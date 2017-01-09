Celgene Corporation (CELG) Presents at 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Conference (Transcript)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Good morning, everyone. My name is Cory Kasimov. I am a senior Biotech Analyst at J.P. Morgan. Let me add my welcome to the 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Now, it is my pleasure to keep up the tradition and introduce Celgene who will once again kick things off for us this year. Every year, this is arguably one of the most widely anticipated presentations of the entire week.

Here to talk to us today is for the first time as CEO at this conference is Mark Alles.

With that, I will turn things over to Mark.

Mark Alles

Thank you. I need reinforcement. Good morning and happy New Year everyone. I hope you had a great holiday season and had little trouble getting in. I know it was difficult but it’s great to see all of you. I want to thank Cory and J.P. Morgan for the opportunity to kick off the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

As everyone knows, you heard the Super Bowl of biotech. But for Celgene, the tradition is equally important. There has been tremendous alignment with J.P. Morgan and the mission of showcasing innovation and value creation. And I want to start out in the context of our presentation today to talk about the incredible timing of this event.

We are living and patients are living in a window of incredible promise and hope. Promise, because the pace of which we are understanding science and developing drug is rapidly advancing. So, there is this promise that whatever the disease is, there will be some advance that will help patients. And on the hope side, I think it’s this idea that post election, post the political season that we’ve just lived through, there is an opportunity for all of us to sit down and be much more constructive, be much more thoughtful about how we go forward and in particular when we talk about the economics of healthcare around the world.

Just looking at the United States, we know some of these facts but I think it’s important in the context of Celgene and the rest of my peer companies, biopharmaceutical companies. There are 133 million people in United States at any one time living with a chronic disease. That 133 million population represents more than $2 trillion of the $2.7 trillion U.S. annual spend on healthcare. So, it’s not pharmaceuticals that about one fifth of that budget and spend, it is the chronicity of disease and illness and the burden of dealing with that that is driving escalating healthcare costs. In fact, less than one-fifth of the costs spend come from pharmaceuticals. And in that context innovative pharmaceuticals are the way actually to lower costs. We want to have this discussion; we want to be with political leaders of the country and around the world and continue to build sort of better future. And I think we do that by the mission and the purpose of our Company.

On the purpose side, we are very clear about who we are and what we need to do, that is we want to pursue opportunities to change the course of human health and Celgene has done that in many diseases where I will talk about it today. And our mission and vision is equally galvanizing. This is a constant and dynamic environment. On a constant side, what we are doing is building a clear a year-after-year approach to discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with greatest unmet medical need. There is no question that cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases represent the most unmet medical needs.

Of course, we are going to make forward-looking statements today. And I would recommend that you look at our disclosure documents on file with the SEC. Importantly today, I want to provide clarity on our 2015 unaudited financials, talk about 2017 guidance, and then look to the 2020 to 2030 period where we will be talking about our pipeline, our early, mid and late stage pipeline.

2016 was an incredible year of progress for the Company, the state of Celgene could not be better. In fact, we focused on strengthening and growing our key commercial drivers, our portfolio of blockbuster drugs. We advance many of our Phase 3 programs into the position where we understand the data more and more and we’ll be in a position to look at these from a modeling point of view, from when they will provide the kind of transformative information that allows us to talk about diseases like multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease et cetera. And we’re progressing through the activity of our business development group with mid and late stage programs from Phase 1 through Phase 2 and then our expanded R&D opportunity. In fact, in 2016, we added 10 new programs through the work of George Golumbeski and others in our group.

Group investee, Rob Hershberg and others are building one of the most robust R&D engines in all of biotech, focused on four internal programs, protein homeostasis, epigenetics immuno-oncology and immune and inflammatory diseases along with our extensive partnership network, this tremendous group of sciences and other people who we work with everyday to advance our portfolio of innovative drugs. And the model is working very well. In 2016, we advanced eight new INDs into the clinic with diversity across acute myeloid leukemia, solid tumors and other diseases which are very, very important to our future and our outlook.

I want to stop here and congratulate our partners Agios and our Celgene regulatory team for some great work filing the NDAs, namely NDA for enasidenib at the end of 2016. They did wonderful job to put that together and get it in before the end of the year. And this would make enasidenib the ace product in our commercial portfolio that sits in hematology and the first that will be approved with the companion diagnostics.

In 2016, our blockbuster products did remarkably well. REVLIMID sales approached nearly $7 billion; POMALYST sales were just over $1.3 billion; OTEZLA is only its second year in the market, exceeded the $1 billion mark; and ABRAXANE remains a very, very important drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and in fact is a product now that is keenly right around $1 billion of sales, because it’s effect in pancreatic cancer, in the metastatic setting and also in the adjuvant setting hopefully very soon.

