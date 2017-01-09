Gilead: Grow The Dividend, Cut The Buybacks

Gilead can wait for some more years to make the right acquisition if it wants and dividend investors don't have to worry.

Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) price movement over the last three years doesn't look pretty on a chart:

stockcharts.com

This is what a lot of investors call 'dead money'. But is it really that bad, or is this just another example of the fickleness of the bipolar Mr. Market? Gilead has been buying back its own stock like crazy, but with a dividend of more than 2.5% it has attracted DGI investors too. If the dividend is a serious business for Gilead, it will be forced to scale down the buybacks and scale up the dividend payments.

Free cash flow

While Gilead's price hasn't really moved over the last three years, the other parameters have. I especially look at free cash flow, because that is what the dividend is paid from. Compared to January 2014, Gilead's free cash flow is up by almost 200% to more than $17B. Even in the last quarter, with revenue down more than 10% and EPS even 28% off, the company raked in more than $4B of free cash flow.

In its last 10-Q, Gilead reported 1,317,456,071 outstanding shares, and probably there are less again now, since in November 2016, there was $2B left of a share buyback program of $12B, which was announced in January 2016.

With a dividend of $1.88 per share, Gilead has to pay a total of $2.476B to shareholders. So even with a buyback of $12B and the dividend, more than $2.5B remains for other purposes. That is 15% of the total FCF. The buyback accounts for 70% and the dividend for 15% as well. Besides that it is important to know that Gilead has cash and equivalents of $30 B.

Suppose Gilead doesn't do anything else with its FCF than buying back its own shares and paying the dividend in the next five year, waiting for an opportunity with its pile of cash.

Suppose the free cash flow would go down with 10% per year. This is more than most analysts expect and in that way very cautious, I think, because the revenue is estimated to go down by less than 1% in the next five years, although this might be looking through rose-colored spectacles, because its HCV products are under pressure because of the fierce competition and political talk. Besides the already known competitors, AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) new pan-genotypic Glencaprevir/Pibrentasvir combination could eat away another part of the cake. Therefore: 10% FCF less per year.

year FCF in $B 2017 15.58 2018 14.02 2019 12.62 2020 11.36 2021 9.20 Click to enlarge

the author

Buybacks

If you split up the free cash flow in 70% for the buybacks and 30% for dividends, this is what you see for the buybacks:

year buybacks in $B 2017 10.91 2018 9.81 2019 8.83 2020 7.95 2021 7.15 Click to enlarge

Suppose the price of Gilead stays the same as now (I have made the calculations with the price of $76.1), even though this is very unlikely if Gilead doesn't do anything other than paying a dividend and buying back its own shares, losing 10% of FCF every year. But let's be very conservative. This is the share count then:

There is some dilution of shares because of compensations for the board and executives of Gilead, but I will not count these because these dilutions are overcompensated with the ultra conservative assumption that Gilead's price would not drop if the revenue and FCF goes down 10% per year. Even in this very conservative scenario, Gilead could buy back 27% of its shares in just five years time.

The dividend

What does this mean for the dividend? Since June 2015, Gilead has paid out $3.13 in dividend per share. As a DGI investor, I am reinvesting my dividends in more shares of GILD and therefore the dividend is important to me.

Gilead has a pay out ratio of only 16% ttm, which means that it has plenty of room to boost its dividend, even if the free cash flow would fall. Let's see what this means for dividend raises.

If Gilead would spend 30% of its theoretical 10% shrinking FCF to dividends, the amounts available would look like this:

year dividend in $B 2017 4.21 2018 3.79 2019 3.41 2020 3.07 2021 2.76 Click to enlarge

If Gilead raises the dividend by 5% yearly, which is not all that much for a dividend yield of 2.54%, the dividend would be $2.40 per share in 2021. With 2,503,105,196 shares, that would lead to $6 B in dividend payments, which is not covered by the $2.76B. Of course, Gilead could use its war chest, but it would have to do that every year with a 5% increase if all the rest stays the same:

This is what would be needed to pay the dividend:

If you compare that with the graph above, you see that the losses go up and up. Therefore it would be a wise decision of the Gilead management to slowly turn around the buyback/dividend part of the FCF.

This graph shows a 10% change every year from the part of the FCF that is attributed to the buyback and to the dividend. Gilead would be able to pay for its 5% dividend raise with 70% of its FCF, spending the rest on buybacks.

But I think that a lot of investors in Gilead would not be too satisfied with dead money only paying a lukewarm 5% dividend increase every year. Well, I wouldn't. From a company that has initiated its dividend only a year and a half ago, an investor typically would like to see raises with double digits. A 10% increase for five years long would lead to a dividend of $3.03 in 2021, or a 4% yield. With the proposed switch of money for buybacks and dividends, as suggested in the graph, this would be possible. The total amount for dividend payments would be $8.4B.

Even an annual 12% increase would be possible, but only barely. The total amount of dividend payments would be $9.19B, just under the 70% of FCF we have allocated for the dividend.

Conclusion

It is clear that there are a whole lot of assumptions in this article. They can be viewed as a sort of pessimistic case for Gilead, since there is only decline, but they often say that pessimists are more realistic than optimists. I don't know, but it don't want to paint the picture too bright. What all this juggling with numbers really shows is that Gilead will need several sources of growth to offset its slowing HCV revenue. But on the other hand, it also shows that DGI don't need to worry all to much in the next five years. There is enough FCF to pay the dividend, but the buybacks will have to be cut back then.

I am not crying for an acquisition as a lot of other shareholders, but something will have to be done sooner or later. I think that Gilead is making the right decision by waiting. They have a stuffed piggy bank and a huge FCF to be patient while they are looking for the correct acquisition(s). If there would be a bear market in 2018 and then Gilead buys a great company on the cheap, as they did in 2011 with Pharmasset, every analyst will say Gilead's management is brilliant, while those same people taunt management now. That how relative everything is.

There are elements on the positive side for Gilead as well. One of them is the huge cash pile. Another is its collaboration with Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) for filgotinib. I am working on an article about what that drug could do for Gilead.

