The Backdrop For PixarBio's Offer To Acquire InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo's bioresorbable polymer scaffold for spinal cord injury continues to show promise but the company needs to provide investors with more certainty around the FDA's criteria for approval.

Last week in Trumpian style, PixarBio (OTCQX:PXRB) made an outrageous offer to acquire InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV), declaring "It's time to make US Pharma GREAT again." The takeover bid, which was 50% below InVivo's market value, left shareholders scratching their heads.

PixarBio's stated value proposition based on the announcement was to stop InVivo's downward spiral in the stock price. The stock had declined 46% in 2016. PixarBio's unique way of stopping the decline would be to give shareholders an immediate 50% haircut in the value of their investment.

In theory, that would probably work, but it borders on the ridiculous. It was clear from the beginning that PixarBio's offer wasn't credible, which (unsurprisingly) was InVivo's immediate response.

InVivo refused to respond to a number of statements in the announcement that were nothing more than hyperbole. However, it did take issue with the statement that InVivo's patents were owned by Frank Reynolds, the CEO of PixarBio and prior CEO and founder of InVivo.

The announcement provided some encouragement to revisit and update a bull thesis for InVivo that had been mostly forgotten. But before that, a little history is in order.

Frank Reynolds, PixarBio, and InVivo's Contentious Past (And Present)

What investors may not know is that Frank Reynolds, his company PixarBio, and InVivo have been in constant litigation ever since Mr. Reynolds resigned as InVivo's CEO in 2013. Frank Reynolds is not the kind of man to just go gentle into that good night.

In November 2013 shortly after Mr. Reynolds departure, InVivo filed a lawsuit against Mr. Reynolds alleging breaches of fiduciary duties, breach of contract, misappropriation of corporate assets, unjust enrichment, corporate waste, and seeking money damages and accounting. Mr. Reynolds filed counterclaims alleging breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair-dealing, and tortious interference with a contract, and seeking monetary damages. The litigation is ongoing based on InVivo's most recent 10-Q.

A Google search also uncovered the following: InVivo Therapeutics Corporation V. PixarBio Corporation, Yajing Hernandez and Frank Reynolds. The case allegedly involves an InVivo employee who went to work for PixarBio after spending months emailing InVivo's proprietary information to PixarBio while working at InVivo.

Based on the summation of the case, the employee in question did not show up for court and was held in contempt. As a result, InVivo requested forensic access to all of PixarBio's computers of all of its employees, which was denied by the court as overreaching. The court instead agreed to allow InVivo access to the PixarBio employee who was identified as most likely to be the recipient of the misappropriated information. Unfortunately, a search in PACER did not disclose any case history so we don't know the outcome or ongoing status.

A case that is accessible in PACER is Mr. Reynolds' 2016 lawsuit against InVivo claiming defamation, conspiracy and tortious interference. Specifically, Reynolds claimed a Director of InVivo, Brian Lugue, told investors that Reynolds "had been forced to resign because the NeuroScaffold clinical studies were 'bogus' and their result had been 'fudged' by Reynolds." Reynolds alleged potential investors have declined to fund PixarBio, "due to allegations concerning mismanagement and misconduct while he was at InVivo."

In hindsight, the Tweet exchange between Reynolds and Lugue in March was a prelude to things to come.

@PixarBio tweeted (with a picture of Lugue and another individual with Reynolds: PixarBio's Frank Reynolds Enjoys the Success of his NeuroScaffold #PixarBio #Spine16

Brian Lugue tweeted in response: @PixarBio I do not consent to you using my picture. Please take this down, Frank.

Lugue's response is understandable. In March 2016 PixarBio stated the following on its website; "Our announcement last week regarding NeuroRelease SCI on March 17, 2016 at the Annual Congress of Neurological Surgeons (NYSE:CNS) Conference in Orlando FL, marked our entrance into the spinal cord injury industry. Based on 2016 CNS conference feedback, first generation NeuroScaffolds need to be minimally invasive or risk application to less than 100 patients per year in the USA, and one hundred patients per year cannot support a company. To succeed, PixarBio's next generation self-assembling, injectable NeuroScaffolds mark the next important advancement for the spinal cord injury industry. We expect our minimally invasive injectable NeuroScaffolds to treat tens of thousands of spinal cord injury patients worldwide."

"NeuroRelease SCI has demonstrated 100% success in rodents, and with the industry's most experienced SCI R&D team leading the charge to market, PixarBio expects human studies to begin in 2018. In early 2017, PixarBio expects to submit an IND to propose the "PixarBio ONWARD Study™" to treat acute spinal cord injury," said PixarBio CEO/CSO Frank Reynolds.

PixarBio was clearly preparing to tread on InVivo's turf.

Back to the lawsuit. InVivo filed a motion to dismiss which was granted by the court in December. However, it was granted without prejudice which means Reynolds is free to pursue further litigation based on the merits of the case. And on it goes.