So for 2016, reflecting a five-year continuous run of outstanding performance on top of looking at investing and billing the Company, we had a very, very good year. 2016 sales were $11.2 billion, year-on-year 20% growth. And our adjusted EPS, $5.94, 26% year-on-year growth, just an outstanding year for our portfolio and our products, and it reflects a 20% CAGR for our top-line, and a 25% CAGR for our bottom-line. Importantly, when one looks at this slide, it is very, very important to point out that in 2014, we acquired GED-0301 to build our inflammatory portfolio. In 2015, we acquired Receptos to do the same thing through ozanimod. And in 2016, we added EngMab, a bi-specific antibody targeting BCMA.

Looking at 2017, we expect this momentum to continue. We are looking for total revenue to grow year-on-year to 18% and it would be in the range of $13 billion to $13.4 billion with adjusted EPS growing year-on-year 21% to $7.10 to $7.25 a share, and operating margin that continues to improve and would be approximately 56.5% in 2017. So, the portfolio is doing very well. We look forward year-on-year tremendous growth on the top and bottom-line. And I want to take a moment just to thank my leadership team here Jackie Fouse, Peter Kellogg, Scott Smith, who is the President of I&I Group, Michael Pehl, who is the President of our Hematology/Oncology Group and Rupert Vessey, who is our President of Research. Of course Jackie is our President and COO and Peter Kellogg is our CFO.

Going beyond 2017 and into 2020, we wanted to spend a few moments talking about our portfolio and how excited we are about the progress we’re making in our mid, early and late stage pipeline. Before we do that though, we want to reaffirm our 2020 targets and our very robust outlook for growth 17% CAGR on the top-line out to 2020 of $21 billion and then $13 a share for the bottom-line, which is a 22% CAGR. This reaffirmation, this confirmation of how we feel about our long-term targets is something that I want to spend a few minutes on before we conclude today.

We’re entering a period of tremendous progress and inflection for the Company. We have a number of catalysts that between the commercial portfolio that we have today, the pipeline and our progress through our partnered R&D network, we expect to be able to grow off of that near-term pipeline and our core commercial products to that $21 billion -- greater than $21 billion mark in 2020. We have so many expected events that are happening starting with 19 Phase 3 data read-outs in the next two years, nine products advancing the pivotal clinical trials and then other programs, 13 today with many, many more in development where we expect to move to proof of concept. When one looks at this mosaic, when one looks at this complexion, we think about the next five, six, seven years and believe that not only do we have the catalysts and the drivers in place to achieve our robust 2020 outlook, but more importantly, we start to look into the next decade and beyond and believe that we now have the programs, the products and the teams in place to be able to grow past the loss of exclusivity of our major core products. And let me walk you through how we see that.

This is a composite view of our portfolio and our pipeline. And as one looks at it, we can see that we’re grouped into the hematology diseases, myeloma, lymphoma, myeloid diseases. This is our core strength. For more than 10 years, we’ve been working to be a global leader in these three areas of hematology. In I&I, in less than five years, we’ve gone from basically no presence in the world to a global portfolio that includes of course OTEZLA, which now we’re expected to see approved -- as it was approved in Japan to launch this year. So, this mosaic, this composite is how we’ve organized our Company, how we do research and is very virtuous.

Just to tell you before we start to talk about each area, there are 30 new products in development across this landscape, 50 new programs supporting those 30 new products. This is why we think about the future and this is why we think about how much success we believe we can have into the next decade and beyond.

Beginning with our newest franchise and our anchor drug OTEZLA, this is a product with the unique mechanism, a unique value proposition and it finds its way now into not only all of that, but it has created the pre-biological segment of the psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis market. It disrupted on a therapeutic index of biological activity and a safety profile that is quite, quite strong. This growing market share continues and in fact the market access position in Europe is just beginning to present itself such that we can launch OTEZLA this year across Europe, and I already mentioned Japan. In the U.S., the market access position continues to grow and we expect 2016 and then 2017 momentum to continue. This is a product with a robust life cycle plan still in place. We expect that once a day formulation to improve its opportunity for compliance, persistency, duration, all of those things that go to the product portfolio. We have Phase 3 programs in development and we’re thinking about this product as one more in our ulcerative colitis or inflammatory bowel disease franchise; so, more data, a robust lifecycle and a lot of room to run for OTEZLA as our anchor drug.

