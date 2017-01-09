Gold Could Be At An Incredible Entry Point

Gold is up 4.4% from its low in mid-December. Last week showed a good start into 2017 with plus 1.8%. That doesn't surprise as gold clearly has been oversold. So is this just a correction of a larger downtrend or have we seen the low already? I believe the latter is more likely and we're a given an incredible entry point.

Immediately after the election, gold was sold off. People have been caught wrong after Trump. Instead of uncertainty a strong belief in America's bright future emerged. Investors had to take down their insurance for political turmoil and rush into stocks. Adding to that, yields were rising and thereby making opportunity costs for gold higher. Let me explain why these drivers are likely to be short-lived.

Real rates

Thinking about higher rates, real rates are what matters. What is left for the investor after taking into account inflation? That's an important factor for gold. Look at the chart below. There's a strong correlation between 5Y TIPS (representing real interest rates) and gold. Gold should be 4% higher comparing it to real interest rates.

Click to enlarge

Inflation

The bond sell-off has to continue if we want to see higher real rates. Which means, the fed has to keep its word and hike three times this year. But as long as the fed is behind inflation - if they let inflation overshoot, as they already suggested - then real rates are going down. With oil rising inflation is likely to increase over the next few months. If inflation ticks up and rates not, it becomes more and more bullish for gold. The CPI is expected to reach 2-3% soon as the year-over-year change in the price of oil hits 100%. You shouldn't underestimate inflation. In the past, inflation has been a surprise quite often (see the chart below). In a similar scenario, gold would take off. That's a good reason to keep it in your portfolio.

Click to enlarge

Seasonality

When you think of timing your entry point for gold, now might be a good time. The long term seasonality as well as the performance in January and February over the last four years is skewed to the upside.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

If you think that the economy is really going to take off and that inflation is going to stay in control and that interest rates are going up and that debt burdens of corporations and governments are going to be fine then you should sell all your gold.

But if you're not sure that Trump will deliver as promised and the fed is going to do three hikes, it could be an incredible entry point. As soon as the Trump mania is fading out now, investors will realize that they have been too confident and start looking for insurance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.