CymaBay Is Dirt Cheap, But Is It A Bargain?

CymaBay has just signed a partnership where its partner will invest north of $115 million in a late-stage program.

Overview

Investors certainly haven't enjoyed the ride with CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY) over the past few years. The stock went from $13 in early 2015 to as little as $0.82 in 2016. It currently trades for about $40 million plus net cash, despite having just signed a partnership with Kowa that could potentially yield milestone payments north of $200 million, plus double-digit royalties on U.S. net sales. Kowa will also pay for a ~$100 million Phase 3 trial and shoulder all commercialization costs. - So how can a $55 million market cap be right? (And we haven't talked about the other pipeline assets yet.)

CymaBay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The company's development programs are Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout and is the asset that was just partnered.

MBX-8025 is a selective agonist for the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARd). CBAY has completed over five Phase 1 studies and a Phase 2 study for MBX-8025.

MBX-2982 is an oral, G-protein coupled receptor agonist being evaluated as a therapeutic agent for patients with type 2 diabetes (T2DM), with a dual mechanism. The company has completed over four Phase 1 and one Phase 2 clinical study for MBX-2982.

MBX-8025 and MBX-2982

Being an early-stage asset, I ignore MBX-2982 in my valuation.

MBX-8025 seems to be a molecule in search of an indication. It has been studied for over a decade and was refocused in 2015 on rare and orphan diseases that require shorter studies of maximum 6 months duration. CBAY believes:

MBX-8025 may provide a significant benefit for patients across a wide range of rare diseases associated with disorders of lipid metabolism, such as homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) syndromes, and disorders of liver function, such as primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). We also believe that MBX-8025 could have utility in the treatment of the more prevalent, but high unmet need, indication of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

In 2016, a Phase 2 study was terminated early due to three cases of asymptomatic increases in transaminases. Currently, CBAY is running a Phase 2 study of MBX-8025 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis as well as a pilot Phase 2 study in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. As promising as this drug seems to be, it has been a promise for over a decade without going anywhere and, especially for value investors, it would be foolish to place high bets on it.

Arhalofenate

The major goals of gout treatment are to prevent flares and lower sUA (serum uric acid) to below 6 mg/dL in order to dissolve MSU (monosodium urate) crystals. Of the eight million patients with gout in the U.S., about 3 million patients are on ULT (urate lowering therapy) and as many as 60% of these (or 1.8 million) may not get to their sUA goal of below 6.0 mg/dL. In addition, about one million patients continue to experience three or more flares per year.

Unfortunately, ULT has not improved much over the past decades. 90% of patients (~2.7 million) take generic allopurinol (cost: $4/month), while the recently launched febuxostat (cost: $300/month) is used by another 300,000 patients that have failed allopurinol.

Both drugs work generally well, but come with one major caveat: They decrease sUA too rapidly - which paradoxically causes an increase in flares. Both allopurinol and febuxostat can cause an increase in gout flares for up to 6-12 months following initiation of treatment. This leads many patients to discontinue or avoid therapy. Hence, non-adherence to therapy is a significant problem.

One of the two important limitations is addressed by a new medicine, Zurampic, that was just launched by Ironwood (NASDAQ:IRWD). Zurampic (lesinurad) is a so-called uriosuric that can be added to standard therapy to further lower sUA. In fact, Zurampic is also available as a fixed combo with allopurinol. Ironwood believes Zurampic can reach peak sales of $300 million. The company licensed the drug from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN):

Under the terms of the agreement, Ironwood will make an up-front payment to AstraZeneca of $100 million to acquire exclusive U.S. rights to all products containing lesinurad, including the fixed-dose combination of lesinurad and allopurinol. AstraZeneca plans to submit the fixed-dose combination program for FDA regulatory review in the second half of 2016. Ironwood will pay AstraZeneca tiered single-digit royalties on product sales as well as sales-related and other milestones of up to $165 million. AstraZeneca will manufacture and supply ZURAMPIC, provide certain product support services to Ironwood and complete the FDA post-approval commitment on Ironwood's behalf.

However, there is more to discover about this deal:

Zurampic entered a market where patients have few options, but its trial data was a bit messy. The drug fell short of its primary endpoints in all three late-stage trials, FierceBiotech reported last year, but in one trial, it hit a target for lowering serum uric acid levels every month except the final one. On the safety side, Zurampic has an FDA black-box warning of potential kidney failure, and to answer worries about renal and cardiovascular side effects, the agency also required a post-marketing safety study. (Source)

Ironwood's peak sales estimate appears to be realistic: Given that 1.6 million patients on allopurinol don't achieve their treatment goal, if only 10% of them adds Zurampic, the math works out as follows: 160,000 x 12 x monthly cost of $360 = $691 million gross revenues. With typical gross-to-net discounts for the primary care market, this should be sufficient to achieve $300 million of net revenues. Even with the black-box warning, a 10% share should be achievable.

The CBAY drug, however, will address both limitations of current therapy: it decreases sUA and reduces flares right from the start. In addition, it has been tested in over 1,000 patients so far and there are no safety concerns. In particular, there are no renal issues whatsoever. So it appears to be a much superior drug.

Therefore, the molecule's profile had initially given investors hope that it might take the place of standard therapy, but this didn't work out. (Causing much of the initially mentioned stock price decline.) In fact, the soon-to-begin Phase 3 trial will test the drug as add-on to the other standard drug out there, febuxostat. This means CBAY will target only those patients that, as they don't respond to allopurinol (the cheaper generic), switch to febuxostat and still don't achieve their treatment goal.

