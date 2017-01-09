Alert Investors Should Take Note, Even Action, On Silicon Motion Misconceptions

But, the market is still jittery about the company's customer concentration and doesn't appear to recognize the potential impact of its latest technology breakthroughs.

The fourth quarter will experience a sequential quarter decline as it typically does in the fourth quarter. But, year-over-year revenue will grow, impressively, over 40% and will near 50%.

Silicon Motion reported preliminary 2016 fourth quarter results on January 6th. True to form, the company expects to meet the better end of its previous guidance.

The market was impressed when Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO), the industry's leading NAND flash controller supplier, published its preliminary third quarter results. Its share price jumped to $55.00. But, it retreated all the way back below $40.50 when it reported the third quarter's final results on October 28th. The company had reminded it expected typical weakness in the fourth quarter.

But, this fourth quarter weakness should have been put in perspective. Silicon Motion projected a sequential decline of 9% to 14% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. Unlike the majority of other companies, Silicon Motion's projection was not based on the comparable quarter in the prior year. So, the company did not project a year-over-year decline. In fact, year-over-year revenue growth would have tallied over 43% at the midpoint ($140.4 million) of guidance.

On January 6th, 2017, true to form, Silicon Motion released preliminary fourth quarter results. Revenue is now expected to hit the healthier end of the range and register closer to 9% less than the third quarter's revenue of $158.6 million. At approximately $144 million, compared to the 2015 fourth quarter production of $98.04 million, year-over-year growth is approximately 47%.

For the full year, revenue should tally around $556 million. Full-year revenue in 2015 was $361 million. So, full year revenue growth from 2015 to 2016 will be approximately 54%.

In its preliminary fourth quarter release, Silicon Motion also shared gross margin is projected to be at the upper end of its original guidance range of 48.5% to 50.5%. In the second quarter, sales totaled $140.7 million and gross margin registered 48.4%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings tallied $0.86 per ADS. More revenue and better margins should deliver a comparable tally of diluted earnings per ADS.

Through the first three quarters in 2016, non-GAAP diluted earnings totaled $2.62 per ADS, which already exceeds 2015's total diluted earnings of $1.73 per ADS. If the fourth quarter diluted earnings per ADS total at least $0.84, Silicon Motion will have doubled 2015's production to $3.46.

The company routinely updates guidance every quarter. To say the company starts the year conservatively is hardly a creative adverb. The following numbers were derived based on the company's guidance but are not directly provided by the company.

2015

Revenue = $361 million

Non-GAAP Earnings per ADS = $1.73 Revenue

Growth

Range Projected

Revenue

Range Non-GAAP

Earnings per ADS

Range FY 2016 Original Projection 12% to 20% $405M to $434M $2.31 to $2.70 After Q1 Results 27% to 32% $459M to $477M $2.69 to $2.79 After Q2 Results 44% to 46% $520M to $528M $3.00 to $3.28 After Q3 Results 52% to 54% $548M to $556M $3.34 to $3.71 Click to enlarge

Silicon Motion's share price range so far in 2017 is $42.69 to $45.45. The market awarded the company a slight bump. But, still, it is valuing the company at less than 13X 2016's likely earnings. When the company reports final fourth quarter results on January 23rd, one would hope the market will catch up.

The company's compound annual growth rate on revenue since 2013 is 35.1%. The CAGR on diluted earnings per ADS in the same time frame is 64.9%. Valuing Silicon Motion at a typical market multiple of 15 means there is at least 10%, if not 20%, upside for the share price.

But, compound annual growth rates are backward-looking rather than forward-looking. Despite attempts to debunk the risks in its customer concentration, the market still perceives risk in Silicon Motion's near-term future.

SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) is the partner under scrutiny. The Hynix chatter concerns its internal UFS solution aimed at high-end devices. At investor conferences, Silicon Motion explained the industry's typical pathway for new technology penetration.

"There is concern how meaningful is their internal solution going to be? And, how meaningful is that displacement of us going to be? We are highly confident that we will continue to be Hynix' partner for eMMC as well as for UFS. We are discussing with them today a UFS solution that's complementary to what they're doing, focusing on the more higher-volume segment of UFS."

Silicon Motion suspects UMCP (multi-chip package) solutions will serve the high-volume segment of this market in mainstream devices. UMCP will bundle a UFS controller, mobile DRAM and NAND flash. Silicon Motion was scheduled to place a UMCP product for one of its four flash partners into production in late 2016.

But, Silicon Senior Director of IR and Strategy, Mr. Jason Tsai, also reminded UFS has not reached broad market adoption status. There is third-party research placing UFS penetration at 10% growing to 25% in 2018 and 45% by 2020.

Initial feedback from Silicon's flash partners on the idea of replacing high-end SATA with a cost effective, turnkey PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) solution was "very positive". Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is adopting PCIe. The debate between UFS and PCIe has been emerging since early 2014. In April 2014, Diablo Technologies received a patent for a breakthrough in flash memory technology.

"The mainstream adoption of SATA and SAS solid state drives (SSDs) provided orders-of-magnitude improvement over the incumbent disk-based solutions. PCIe-based SSDs represented the next evolutionary step, shortening the I/O request path and moving flash closer to the CPU."

Silicon Motion's enterprise-level solutions provider is its subsidiary, Shannon Systems. Shannon is a leading manufacturer of SSDs primarily serving enterprise giants in Asia. Customers include telecommunications providers, China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and China Unicom (NYSE:CHU). IT and electronics industry leaders, Inspur International (OTC:INPRF), Huawei, and Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) have partnered with Shannon. E-commerce provider for online travel, Qunar (NASDAQ:QUNR) is a client as is E-commerce wholesaler and retailer, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Alibaba has deployed PCIe SSD products from Shannon in its large-scale, mission-critical systems.

Shannon Systems is headquartered in Shanghai, China. It is purposely positioned to meet the Chinese government's mandate for China's businesses to develop and procure domestic technologies. But, above all else, Shannon is an enterprise-class solutions provider and an undisputed industry disruptor. Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), headquartered in the U.S., is also a customer.

On December 14, 2016, Shannon introduced the industry's first 12.8TB PCIe SSD drive. Shannon's enterprise-grade Direct-IO PCIe SSD flash is recognized in the industry for its high performance levels, resilience and reliability.

There is definite synergistic value in Silicon Motion owning Shannon Systems. Shannon's groundbreaking research and technology breakthroughs benefit Silicon Motion as the company determines how best to migrate product from enterprise-grade to the high-volume mainstream level.

Through its technology leadership, there certainly appears to be minimal downside risk for Silicon Motion. As well, the company routinely over-delivers on its conservative guidance. The Global Semiconductor Alliance even recognized it as the "Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company" for 2016. The award is based on a company's financial health and performance including metrics such as growth rates, margins, profitability, cash flow and return on capital.

The market's jitters present alert investors with a buying opportunity.

