Deepwater Drilling - Next Major Source Of Oil Growth

I recommend investors look to offshore drillers such as Noble Corporation and Ensco to take advantage of the growing deepwater markets.

Deepwater oil has recently become economically and technically feasible. As a result, deepwater production is expected to grow by 250% from now until 2030.

Major oil fields, such as the Ghawar Field in Saudi Arabia, are running out. These fields represent millions of barrels in production that will need to be replaced.

Introduction

Deepwater drilling is the process of offshore oil and gas exploration. The drilling involves oil and gas exploration at depths greater than 150 meters. While the technology has existed for years, only recently has offshore drilling become economically feasible. This recent combination of technical and economic feasibility gives deepwater drilling, as we will see, the potential to be the next major source of oil growth.

Oil Prices - Bloomberg Energy

Oil prices peaked in mid-2014. From that point, prices began to fall rapidly before spending the majority of 2015 at more than $40 per barrel. At the end of 2015, oil prices crashed down to an early-2016 low of less than $30 per barrel. Since then, oil prices have recovered respectively to present oil prices of more than $50 per barrel. Despite this modest recovery, capex spending is continuing to decrease and is still noticeably below its pre-crash peaks.

Our Thirst For Oil

For more than hundred years, humans have had an insatiable thirst for oil. That thirst for oil has come from how essential it is to our modern life. Our vehicles, the electricity for our homes, all this power we use to get from point a to point b on a daily basis requires oil. Despite this thirst for oil, that doesn't mean that our present wells are sufficient.

Ghawar Field Oil Production - Geoexpro

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest oil producers in the world producing roughly 12% of the world's entire oil production. Out of this the Ghawar Oil Field alone produced an astounding 5 million barrels per day or 6% of the world's production. While the data above is old, the general message is clear. The Ghawar Oil Field doesn't have infinite oil. And when it runs out, this production will need to be replaced.

The Ghawar Oil Field has an estimated 75 billion barrels in oil price, an estimate that was made in approximately 1970. At the same time, the Ghawar Oil Field is producing roughly 1.8 billion barrels per year at present. From 1970, this production rate means the field would run out of oil by 2011. While new recovery techniques have increased the recovery time, and Saudi Arabia is very tight-lipped about its oil operations, it is clear that this field is running out.

Oil Demand and Supply Balance - Vox CDN

Despite major sources of oil production on their way to running out, oil demand is consistently increase. As we can see above, while supply has been supported in the short term by shale oil, demand has increased steadily from 84 million barrels per day in 2009, after the last crash, to 96 million barrels per day in 2016. This is an increase in demand of 12 million barrels per day, demand that will need to be made up.

As we can see here, not only are major sources of oil supply running out, but demand is consistently increasing. This means that new oil will need to be found. Oil that will have to come from somewhere.

Deepwater Potential

Now that we have a detailed overview of our thirst for oil, let's discuss the potential deepwater markets have to quench this thirst.

Deepwater Oil Reserves - Offshore Mag

As we can see here, there are major deepwater reserves spread across the world. The most significant of these are located in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and Mozambique. Together these reserves are anticipated to hold billions of barrels of oil with Brazilian offshore oil holding tens of billions of barrels of reserve.

As we can see here, these tens of billions of barrels of oil from around the world are enough to make up for the production of the Ghawar Oil Field which is 1.8 billion barrels per day. Offshore drilling in these fields can bring rapid revitalization to the offshore markets and provide decades of essential oil production.

Deepwater Outlook By Region - BP Blogspot

The anticipated growth from the deepwater oil fields is anticipated to be significant as a result of the need from oil from this region. In 1990, offshore drilling was effectively non-existent. Starting in 2000, deepwater drilling began to increase significantly and is presently at roughly 6 million barrels per day. That means that the present deepwater drilling is equivalent to the entire Ghawar Field.

However, as a result of its need to make up for other source of production, deepwater drilling is expected to grow to an astounding 14 million barrels per day by 2030, a 250% increase. This growth will come from North America, Latin America, and Africa, and the major growth in deepwater drilling from these locations will have the potential to provide increased income to investors.

Invest

So far, we have discussed the details of our thirst for oil including a discussion of decreasing supply from major oil fields and increasing future demand for oil. At the same time, we have discussed the major offshore deepwater oil reserves and as a result anticipated growth in production until 2030. Let's finish up by discussing how you can take advantage of this growth.

Offshore Oil Rig - Bizj

The way you can take advantage of this trend is by investing in the offshore drilling markets. Offshore drilling companies spend hundreds of million dollars on rigs and then rent them out to consumers. As a result, companies that need to undergo offshore drilling can spend a few hundred thousand dollars a day for the duration of their drilling program. This saves the company the need to spend hundreds of millions as a one time capex expense on these rigs it won't need for their lifetime.

My two favorite offshore drilling companies are Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) and Ensco (NYSE: ESV). I recently discussed how Noble Corporation is my top pick for 2017 in another article I wrote available here. Noble Corporation and Ensco have both had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. This has resulted in these company's watching their stock price drop by more than 80% while cancelling their dividends.

Despite this, oil markets are anticipated to begin recovering, after prices are widely viewed to have bottomed out in early-2016. Given that prices began to fall in mid-2014, that means prices took six quarters to hit their bottom from when they begin to fall. As a result, we can expect prices to recover impressive over the next few years. This alone should help to support Noble Corporation and Ensco.

On top of this, production from the offshore drilling markets, as we saw above, is anticipated to grow significantly over the coming decades. Major countries in the world have significant deepwater reserves that should support a significant growth in deepwater production until 2030. This production growth will be supported by a decline in supply from other major fields.

As a result, you can take advantage of the growth in the deepwater drilling industry, the next major source of oil growth, by investing in these companies.

Conclusion

Deepwater drilling is an expensive source of production. There is no denying it. As a result of these things, only recently has it become technically and economically feasible to produce deepwater oil. Before 2000, these fails barely existed, however, since then deepwater production has grown to more than 5 million barrels today. By 2030, this is expected to increase by another 250%, showing the strength in the deepwater markets.

As a result of the growth, the deepwater markets are the next major source of oil growth. I recommend taking advantage of this by investing in offshore drillers, Noble Corporation and Ensco. I have already detailed why Noble Corporation is my top pick for 2017 and this along with Ensco are both a strong investment at the present time.

