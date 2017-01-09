Death By Dollar

In the wake of China's "surprise" move to devalue the yuan in August 2015, we learned something important about the Fed's reaction function.

Specifically, we learned that the consideration given to international financial market conditions and FX risk had apparently become great enough that the committee thought it was time to make the implicit explicit.

Following the Fed's "dovish relent" in September 2015, Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic famously described the situation as follows:

September FOMC meeting felt like a blind date that was never meant to be. As the market developments were unfolding, Fed members simply didn't like what they saw. Despite seemingly robust US data, the global economy appears too fragile and the strong USD is in the center of the crisis. The developments in EM have been negative for risk and, if conditions deteriorate further, the net result could be in a nontrivial adverse impact on DM economies. Rate hikes and further USD strength could have made things considerably worse. So, while the market waited, Fed decided not to engage. Fed's communication strategy, it is becoming clear, is an equivalent of what in theater context is referred to as Removing the fourth wall whereby the actors address the audience to disrupt the stage illusion -- they can no longer have the illusion of being unseen. An unalterable spectator becomes an alterable observer who is able to alter. The eyes are no longer on the finish, but on the course -- what audience is watching is not necessarily an inevitable self-contained narrative. The market is now observing itself from another angle as an observer of the observer of the observers.

Although it sounds exceedingly metaphysical, it's actually pretty insightful.

Note how applicable Kocic's analysis is to where we're standing right now (and indeed that says something about how little progress we've made). You've got ostensibly encouraging economic data in the US, a fragile global economy, a strong dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) that threatens to upend EM, the threat of blowback to DM economies, and the possibility that hiking into this confluence of factors would only exacerbate the problem(s).

As Kocic says, "the strong USD is in the center of the crisis." Recall that the worsening global USD shortage has been a favorite topic of mine since early last summer. The two most recent installments of what's turned into an ongoing series of posts can be found here and here (you can trace the series back to its roots on a humid bar patio by starting with those pieces and working your way back via the links they contain).

Recently, my treatment of the subject has revolved around widening cross-currency bases and their effects on foreign money's ability (or, more appropriately "willingness") to hedge USD exposure.

Over the weekend, I ran across a great new Citi piece that helps to pull the whole thing together. That is, the bank does a nice job of explaining how everything said above about the dollar, the Fed, and global markets fits with the discussion of cross-currency basis swaps and the dollar shortage narrative. This is the thesis (which, incidentally, reminds me that I need to get better at summarizing complex concepts in a few sentences):

We think market enthusiasm to trade higher yields driven by a Treasury led sell-off is misplaced on strong USD FX risks. This impacts the US as a disinflation shock and impacts global stability via a squeeze of USD liquidity which is already evident in Xccy basis and the drop in global USD credit momentum. The most serious risk is a material CNY deprecation which in turn delivers a deflation shock to the rest of the world.

Ok, so breaking that down, Citi thinks the expectation of a further repricing in yields might be "misplaced" given the possibility that a stronger dollar could create a deflationary impulse domestically while throwing the global economy for a loop. Here's a bit more color:

The nominal trade weighted USD is trading at highs and while the real effective USD index is still some distance from the 2002/1985 highs, the appreciation is meaningful enough to warrant deep attention from investors. The US/FRB model suggests a 10% USD appreciation is equivalent to 100bp rise in the Fed funds rate. By that measure, the near 5% of appreciation since the Q3 average is already a 50bp tightening.

The circularity of rate tightening and FX appreciation that has upended numerous attempts by central banks to hike since the crisis (ECB, RBA, Riksbank, RBA, RBNZ and the Fed) remains very much in play. The extra FX risk for the Fed in 2017 stems from a new Homeland-investment-Act which last time around (2005) saw a 10% USD rise in the middle of a 10-year downtrend.

There are several important points there. First is obviously the contention that the dollar's appreciation means the Fed has effectively hiked not once, but three times since Q3 (assuming each hike is 25bps).

Second, note the reference to the "circularity of rate tightening and FX appreciation." Presumably, Citi means that hiking rates is impossible during a currency war because if you hike, your currency appreciates versus trading partners if those trading partners are still on hold or worse, still easing.

Finally, Citi reminds us that the planned tax holiday designed to encourage US corporates to repatriate cash is just one more reason to expect further dollar strength.

I've discussed widening cross-currency bases on so many occasions (see links above) that I think I can safely skip it here in the interest of brevity, but I would draw your attention to one last point from Citi related to the growing signs of a USD funding squeeze (my highlights):

With the USD funding costs and FX both rising, non-resident borrowers of USD have a much greater incentive to deleverage. The size of non-resident USD borrowing has increased markedly in the last few years and stands at $10tn. This is some 37% of private sector (non-interbank) US resident borrowing. A measure of the stress can be seen in Figure 13 where global bank lending in USD fell to negative growth rates - something that typically does not happen outside recession or near recession conditions. Click to enlarge

Given all of this, you might want to be a bit cautious when it comes to betting on a sustained sell-off in Treasurys (which I still contend is likely at some point).

Oh, and if you're following the narrative here, you've probably already guessed what Citi thinks is the biggest risk from all of the trends outlined above. On that note, I'll leave you with their conclusion:

The most serious risk is a material CNY deprecation which in turn delivers a deflation shock to the rest of the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.