Scorpio Tankers: Insiders Buying As Rates Improve

5 Top Reasons to Buy Scorpio Tankers Today

STNG trades at a nearly 40% discount to fair value based on normalized cash flow and tangible book values. This is the world's largest owner of modern product tanker vessels, which also runs the largest spot trading group. Product tanker rates have been increasing over the past few months, pointing to improved Q4-16 and Q1-17 results. Insiders are buying shares including a recent pickup at $4.45. Assets are at cyclical lows, providing a historically attractive entry point for new investors.

Overview: Current Value of $6.50/sh, Higher Potential Upside

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is set to benefit from improving macro trends for global product transport. Investors can buy the world's largest modern product tanker fleet while vessel values sit near all-time lows. Insiders are buying, cash flow is strongly positive, and underlying market conditions are improving. STNG offers a current dividend yield of 10.5%, but our primary interest is in their far higher underlying cash flow potential. The current market capitalization of $835M compares to the ability to generate $400-$500M in cash flow during strong years (e.g. $392M in OCF with a smaller fleet during 2015).

Our current 'fair value' price target is $6.50/sh, which is based on a balance between current (depressed) tangible book values and a conservative estimate of normalized cash flow potential ($200-$250M). If asset values and/or the product tanker market rates improve, our price target will shift much higher. Even with conservative estimates and depressed asset values, there's 37% of upside from current pricing at $4.75/sh.

World Leader: Fleet Size, Management Pools, Results

Investors who wish to see more information from STNG can view the November 2016 Corporate Presentation. Slide 12 highlights their global leading positions, STNG has the world's largest fleet, but more importantly they also have the world's most modern assets and the largest spot market trading enterprise.

Additionally, STNG has proven that they can outperform the market benchmark rates. Over the past two years, they have steadily beaten the market averages in nearly every quarter, especially when rates are weaker (when outperformance is the most important). With shipping bunker (fuel) expenses on the rise, STNG is likely to outperform peers to an even larger extent as their modern tonnage becomes even more desirable.

Enormous Cash Flow Potential

Scorpio Tankers has massive cash flow potential even in years with middling/average rate performance. During 2015, STNG had a smaller owned fleet and pulled in nearly $400M in operating cash flow. Over the past 9M, rates have been fairly weak due to a temporary global fleet dislocation, and STNG has still managed to generate $152M of cash. We estimate that even in middling market conditions, STNG should generate normalized cash flow in excess of $200M/yr.

If spot markets improve, buoyed by positive forward supply/demand projections, STNG could produce over $500M in annual cash flows. In such a bull market scenario, especially if market conditions stay at elevated levels, STNG equity would likely be valued in the mid to upper teens.

Asset Play: Cyclical Low Entry Point

Shipping is a cyclical sector, with both asset prices and rates moving along with supply/demand balances. We are currently witnessing the lowest valuations seen since a brief period in 2013 (during very weak rates) and then dating back to 2002-2003. All of STNG's vessels are currently valued lower than replacement cost at virtually all shipyards, during a time when government subsidies are declining and steel prices are likely to continue increasing.

VesselsValue.com is the industry leading source for live valuations, but they also offer some extensive new features, which include the ability to compared fleet values to historical levels (NOT adjusted for cost-inflation). The only time vessel valuations were meaningfully lower was during the global recession in 1999.

Note: The following chart shows the valuation of STNG's fleet based on historical valuations per vessel (i.e. exactly what a huge modern fleet would be worth at a given period in history). This chart is not adjusted for significant cost-inflation since the 1990s.

In comparison to the late 1990s and early 2000s, steel prices are now far higher and trends of heavy government subsidization in the early/mid-2000s are steadily reversing. Labor costs have moved higher in Korea (and have skyrocketed in China), steel prices have nearly doubled, and ships are now built to far higher specs. Considering the increased expense to build these vessels, it's ludicrous to see fleet valuations near 2002-2003 valuation levels and barely above 1999-crash values in nominal dollars. When adjusted for replacement-cost inflation, these vessels are currently near their all-time lowest values (last touched for a few months in late 2012). The trend of demolition prices shown below, also sourced from VesselsValue.com, clearly illustrates the increasing steel values (especially compared to extremely low prices in the late 1990s).

Late-2012: The Last Time Assets Dipped

Last time vessel valuations were this cheap, in late 2012, STNG traded at $5-$7/sh. They then strengthened for three years ($9-$10 average) and began paying steady dividends, before crashing into 2016 as the market threw a huge temper tantrum. Despite decent cash flow performance and promising market trends, the stock has failed to strengthen.

If the product tanker sector continues to improve and underlying vessel values adjust to stronger levels, it's very likely for STNG equity to reach double digits, perhaps even the teens. This would hardly be a surprising outcome, it's precisely what happened last time around as assets firmed. STNG is in a far better position today with their newbuild program nearing completion.

STNG Risk Factors

Spot Market Exposure

As discussed in previous reports, an investment in STNG is certainly speculative and includes a few risk factors, primarily their exposure to the spot markets, which are historically volatile. If rates continue to improve, heavy spot market exposure is a good thing, but this of course is a risk if rates reverse course.

Higher Financial Leverage

STNG is also nearing the conclusion of a massive newbuild program and vessel values declined heavily during 2016, which has resulted in fairly high financial leverage. They currently have $1.9B in long-term debt and $273M in remaining obligations to deliver the final 10 vessels through Q1-18. Although cash flow is currently strong, investors should keep an eye on the balance sheet.

Tied to Macro Swings

Although I am optimistic about the product tanker markets, this belief is based on a number of bullish assumptions including high global refinery utilization, continuing global consumption trends, and higher scrapping of outdated competitor vessels due to upcoming regulatory shifts. If these macro trends fail to continue, market rates could stagnate during 2017-2019.

Conclusion

Scorpio Tankers is one of my top trading ideas in early 2017. Although this is a more speculative position (please review the above risk factors section), the opportunity to enter at cyclical lows with enormous potential for cash generation is very enticing. STNG offers nearly 40% upside to my current price target based upon a fairly conservative base case, which has already been discounted to reflect depressed vessel valuations and moderate market expectations. If the markets perform like we believe they will, STNG could reach the teens.