In multiple sclerosis, I think everyone in the room knows that some 1 million patients a year suffer looking for new and better therapies to treat their disease. It’s relapsed, it’s remitting; it continues to be a problem worldwide. We think we have in development one of the best new agents and potentially the best-in-class in the S1P category. We have two Phase 3 trials that are completely approved and expect to have the data during the first half of this year which will inform us, and contingent on that we will file an NDA for ozanimod in multiple sclerosis by the end of the year.

Going over to our inflammatory bowel disease franchise, there are three molecules with unique mechanisms of reaction, all in development for Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis in some stage or another. And in that context, we think there is complementarity, we think that there is crossover opportunity, and we think this is a multi-billion dollar opportunity to disrupt the biologics market. And remember 7 out of 10 of these patients have the lifetime of risk of going to surgery, which is not curative. So, this is a continuous problem for patients with serious inflammatory bowel diseases. And we think we have with ozanimod, GED-0301 and OTEZLA an opportunity to literally change the entire landscape of how these diseases are treated over the next year to 10 years.

So, as we think about these catalysts between 2020, 2030 and this window of affirming our 2020 targets, there are three launches coming, OTEZLA I have already talked about, still geographic expansion for Japan and other parts of the world, but ozanimod in relapsing MS, the GED-0301 in Crohn’s disease and then again ozanimod in ulcerative colitis, a three-year run here of fantastic opportunity for us to create a multi, multi-billion dollar add-on to our current product portfolio.

Moving on to myeloma, we have a 15-year unmatched record of defining the standards of careful multiple myeloma and let me walk through how we see that coming half of the ASH meeting. ASH was in December of 2016, it was an incredible meeting for Celgene and that we had more than 300 abstract, many of them focused on multiple myeloma. So, as we think about our current portfolio, we have the standards of care across many lines of therapy and increasingly we’re being combined with novel agents from other companies who will present at this conference. Very importantly, that segmentation is leading to high unmet medical needs in new subsets of patients. And this is a feature across all of cancer, not just myeloma.

Importantly now, we dare to say as a Company that there are subsets we think we can cure. And that is the goal going into the next 5 to 10 years for certain subsets of myeloma. We have two robust campaigns, our CELMoD history, our IMiD and CELMoD history will continue and then another area of high, high potential for the Company is bb2121 when we think about our campaign against BCMA, a very high-value target in myeloma, uniformly expressed in plasma cells and widely expressed in other B-cell malignancies including lymphoma. So, this complementarity of the target is important, not only in myeloma, but across our hematology portfolio.

So, we now campaign off of this very encouraging data that we saw, albeit early for our partner bluebird, bb2121 data at ASH where almost 100% of patients with the small cohort responded beautifully. And on top of that, we look at our partnership with the bi-specific antibody at EngMab to bring a T-cell engager, bi-specific T-cell engager antibody into the mix. And through our partnership with Sutro, we have an opportunity through the technology around ADCs, antibody drug conjugates, to do more. We believe that this is a disruptive target; it has curative potential and we will redefine the landscape of myeloma and other diseases on the back of this target and our partnerships.

Turning to myeloid diseases, remember this is a collection of slow growing tumors. And in the world, I think it is fair to say that like myeloma, myeloid diseases are at area of great strength for Celgene and a core part of how we look at R&D. We are very fortunate that we have four novel agents of development, and it’s important to look at the three of these four coming from our partnership network, coming from our business development opportunity and that’s a feature for all of what we do. The products I’m talking about today, the landscape is independent of any additional business development activity that could bring more products in, that enasidenib, I already mentioned for our very, very important subset of acute myeloid leukemia, the IDH2 subset, luspatercept, which is a product through our partnership of Acceleron, and we’re advancing it now into Phase 3 trials, after making sure we understood the safety profile of this very, very important product or a unique product for patients with severe anemia and other diseases.

CC-486 is an important drug, it’s in two Phase 3 trials, one in AML, one in low-risk MDS and we look to advance it in other areas with new data including myeloma and perhaps other subsets of MDS. The value of that program, our anti-PD-L1 program spans so many diseases and the myeloid diseases are included in this mix. All of this is combinatorial in its approach and this landscape of the four drugs I’m presenting here, remember they can all be combined with other agents. And in fact that’s how we look at the myeloid disease landscape from low-risk MDS to more of an indolent cancer through this transformation or presentation of acute myeloid leukemia, we have this landscape of diseases and patients with high unmet medical need and we have products in development across that landscape for those patients. Importantly, beta-thalassemia myelofibrosis for luspatercept are bringing proof-of-concept for the mechanism in patients with severe anemia with a high transfusion burden.