In addition, CBAY will try to position the combination as the only treatment option that can reduce flares right from the beginning. Anyway, its market will likely be much smaller:

If 60% of patients on febuxostat (which are 10% of the total 3 million patients treated, or 300,000) need to further lower their sUA, arhalofenate has a total market potential of only 180,000 patients. If, given the good safety profile and the flare reduction benefit, 40% of these add the CBAY drug, 72,000 patients seem to be an achievable peak sales goal. Also consider that patients that have failed allopurinol are likely more difficult to treat and might need an add-on option more often or urgently than the general patient population.

However, there is a problem with pricing: While Zurampic can sell for $360/month including the generic first-line drug allopurinol, the cost of branded arhalofenate will be added to that of branded febuxostat. This means therapy could be twice as expensive as with Zurampic and, hence, the drug might struggle a bit to reach its peak sales goal. This adds a layer of risk to our assumptions.

Anyway, it seems possible for arhalofenate to reach 72,000 x 12 x $300/month = $259 million gross revenues = ~$130 million net revenues.

Reality check:

Last year, febuxostat reached ~$330 million of global sales and is still growing. Taijin, the owner of the drug, projects global peak sales north of $1.2 billion. A reasonable U.S. peak sales estimate for febuxostat would be about half of this. If arhalofenate will have a similar cost and its potential is (40% x 60% =) 24% of febuxostat's, this works out to about the same figure I have just calculated.

Given these projections, the economics of the recent partnership with Kowa seem to indicate a surprisingly greater optimism, as they are overall similar to the AZN-IRWD deal (which was based on a $300 million peak sales assumption):

Under the terms of the agreement, CymaBay will receive up to $15 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments and is eligible to receive up to an additional $190 million in payments based upon the achievement of specific development, regulatory and sales milestones. CymaBay is also eligible to receive tiered, double digit royalties on future sales of arhalofenate products. Kowa will be responsible for all development and commercialization costs. CymaBay had earlier reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the size and scope of the Phase 3 program which is estimated to cost $100 million. CymaBay retains full development and commercialization rights for the rest of the world.

Instead of paying $100 million upfront like IRWD, Kowa will pay for the Phase 3 trial. Moreover, given that AZN will earn something on manufacturing, royalties from IRWD are a bit lower than those Kowa will have to pay. The potential milestone payments are similar. Based on these terms, one should expect a similar sales potential as Zurampic's - which would be over twice my own estimate.

Moreover, there will be additional arhalofenate partnerships for Europe and Asia.

Valuation

1) Based on private market value:

Let's assume Kowa will ultimately pay only half of the milestones. Even then, the Japanese company will still invest north of $200 million in arhalofenate. License deals for smaller drugs are usually structured to leave each side with about half of the value. So we can estimate a total private market value of at least ~$400 million.

Assuming that current CBAY investors will capture only half of CBAY's part due to future dilution (the company will have to raise money within a few quarters) and a 50% POS, the U.S. opportunity should be worth ~$50 million to current investors. I assume a below-average POS, as Kowa's implied peak sales estimate appears to be pretty aggressive.

2) Based on my own sales projections:

With $130 million of peak sales and an average 65% POS, after accounting for future dilution, $42 million of probability-weighted sales remain for current investors. These could translate into ~$5 million of peak royalties and, at a multiple of 10x, into the same NPV of ~$50 million.

So the sole U.S. opportunity should be worth $50-100 million, depending on future dilution, to which we still have to add about the same amount for the international potential.

As a result, there can't be much doubt that at its current market cap of $55 million CBAY discounts at most only the arhalofenate U.S. opportunity, while all future international sales and the two other pipeline programs are free.

In addition, at the end of Q3/16, the company had ~$10 million of net cash and should receive $15 million from Kowa within a few months. Given the foreseeable cash burn of ~$6.5 million/quarter, at the end of Q1/17, CBAY should have ~$12 million of cash.

Risks

Besides being based on not very conservative sales assumptions, there are some significant risks to our valuation that haven't been mentioned so far:

1) Arhalofenate targets URAT1, the main urate transporter/exchanger in renal proximal tubules. This is the same target as Zurampic's. While so far no renal issues have emerged, it could still happen.

2) The FDA requested a large post-marketing study for Zurampic. If something similar happens to CBAY, there will be significant additional costs not shouldered by Kowa or other partners and basically eat up the entire value of arhalofenate. (In the case of Zurampic, AZN - and not IRWD - is paying for the study.)

3) The use of arhalofenate will totally depend on febuxostat's success and Taijin is running a large, 7,500 patients, post-marketing CVD trial that could in theory lead to a sales stop for febuxostat. Even if the CBAY drug gets approved as an add-on to febuxostat, it could not be sold without the latter.

4) In fact, it is hard to understand why Taijin did not buy arhalofenate or at least license it.

5) Overall, it is hard to understand why CBAY needed to search for over 2 years before it found a partner for a drug that seems to have a clearly differentiated and much better profile than competing therapies. This might indicate that experts (aside from Kowa) are weighing the mentioned risks differently or are seeing risks that I have ignored.

6) Given the long and expensive history of MBX-8025, which has become the company's most important asset after the Kowa deal, it is very possible that cash will be burned without creating any value.

Bottom line

The stock should do great if a EU partnership will be announced. Given the time needed to find a U.S. partner, I would not be too optimistic on this one.

As far as the rest of the pipeline is concerned, everything is possible: from euphoria to depression. My base case would be that CBAY creates only as much value as it consumes. (Which so far has not been the case - so I'm actually pretty optimistic.)

Further dilution is hanging over the stock. Despite looking cheap, investors might wait to buy until a secondary is announced, which, at that point, might be devastating for existing shareholders. And there is no way CBAY can avoid further financing in 2017.

So the best strategy might be to wait for a secondary and then reassess.