SEC Moves The Goal Posts

The market marches on and sometimes small positions within a portfolio are placed on hold and mostly forgotten while focusing on new opportunities. That is the case with InVivo Therapeutics. I had to dust off my last article just to refresh my memory of the facts.

The article's title, "InVivo's Therapy On The Verge Of Becoming The De Facto Treatment For Spinal Cord Injury," was a pretty bold statement. The question is: Does it still hold water?

The article was written in March 2016. What's happened since? To answer that question, it's helpful to consider the company's prospects at the time of the article and where its stand today. The article was written after a huge run-up in the stock price of the company as illustrated by the chart below.

As stated in the article, "the company had received FDA approval of amended protocol for its spinal cord injury "Inspire" study. Importantly, the amended protocol established an Objective Performance Criterion (OPC) for a probable benefit of 25% or more of patients in the study demonstrating an improvement of at least one ASIA Impairment Scale (AIS) grade by six months post implantation (All the patients enrolled in the study have AIS A injuries at the time of enrollment). Just a month prior, InVivo had won approval to shift the pilot trial to a pivotal probable benefit study and, as a result, the five existing patients were allowed to roll into the 20-patient pivotal study."

With this six-month update, three out of the five patients treated (60%) had improved by at least one ASIA grade by six months post surgery. As a result, InVivo only needed two or 13% of the remaining patients to show similar or better results. The odds were clearly in InVivo's favor.

At the time, the prospects of FDA approval looked highly promising, however, from a stock performance perspective it has been mostly downhill from there. Based on events that happened during the year, it's easy to see why.

In March 2016, InVivo took advantage of the recent run-up in the stock price to raise capital (as many developmental biotechs do) with a public stock offering. The dilutive capital raise provided InVivo approximately $30 million in net proceeds from the offering.

During the early summer months of 2016, enrollment was going slower than expected and in July investors found out why. The company announced that the 9th and 10th patients had been implanted but at the same time announced a "minor" modification in the study protocol and revealed that the trial had been on hold for a brief period. More importantly, the FDA also recommended that InVivo include a control arm in the study as part of a Study Design Consideration. Prior FDA guidance did not require a control arm but instead compared InVivo's results to historical benchmarks. The goal posts had just been moved!

Finally in October, the Chief Medical Officer resigned from the company, never a good sign for a developmental stage biotech. It was also revealed in October that the FDA had rejected the cervical study pending final results of the INSPIRE study.

Updated Trial Results

Patient enrollment as been slow but the results from those treated have been promising. Below is a good representation from the corporate presentation of the timeline based on number of patients and number of trial sites.

Click to enlarge

Five of nine or approximately 55% of the patients have regained neurologic function versus the historical benchmark of 15%. Based on those results, the disappointing stock performance doesn't seem to be a result of the therapeutic potential of the scaffold but the uncertainty around the trial protocol itself. After six months, InVivo is still in discussions with the FDA regarding their recommendation for a control arm.

In conclusion, I would say the bull case still has merit. InVivo's approach to spinal cord injury continues to demonstrate great promise though the road to commercialization will be much longer than investors had originally anticipated. But isn't that always the case with developmental biotech!

PixarBio

The small company that Frank Reynolds started out of his house in 2013 when he left InVivo appears to have made little progress. The company's Investor Relations website looks to be nothing more than a vehicle for Frank Reynolds promotions. It consists mostly of Frank Reynolds videos (which admittedly I did not watch). A review of the most recent 10-Q shows a company with minimal activity (other than yoga instruction) and very little resources.

Technically PixarBio is considered an "Emerging Growth Company" in pre-clinical development of a product called NeuroRelease, "a non-opiate product in process at the US FDA that can treat post-op pain treatment longer than 5 days". At least that's what the website tells us. Unfortunately, that's about the only thing it tells us.

Conclusion

PixarBio's odd offer to acquire InVivo at half the current market value is nothing more than an attempt to use PixarBio's over-inflated stock as currency to acquire a beaten down company. Given the chance of that happening is virtually nil, it's hard to understand the motivation. But, given the contentious relationship between Frank Reynolds and InVivo, it could have been a tactical maneuver in the ongoing litigation between the two or possibly a shot over the bow regarding the patent ownership. Regardless, the risk to InVivo is negligible.

A more important issue for investors is InVivo's ability to work with the FDA to finalize its criteria for approval. The market doesn't like uncertainty and InVivo's stock has been punished as a result. Based on promising trial results to date including an excellent safety and efficacy profile, the company's prospects still look bright.

If InVivo can bring further clarity to the Study Design Consideration going forward, 2017 could be a banner year for InVivo shareholders. However, if management continues to punt without providing investors updates on its ongoing discussions with the FDA, it could be another long year for InVivo Therapeutics, full of more red ink -- the kind of year that Frank Reynolds probably dreams about.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author, who is not a licensed financial advisor. The article is intended for informational and educational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment advice to any particular individual. Readers should perform their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVIV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.