Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Meets Ambitious Growth Goals

Production for the next fiscal year is expected to average about 20% more than the exit rate for the current year another significant production jump.

The company is forecasting another large drop in costs per MCFE so that the cash flow per MCFE will increase 95% in the 2015 to 2017 period.

Counter cyclical strategies are usually hard to execute. They generally go against the current market thought process. They are extremely hard to get lenders to back. Then there is the risk that the industry recovery will be mis-timed. Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. (OTCPK:PDPYF), appears to executing a very well timed counter cyclical growth strategy that will catch the gas price recovery.

What made the strategy safer than would be expected was the use of equity. As pointed out in the past, the company management waited until very recently to use debt. With gas prices bouncing off some recent lows, that may turn out to be a very wise strategy.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Source: Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd., January, 2017, Corporate Update

It should be noted that the 2016 results are still subject to audit and are preliminary. Even so, the Debt to cash flow ratio is rather conservative for the year ended. Plus it is projected to go down in the future resulting in far more conservative ratios.

Part of this is due to the gas price recovery, but another part is due to decreasing costs. Now admittedly, gas prices could fall, or even collapse, which would put a crimp in the growth plans of this company. But a price decrease of any sort seems very unlikely when many other parts of the world need cheap gas, and North America is now building export terminals to serve those higher priced areas. Plus this is a low cost producer, so the company should survive any downturn in much better shape than the competition.

Click to enlarge

Source: Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd., January, 2017, Corporate Update

Some of the new infrastructure expenditures by AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) has enabled the company to harvest and sell more liquids from the gas produced. But increasing the cash flow by 95% over the last few years is no small achievement either. Management has continued to forecast another sharp decrease in costs. Since it has met the previous ambitious goals, there is no reason think it will also not meet these goals.

Fast growth though has its own risks. In this case the company appears to have given the infrastructure growth to AltaGas to relieve some of the cash and logistics requirements. Still, as the company grows, the continuing significant growth will pose increasingly greater challenges. Execution risks increases exponentially with size increases. So far this management has executed extremely well. But the ambitious growth rate will create challenges not seen in the rest of the industry. Mitigating at least some of those challenges is the probable recovery of gas prices from all time lows over the next few years.

Click to enlarge

Source: Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd., January, 2017, Corporate Update

When the wells show the returns shown in the first slide, then it is very easy to get financing for the capital spending shown in the second slide. The company was not significantly in debt until the 2016 fiscal year. So there was plenty of equity that represented some very marketable and usable assets. Now, when the company does want to borrow, it can point to increasing cash flow, decreasing costs, and a hedging program.

Management does forecast profitability this year, and the cash margin is forecast to be roughly 50% of the selling price. So a sizeable increase in cash flow is a foregone conclusion. Especially when management announced a December exit rate of 240 MMCF or 40,000 BOED. AtlaGas is going to bring a gas plant expansion online in October, 2017 which should lead to an increase in the guided exit rate. So should gas prices increase as exports ramp up, this company is in a great position to capitalize on any gas price increase. In the meantime, management is projecting low enough costs to survive another commodity price downturn.

Management is forecasting that cash flow should more than triple over the next fiscal year. So while the stock is not cheap based upon the latest annual cash flow forecast, the stock should move as the 2017 cash flow forecast is realized. Already, the capital budget has been adjusted upward and some cash savings are being realized. So as the year progresses, this company could surpass its guided production rate for the year. The stock is probably about an average bet based upon year ahead growth, but as a long term bet on continuing rapid growth it could be cheap. The balance sheet ratios are reasonable, and the company has normal banking relations, so as long as management continues to produce, the growth will continue.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.