Innovative Industrial Properties: Time To Prove The Concept

With one property under their belt, IIPR needs to prove they can do it again.

I've been covering Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) since before the IPO. As the first cannabis REIT, it is a company I really want to see succeed. However, my analytical side kept me from purchasing at IPO, and I remain skeptical regarding IIPR's future.

Since I last wrote on the company, IIPR has made some important steps. Initially, the price dropped like a rock, but after bottoming out, IIPR regained most of the ground and is now sitting slightly about $19.

Click to enlarge

(IIPR IPO to present courtesy of Tradingview)

With a market cap of $64 million, IIPR is trading at a slight premium to NAV. Unsurprisingly, IIPR has failed to attract major institutions. That likely has as much to do with size as it does with the cannabis industry.

What IIPR has done, is attract investments from a handful of private investment firms. Serenity Trading, Milestone Investments and DG Capital have all initiated stakes larger than 5%. Also, CEO Alan Gold has invested in a 6% stake.

Including management, this puts approximately 30% of the company in a few hands that are not likely to sell soon and should help provide some stability in the near term.

I still want to join the fray, but there are a few things I need to see before my analytical side will release the cash.

Cannabis Landlord

Click to enlarge

(Pharmacann New York, Courtesy of Pharmacannis.com)

IIPR has also successfully closed on the Parmacann property, under the terms laid out in the initial prospectus. This is huge because IIPR now officially has revenue and is earning a staggering 17.2% cap rate.

Unfortunately, the majority of that revenue is likely to be consumed by G&A costs. Given that the prospectus predicted G&A costs of $4.5 to $5 million, it is very likely that IIPR is running at a pro forma loss.

IIPR will need to invest their remaining cash and prove that the 17%+ cap rate is repeatable with different tenants. Preferably, they will be able to use their last $30 million to obtain at least two and maybe three more properties within the next quarter.

IIPR needs to prove that there is demand for these deals and that it has the ability to close them with reasonable speed. If it starts to be March or April and IIPR still has $30 million in cash, that is a huge issue.

Show Me The Credit

Second, IIPR must obtain a credit line. It simply is not sustainable for a publicly traded REIT to rely on cash alone to cover their expenses.

Ideally, IIPR would obtain mortgages on their properties. However, the fact that they did not get a mortgage on the Pharmacann property suggests to me that they could not get one.

Given the high cap rates, I can imagine IIPR being successful dealing with cash purchases alone. It would significantly restrict their growth potential, but could theoretically be profitable, while making it completely immune to being overleveraged.

On the other hand, it is not at all practical for a REIT to rely on cash alone to cover G&A and property expenses. Just to handle day to day operations and make acquisitions, it will be necessary to have a revolving line of credit. The inability to obtain one would leave IIPR too exposed to their tenants simply being late with a payment.

Without the ability to borrow short term, IIPR will be too hampered by cash flow concerns to maximize deployment of their capital. Furthermore, it would make paying regular dividends nearly impossible to match cash flow with distributions while maintaining the requirement to distribute 90% of taxable income.

Secondary Offering

IIPR was forced to drastically cut their IPO. With their current capital, it is not possible for them to become large enough to justify the expense of a REIT structure.

If 100% of their capital was deployed at similar returns as the Pharmacann property, IIPR would be looking at an FFO around $4.5 million.

Best case scenario, assuming no unexpected costs and a 90% payout ratio, IIPR would have a dividend of approximately $1.18/year. That would put it at 6% yield, which simply is not enough for its size and risk.

In order to take full advantage of the spectacular cap rates, IIPR will need to minimize the impact of its expenses by investing substantially more capital. This means a secondary offering that will need to be larger than the IPO.

Conclusion

I remain very intrigued with the idea of IIPR, and I completely buy into the idea that cannabis is going to be a booming industry in the US. Yet my analyst side recognizes too many dangers that could completely sink this REIT.

If IIPR is capable of adding more properties, can gain liquidity through some kind of financing, and can prove actually expenses for a few quarters, it has a chance. I fully expect that after these things have happened, there will be a significant secondary offering.

Until that secondary offering, I am most likely going to remain on the sidelines. Being the first into a sector is not the same as being the most successful in a sector. IIPR has a lot to prove that they can be successful, instead of being the first failure.

Sources: SEC filings, Pharmacannis.com, Nasdaq

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.