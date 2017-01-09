Unexpected Tailwinds For American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC), formerly known as Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWHC), is a firearms manufacturer with over 150 years of history. In fact, one in two revolvers owned in the U.S. is a Smith & Wesson. Over the years, Smith & Wesson has shown robust revenue growth and consistently beats earnings estimates released by the company. As an investor, these are qualities of a solid investment: a trusted company with consistent growth. Yet, AOBC has taken big hits post-election, whereas the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and DOW (NYSEARCA:DIA) have rallied 6% and 9% respectively.

Click to enlarge

There has been lots of noise about AOBC's two key catalysts: expected headwinds in firearm sales and the rebranding transition. Bullish investors like myself believe that firearm sales in 2017 will not fall off as much as the current evaluation anticipates. Furthermore, AOBC's rebranding transition is a solid move as diversified products can help offset potential revenue loss from firearms.

However, AOBC is also undervalued for other reasons less talked about:

Trump's proposed corporate tax cut and the surging dollar will be a huge lift as it generates 97% of revenue from U.S. sales

Potential for more government contracts if Trump follows through on his pledge to increase defense spending

Consumer confidence boosts in white middle-class families if the economy stimulates and construction jobs increase from infrastructure spending

Domestic security dilemma that boosts firearm sales

Back-To-Back Slumps

AOBC peaked at $28.45 on election day but quickly tanked 34% following Trump's surprise victory. Though Trump is an avid supporter of the second amendment, analysts predicted that firearm sales would decrease because of looser gun laws. Though counterintuitive, looser gun laws decrease the urgency to buy firearms, thereby hurting sales in the short-run. As a result, AOBC hit a temporary low of $21.24 before settling around $23 and $24 going into December. Several days later, the company took another plunge as it announced its name change to American Outdoor Brands and its corporate strategy to diversify products to include more outdoor equipment and accessories. Skeptics claimed, perhaps inaccurately, that AOBC was throwing away years of brand-recognition and gun expertise.

Fundamentally Undervalued

AOBC is currently trading at 9 P/E, whereas Sturm, Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) trades at 12.4 P/E with similar revenue patterns. Both companies took a nosedive post-election, but AOBC was hit even further following its rebranding transition several days later. From a fundamental perspective, AOBC is trading at a significant discount in comparison to RGR. In the past twelve months, AOBC has outperformed RGR +33% and +61% at the top and bottom lines. Furthermore, AOBC continues to record impressive operating margins at 25% LTM, compared to the peer average of 10.2% and RGR's 19.6%.

Effect of Looser Gun Control: Overhyped

Trump's surprise victory was quite the catalyst, causing one of the greatest market rallies of all time. However, the Gun & Ammunition Manufacturing industry was unwelcome to a Trump Administration and a Republican-controlled Congress because of the anticipation of looser gun laws.

An immediate answer would be that looser gun laws should not hurt firearm sales in the long-run. If anything, it should increase overall revenue assuming all other variables are held constant. Below is AOBC's income statement, which shows a 16% five-year revenue growth.

Click to enlarge

Skeptics argue that a 16% revenue growth is misleading because firearm sales are heavily correlated with the anticipation of gun laws, which is influenced by the make-up of Congress and the administration in office. However, AOBC recorded roughly $350 million of revenue in 2010 and 2011 - two years of Democratic control in Congress and the presidency. One would have thought the anticipation of tighter gun control laws would have disproportionately increased earnings in those years. Furthermore, the Republicans controlled the House from 2011 to 2015 and notoriously filibustered gun control laws. Yet average annual revenue in those four years were up 56% compared to those of 2010 and 2011. Again, one would have thought Republican control of the House would have led to a sharp decline in sales.

Either AOBC is a resilient company that exhibits growth despite headwinds or the effect of looser gun laws on revenue is overhyped. Though it could certainly be a combined effect, the latter explanation is more plausible as RGR also shows similar patterns.

Rebranding Strategy: Solid Move

AOBC recently announced its decision to diversify products and even changed its name to American Outdoor Brands following a shareholder's vote. This shake-up quickly led to a second slump for the company. Investors were unhappy with AOBC's transition away from firearms, but I view it is a branching-out approach. After all, AOBC will still sell firearms and keep the Smith & Wesson brand for its line of firearm products.

It may be too early to tell how successful AOBC's move will be, but all signs suggest a profitable transition. Expanding its accessories department will help offset the decline in firearm sales if AOBC maintains its operating margins around 30% as it did in FY 2016 - 7% higher than firearm margins. Investors fear that an accessories expansion will require greater overhead costs and R&D in the short-run. However, it is important to remember that AOBC acquired Battenfeld Technologies and Crimson Trace in the past two years. This inorganic growth has fast-tracked it to an impressive 30% operating margin, which would have otherwise taken years to achieve such efficiency.

Unexpected Tailwinds

A rather bold prediction is that AOBC sales will be helped by a consumer confidence boost in white rural families. Some investors had gone long on Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG), betting that a Trump presidency would greatly raise the average living standard of uneducated white males. "If the economy is stimulated and construction jobs increase", Joseph Spak of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RE) wrote, then "[Harley-Davidson] could see some better demand"[1]. Similarly, firearms can be seen as a luxury good for rural whites. A consumer confidence boost in that demographic could certainly mitigate or even overpower any headwinds from looser gun laws.

Lastly, AOBC will benefit from what I call the "Domestic Security Dilemma Effect". Wunderlich Securities analyst Rommel Dionisio stated that "[t]his past year, the firearms market experienced unusual demand spikes following certain terrorist incidents". I believe this will continue to be the case as the Trump administration will further its agenda against ISIS and foreign terrorists. Furthermore, the security dilemma will be amplified by the Democrats' obsession with gun control and the liberal media's eagerness to broadcast Republican failures on gun-control. Though such a security dilemma already exists, I believe liberal forces will further up-play such narratives to smear the new Trump administration and Republican-controlled government. As the American people become more engrossed in gun control issues, the phobia of a shooting fatality will increase, boosting gun purchases for "self-protection".

Conclusion

Whether you like the name change or not, AOBC is a trusted company with a favorable outlook, strong fundamentals, and a cheap evaluation. However, if you are unsure of AOBC's rebranding strategy but think the gun industry is undervalued, I would recommend going long on RGR. If you are still waiting for the market to pull-back before making any new investments, I would caution that AOBC and RGR have slightly negative betas around -.34, meaning that they tend to move opposite of the broader market and are theoretically less volatile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC, RGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.