65.

The current dividend at Wells Fargo sits at $0.38 per quarter. If this were to get to a 40% payout ratio after five years, you'd simultaneously be suggesting a dividend growth rate north of 7% per year. In total you might anticipate collecting $9.50 or so in payments for the period.

Your total value expectation (prior to thinking about reinvestment) would be around $75, equating to an average total gain anticipation of about 6.3% per annum based on today's price - now ~15% higher than it was a year ago. This is still quite reasonable (especially for subdued expectations) and it's one of the reasons that "we got spoiled with the banks." Yet the point is that a higher share price coupled with similar business expectations is going to reduce your potential gains.

Granted it's conceivable that the business prospects could now be better than they were or you could make an argument for a higher valuation. Still, I think it's important to recognize what these sorts of things imply. In order for you to come up with the same 9.6% annual return expectation today, you'd need for one of a couple of things to happen.

For one thing, instead of 6% annual growth you could suggest that earnings can grow faster. Per share earnings would need to grow by nearly 10% per year alone in order to get back to a near 10% total return expectation. Alternatively, you could keep the 6% growth rate and suggest a higher ending earnings multiple. In this case shares would need to trade close to 15 times earnings to provide the 10% return expectations. Or you could think about a combination of the two: say 8% earnings growth and a future multiple of 13, which would roughly mirror the 6% growth rate and 12 times earnings expectations of the past.

The point is that the same level of anticipated return now requires an elevated set of business or security expectations as well. This doesn't mean that an investment can't still work out, it just means that the "investment bar" has been raised with a higher price and valuation and lower dividend yield.

This idea is perhaps even more evident with U.S. Bancorp.

Back in February of 2016 shares of U.S. Bancorp were trading hands around $40. With an expectation of 5% earnings growth (again on the lower end of estimates), a future multiple of 13 and a 40% payout ratio your annualized return assumption would have been about 7.4% per annum.

Let's use those same numbers today. U.S. Bancorp is on pace to earn $3.25 or so for 2016. Should that number grow by 5% annually, you'd be looking at $4.15 in earnings after half a decade. At 13 times earnings this equates to a future price near $54.

With a $0.28 quarterly dividend, you might anticipate 8% annual dividend growth to reach the 40% payout ratio - in turn collecting $7 or so in cash payouts along the way. Your total anticipated value, as a baseline acknowledging a wide range of possibilities, would be about $61.

In comparison to a price near $40, this would have equated to a total return expectation of about 8.8% per annum. Yet this is not the scenario offered today. Instead, shares have increased by over 25% in the last year, all the way up to $51. At this starting point, you'd be looking at total return expectation of just 3.7% per year using the same assumptions as above. When the share price increases materially, the potential for continued future outperformance tends to be a bit more difficult to formulate.

Of course you could certainly make the argument that shares ought to trade at a higher valuation or that the business will now grow faster. In order to replicate the previous 7.4% annual return expectation, you would need a future earnings multiple of about 16, a growth rate of 9% or a combination of the two. It's not impossible, but it should be evident that the "investment bar" is a lot higher now.

In short, I'm not suggesting that an investor could not do well over the long-term with either one of these firms. Instead, I simply wanted to provide an update as the prices have changed materially in the last year. You could argue that the prospects for growth are now better, but this isn't the only test. It's not enough to be slightly better, instead the business or security prospects need to be materially better as well. And when I look around and see similar or even lesser estimates today, coupled with higher valuations and lower dividend yields the securities tend to look a bit less compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.