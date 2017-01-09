GDX: Institutions Were Buying On Friday

77% of dark pool trades in GDX were buys on Friday. We discuss the implications for hedged GDX longs and those considering opening a position.

GDX longs may have been disappointed to see it pull back on Friday after breaching resistance on Thursday, but there was a silver lining: dark pool investors were net buyers.

Last month, Taylor Dart indicated $22.50 as a key resistance level for GDX, one that, if breached, would be bullish for longs.

Winners and Losers

Last week, we wrote about a couple of Portfolio Armor's winning picks (Nailing Brazil - Twice), but like any system, not all of it's picks do well. Last month, we wrote about one that didn't do well, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) (Looks Like We Were Wrong). Looking ahead in that article, we quoted Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart's technical analysis of GDX (GDX: 2008 All Over Again?):

Unfortunately for bulls, there will be battles above as the bears will press to defend $20.45 and $22.50. The GDX bulls must win these battles if we want to resume the bull market that started earlier this year. A close above $22.50 would present big trouble for bears, and would likely fuel a desperate short covering rally.

GDX managed to close above $22.50 last Thursday, but rather than seeing a short covering rally on Friday, it retreated 3.5%.

But there was some positive news for GDX bulls on Friday: institutions were net buyers of it in private exchanges (dark pools) that day. Readers may recall we subscribe to Squeeze Metrics (and have an affiliate relationship with them, so we are compensated when our readers join the site), which tracks trades in dark pools. We have GDX on our watchlist on that site, so we get emailed when there's unusual activity in it (Squeeze Metrics defines unusual activity as a one-standard-deviation change from the previous 120 trading days). On Friday, there was unusual activity in GDX and two other names, Ford (NYSE:F) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), prompting this email from the site:

Hey there, Looks like there was some unusual dark pool activity in some of the tickers you follow. F had a DPI of 42%.

GDX had a DPI of 77%.

GILD had a DPI of 46%. Click through to your dashboard for more info: https://squeezemetrics.com/monitor/p/dashboard

DPI, you may recall, stands for Dark Pool Indicator, and it refers to the percentage of dark pool trades that are buys -- and in the case of GDX, 77% of them were buys on Friday. Clicking through, we pulled up this chart on GDX:

Click to enlarge

Essentially, while retail investors were selling GDX on Friday, hedge funds and other institutions were buying it in dark pools. And over the last 10 trading days, the DPI for GDX was over 50% on 9 of them, meaning dark pool investors were net buyers of GDX on 9 out of the last 10 trading days.

What Now?

If you don't have a position in GDX, we wouldn't suggest starting one based on the dark pool data alone, but it is something worth keeping an eye on, as the recent example of Deustche Bank (NYSE:DB) illustrates.

If you opened a hedged position in GDX after reading our August article, our suggestion from our December article remains the same, with one minor adjustment in the numbers. In December, we wrote that your maximum downside from here was 1%, based on the hedge (since your downside was limited to 20% and you were down 19%); as of Friday's close, you were down 17% on your hedged position, so your maximum downside from here is 3%. Since your hedge doesn't expire until March, you might as well stay long for a bit and see if GDX will climb back more by then.

If you want to see where we got those numbers, below we'll recap the original hedge, and show how it reacted to GDX's drop as of last Friday's close.

The August 15th Optimal Collar Hedge:

As of August 15th's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of GDX against a greater than 20% drop by mid-March while not capping an investor's upside at less than 26% by the end of that time period (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost was negative, so an investor would have collected an amount equal to $260, or 0.84% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls). Let's see where you'd be had you hedged and held until January 6th.

How The August 15th Collar Responded To GDX's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Friday:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated GDX's Drop

GDX closed at $30.86 on Monday, August 15th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $30,860 in GDX shares plus $1,370 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $1,630 to do that. So, his net position value on August 1st was ($30,860 + $1,370) - $1,630 = $30,600.

GDX closed at $22.39 on Friday, January 6th, down about 27.4% from its closing price on August 15th. The investor's shares were worth $22,390 as of 1/6, his put options were worth $3,020, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $15, using the midpoint of the spread, in both cases. So: ($22,390 + $3,020) - $15 = $25,395. $25,395 represents an 17% drop from $30,600.

Protection As Promised

GDX had dropped by about 27.4% at the time of the calculations above, the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 20%, he was down 17% on his combined net hedge plus underlying ETF position by this point.

