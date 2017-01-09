Nanometrics Offers A Variation On A Familiar Theme

If Nanometrics can achieve a near-term revenue peak of around $300 million and 25% EBITDA margins within the next five years, a fair value close to $30 seems plausible.

Nanometrics has been getting a meaningful boost from memory chip company capex, but the memory sector can be even more volatile and gaining share in foundries could be more challenging.

Nearly every semiconductor tool company is looking for its way to exploit the increasing complexity of semiconductors, as companies turn to 3D architectures and new packaging technologies to achieve new performance milestones. For Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), its angle is exposure to growing process control needs and an increased number of inspection steps in the chip fabrication and packaging processes.

With solid (and growing) share in optical critical dimension tools, which are themselves gaining share in the metrology market, and solid positions with leading players in the memory and fab sectors, Nanometrics is looking forward to what ought to be double-digit revenue growth and peak EBITDA margins in the coming years. While competitors like KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) aren't to be taken lightly, Nanometrics could still offer some upside provided that major chip companies continue to invest in new equipment to support more advanced process nodes.

Critical To Getting It Right

Metrology tools are key to the semiconductor manufacturing/fabrication process, as they measure parameters like height, width, sidewall angle, film thickness, surface topography, and other physical and electrical properties of the chip. Such inspection is important in establishing and testing manufacturing processes, as well as ensuring that production runs are working as expected and that errors haven't appeared in the process (which could ruin entire runs).

As is the case with so many semiconductor production tools, the migration of chips to smaller and smaller sizes (16nm and below), the use of new architectures (like FinFET and 3D NAND), and the adoption of new packaging technologies like copper pillar and through silicon via have increased the demands on metrology. Where a 28nm logic chip might have had five crucial measurements, a 14nm/16nm chip can have 15, and 10nm can have 25 steps.

The increasing demands of new chip designs have pushed older metrology technologies like CD-SEM probably about as far as they can go, as resolution issues appear below 16nm and measuring things like fin undercut becomes more challenging. With that, optical critical dimension (or OCD) tools having quickly grown in significance - from less than 15% of the market back in 2005 to about a third of the market in 2014 and (in Nanometrics management's presentations) possibly to two-thirds of the market in the relatively near future. Nanometrics has largely tied itself to this trend, and it enjoys close to 50% share of the OCD market.

Nanometrics' flagship product line is the Atlas family, a portfolio of automated high-performance OCD metrology tools that are qualified for 100% of chips at 14nm/16nm and below at logic/foundry, DRAM, and 3D NAND customers. Nanometrics also offers integrated OCD metrology tools (largely the Impulse product line), as well as the UniFire line for advanced packaging and tools for material characterization. Nanometrics has historically done well with memory chip companies like Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), but has also done reasonably well in recent years with foundry and logic companies like TSMC (NYSE:TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Nanometrics tools are the tools of record at the etch and transistor steps for its largest customers, but the company has yet to make much progress into deposition, lithography, and interconnect.

Where The Company Can Go From Here

The two biggest drivers for Nanometrics will be the ongoing investments that semiconductor companies make to support increasing production of more sophisticated chips and its ability to make competitive inroads into its customers' processes.

Spending on chip equipment is predictably unpredictable, and that's particularly true on the memory side where there is more of a boom/bust history to spending trends. A lot of analysts have been made to look foolish in the recent years trying to estimate the timing and scale of capex investment decisions from companies like TSMC and Intel, and that has been complicated by companies reusing/repurposing tools.

In any case, there is an overarching trend toward more spending to support advanced production lines. Given the performance advantages of 14nm/16nm (and 10nm and 7nm...), 3D NAND, and advanced packaging technologies, I expect this spending will increase in the coming years. There is some risk that slower demand for high-end smartphones, high-end switches, and so on could add volatility to the spending patterns, but I think these investments are a "when, not if" decision.

"Riding along" with market growth won't be enough for Nanometrics, though, or at least not if it is to be a relative outperformer. With that, management is trying to expand its addressable market by developing/improving tools to address metrology needs at other steps in the fab, expand its offerings in software and services, and expand its end-market opportunities. Service offerings have been an invaluable driver for KLA-Tencor (at over 20% of sales), but are less than 10% of sales for Nanometrics and growing software and services could expand its revenue opportunities by more than 10%.

As for gaining share within customers and in new markets, that will be more challenging. Although metrology isn't a big part of KLA-Tencor's business, it isn't a company famous for messing around - if it is in a market, it wants to lead that market. With that, the company's overall share in optical metrology is quite solid, even as Nanometrics has been gaining share in the OCD segment.

Nanometrics also has to deal with rivals like Nova Measuring, Rudolph (NASDAQ:RTEC), and Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK). While it seems to me that Nanometrics has gained some share at Nova's expense in recent times, Nova generates a lot more of its revenue from the foundry space than Nanometrics and it also offers both optical and X-ray systems. The two companies aren't head-to-head rivals across the board, but I do think Nanometrics will have to put in some overtime to dislodge Nova in the foundry space (especially in integrated metrology). With Ultratech and Rudolph, the story is a little different. Ultratech is approaching overlay metrology as a growth/expansion opportunity and focusing on speed and total cost of ownership while Rudolph has really focused more on the metrology opportunities in advanced packaging.

The Opportunity

With the increased number of measurement steps and parameters to be measured across NAND/3D NAND, DRAM, and foundry/logic, I like the prospects for Nanometrics to continue to see revenue growth opportunities in the near term. Longer term, though, I don't think the sector is going to change on a fundamental basis - Nanometrics has seen steep peak-to-trough moves in the past, and while the entire industry might be trying to move toward more stable behaviors (less boom/bust capex spending), I don't look for the fundamental volatility of the semiconductor tool space to go away.

Assuming that Nanometrics comes in around $220 million in revenue for 2016, I think there's room for sales to expand another third or so to the peak. I also more or less agree with management's projections for improved gross margins and operating margins along that trajectory, particularly as it doesn't appear that much incremental opex will be needed to support $300 million in sales (it's a pretty limited customer list and Nanometrics' R&D spending is pretty consistent). With that, I think a peak EBITDA margin of 25% is plausible.

Nanometrics' shares don't really work on a DCF basis, but that's normally the case unless the sector is at or near its cyclical lows. Looking at what investors typically pay for given levels of margin performance, though, I think it is reasonable to value Nanometrics at 2.5x its peak revenue (discounting back from the year of peak revenue). Discounted back, that gives me a fair value just under $30. There are certainly drawbacks with this approach; it requires me to assume that the market will award similar multiples in the future for given margin levels and it requires me to estimate both the peak margin and the timing of peak sales, but valuation is never as exact of a process as you might like.

The Bottom Line

I'm not exactly comfortable with Nanometrics' reliance on the memory market, and that is at least part of the reason I use a low teens discount rate in my valuation process. Likewise, I don't think it will be easy to compete against the likes of KLA-Tencor or Nova, and there are no guarantees that the company won't be out-innovated and out-competed. On the other hand, the company seems well positioned today to benefit from increased adoption of OCD metrology tools over the next three to five years and that may well be enough to support a higher share price provided that semiconductor equipment spending remains healthy throughout that time.

