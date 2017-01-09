The Trump Rally Shouldn't Have Been A Surprise.. But What's Next?

The S&P500 has only been positive for 3 Republican Presidents following their first full year of office.

Democrat Presidents far outperform Republican Presidents in the first full year of their terms.

Since 1950, Only 4 of 17 President Elects have experienced negative market returns between their elections and inaugurations. 2 of those Presidents were elected in market downturns.

Surprisingly to many, the markets have been on a tear since Donald Trump's election victory. On night of the election, S&P500 futures were down over 5% but the index (NYSEARCA:SPY) ended up over 1% on the first full day of trading after the event and is now up over 6%. A

Looking at historical data, perhaps this shouldn't have been so surprising.

Click to enlarge

Since 1950, only 4 presidents have experienced negative markets between their election victories and their inaugurations. 2 of those presidents (G.W. Bush and Obama) were elected in the thick of market downturns (Dot Com Crash and Financial Crisis respectively). The markets appear to like new Presidents, at least through to their inaugurations.

Judging presidents based on their first full year post-inauguration, the S&P500 has a median return of +7.5%. However, there's a noticeable differential between Republicans (-7%) and Democrats (+14.5%).

Click to enlarge

Looking more specifically at Republican presidents, only 3 out of 9 terms since 1950 have experienced positive markets in their first year post-inauguration- Ronald Reagan's 2nd term (+17.5%), George Bush (+18.3%) and George W. Bush's 2nd term (+7.3%).

Click to enlarge

Admittedly, there are plenty of other factors that go into market movements so these analyses are in no way conclusive. However, data shows us that we shouldn't have been too surprised at the strength of the markets post election but we ought to be a little cautious as we face the reality of President Trump over the next year.

A word on Alpha Hat:

Alpha Hat enables investors to ask the question, "what happens when X occurs?"

What happens when Donald Trump Tweets?

What happens when oil increases 10% in a month?

What happens when Apple releases a new iPhone?

Let us know what questions you'd like to ask and we'll answer them for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.