As we move then into our leukemia and lymphoma franchise, I believe we are now on the crust of seeing tremendous progress, not only in the marketplace but in our portfolio. REVLIMID has been in development for more than five years across a number of Phase 3 programs, and we are coming into a window where we’ll visibility on REVLIMID in follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and other indolent states of the disease. We have proof-of-concept data here. REVLIMID works in lymphoma. We have Phase 3 trials, where we won on the primary endpoint and progression free survival. So, we remain very confident that this program will read out in the 2017 and 2018 timeframe and drive that product to the $1 billion to $1.5 billion of sales that we include in our 2020 outlook for the brand. CC-122, we take advantage of our expertise in protein homeostasis; we’re developing an immune signature for this product that will let it work differently and we hope more effectively across subsets of patients with leukemia or lymphoma.

We’re very excited about our partnership with Juno and the JCAR017 program. The response rates in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and the side effect profile which so far is quite manageable were sufficient to get two priority designations, one by the FDA, one by the European Medicines Agency at the end of last year. So, we expect this to be an accelerated development program on the back of those designations, and we think we will find a great niche for the product in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and perhaps other diseases. And once again durvalumab is part of our leukemia and lymphoma franchise like it is across hematology.

Let me just take one second and remind everyone that one of Celgene’s major corporative objectives for more than a decade has to become a world leader in the solid tumor cancer area. One of the things that disrupted us, but it was very good for patients that disrupted the world was the development of the checkpoint inhibitors, so are companies Merck, BMS, Roche et cetera. This disruption really took us to a different place, which was to say ABRAXANE, our cornerstone drug, our anchor drug needs to find its way in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. That’s the way we’re going to optimize the product. We also then said, how do we go back to the drawing board and look at research around that environment, the marketplace, the unmet needs and build this franchise, and this is how we’re doing it.

So, today, we are moving into a period where that opportunistic approach combining ABRAXANE in breast cancer, in lung cancer and in other tumor types but not in Phase 3 yet with checkpoint inhibitors will start to see lung cancer data, breast cancer data coming into a window of 2017 to 2018. With one or two of these trials being positive for survival, we see tremendous upside for the product going into the future.

The other thing that investors should look for is later this year, the results of our adjunct pancreatic cancer trial where we’re trying to cure, quite frankly, subsets of patients with early stage pancreatic cancer. This is an important study because in the history of the disease, this is a setting where almost no trials are successful. And in fact this would be groundbreaking in improving outcomes for patients with curative intent.

We have two other products out of the mitts, out of the 12 new programs that we felt we should highlight today. One is marizomib that is a proteasome inhibitor that we picked up through Triphase, one of our collaboration partners and is very interesting because it crosses the blood-brain barrier. Everyone knows, if you get the drug into the brain, you can start to treat disease. In this case, we think glioblastoma multiforme, a very high unmet medical need, needs new therapy quickly. And in fact marizomib has great early data in combination with Avastin, which is approved, bevacizumab approved for brain tumors. And increasingly, investigators around the world want to combine it Temodar and radiation in the first line setting.

So, we’re early in the process but the data are exciting and as they mature, we will see where we go. And then demcizumab is our product in combination with ABRAXANE for pancreatic cancer through our partnership with OncoMed. So, more than a decade of investing and research and development, more than a decade in keeping focused on our strengths, looking at where we’re good at and building around hematology, immune-inflammatory diseases and increasingly other areas of therapeutic importance.

So, I mentioned that we’re entering an inflection point. I talked about how we go from 2017 to 2020 on the back of our core portfolio and then add on pipeline drugs including GED-0301 for Crohn’s, ozanimod for MS and ulcerative colitis, and other products for example JCAR017 in lymphoma that could be upside between now and 2020. And then beyond that, when we layer that mosaic into the 19 pivotal readouts for Phase 3 data, the 9 products advancing through pivotal trials, and today just 13 products moving from early to mid to then hopefully later stage developments, we have a portfolio of clinical data, of clinical products and a Company positioned to grow into the next decade.

And then how do we summarize all of it? Our pipeline targets high unmet medical needs. The value proposition of research and development today across the world means that one needs to target high unmet medical needs and disrupt. We have 14 products in development, 14 products in development, 10 of which have $1 billion potential, four of which have multi-billion dollar potential with an increasingly clear view of the intellectual property runway behind those products.

So in summary, the Company and the state of Celgene couldn’t be stronger. We’ve developed unique partnerships with so many collaborators and scientists that we feel very, very good about or pipeline. Our mission and vision is clear. And when I think about our strategy of adding and accelerating to our core strengths, we are in a great position to continue to grow not only for 2017 and into 2020 but into the next decade and beyond.

Thank you very much for your attention and thanks for your interest in Celgene.

