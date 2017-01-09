3 Companies With Recent Dividend Increases: Review Using Dividend Safety Model - January 2017 Part-1

As usual, we will use our Dividend Safety model to present safety rating for each company for an unbiased comparison.

Symbol New Annual Dividend Previous Annual Dividend Increase % T $1.96 $1.92 2.08% MA $0.88 $0.76 15.79% SYY $1.32 $1.24 6.45% Click to enlarge

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T)

AT&T is one of the largest Telecommunications companies in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and internationally. The Company has four business segments: Business solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International services. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

AT&T's current dividend payout remains fairly high at 4.74%, but the dividend growth has been really slow for the last 5 years at 2.3%. In recent years, the company is transforming itself from a telecom company to a digital entertainment company using the acquisition route. Late last year AT&T announced plans to acquire media giant Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), a deal that is expected to close in 2017 if approved by the regulators. The average EPS growth in the last 5 years was only 4.0%, even though EPS growth has picked up during the last 3 years. In terms of total returns, AT&T has provided a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.30% from January'2007 to this date.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA)

MasterCard Incorporated provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MasterCard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Mastercard has been a publicly traded company since 2006 and has paid dividends since then, however, it has increased dividends in earnest since 2012 from $0.11 to the current payout of $0.88 a share. The dividend growth is expected to continue in future, however, due to high growth expectations, the share price remains high, and the current yield is dismal at 0.88% compared to 2% from S&P500. The EPS and FCF growth rates for the last 5 years have been equally impressive at 21% and 19.90% respectively. MasterCard has provided extraordinary returns of 27% (OTCPK:CAGR) to its shareholders since January 2007, turning an investment of $10,000 to more than $109,000 today.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY)

Sysco Corporation markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the food-service or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Bahamas, Canada, Ireland, Costa Rica, and Mexico. It operates through Broadline, SYGMA, and other segments. It serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues through 200 distribution facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company is subject to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and regulations promulgated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sysco is the largest broadline food distributor in the US and serves more than 425,000 clients in the food-service industry. The company operates more than 194 facilities throughout the US, Bahamas, Canada, Ireland & Northern Ireland. It employs more than 50,000 people.

Sysco has paid dividends since the year 1971 and increased every year for 46 years. The average dividend growth had been 3.60% during the last 5 years and currently yields 2.38%. The EPS growth over the last 5 years has been a negative at -6.75%, though it is expected to grow at 10% for the current year. The FCF growth during the last 5 years has been good at 22.7%. In terms of total returns, Sysco has provided a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 7.30% from January'2007 to this date.

Dividend Safety:

As DGI investors, our priorities are somewhat in the following order, though it may depend on your individual goals:

High enough (current) dividend yield.

Good prospects for dividend growth/increase.

Safety (or long-term viability) of the dividend.

Capital appreciation/growth prospects.

The second and third points are somewhat related. This series of articles attempts to bring attention to the third priority: the safety or long-term viability of the dividend. This simply means that there is no foreseeable risk of a dividend cut or freeze in short to medium term. When a company cuts the dividend, more than likely its share price will nosedive as well resulting in a significant capital loss. Luckily for investors, most of the times there are indicators that start showing red-flags much before a company runs into a cash-flow crunch and is no longer able to support the dividends.

With these goals in mind, we want to look at the free-cash-flow [FCF] that the company generates every year. The FCF is the operating-cash-flow that the company makes from its operations minus the capital expenditure.

FCF = (Operating Cash Flow) - (Capital Expenditure)

We want to see the FCF grow most years for the company to be able to increase the dividends. We also want to see FCF exceeding the total dividend paid by a fair margin. The only other way the dividends could increase if the company can reduce the outstanding shares on a continual basis by buying back its shares, which will also require an increasing amount of FCF (without adding on to the debt).

We will consider the following factors that play a major role towards dividend safety:

Total no of years of dividend history. No of years of dividends raised on a continual basis. Payout Ratio. Dividend growth for last five years. FCF growth for last five years. Debt to Equity and Debt to Asset ratios.

By taking into account the above factors, we can derive a Safety Rating that would indicate to us how safe (or unsafe) a company's dividend may be going forward. Note that this rating is derived using the past data, so it can only provide a general trend but no guarantees for the future. Nevertheless, it does provide an unbiased and comparative viewpoint from a high level.

Dividend Safety Formula:

We will calculate the Dividend Safety Rating as per the following formula.

Safety Rating =

No of years of increased dividend (max 25) +

Total no of years of dividend history (max 25) +

Payout Ratio Wt (100- payout-ratio) (max 50) +

Average dividend growth last 5 years (max 20) +

FCF growth last 5 years (max 20) +

Debt to Total Asset Ratio ( 2.5*(1/ratio)) (max 10) +

LT Debt to Equity Ratio ( 2.5*(1/ratio)) (max 10).

Note: We added two additional factors (Debt to Asset ratio, Debt to Equity ratio) in our formula, to reflect the impact of debt on the ability of the company's dividends.

Key Metrics and Dividend Safety Rating:

In the below table, we will present some key metrics and use our Dividend Safety model to derive a Dividend Safety Rating for each of the companies.

Click to enlarge

Dividend Safety Rating - Calculation Table:

Click to enlarge

