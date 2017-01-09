Mitel - An Old Company Trying To Grow New Spots

The company is undergoing a painful transition from on-premise to cloud, which is hobbling reported results and will do so for at least the next couple of years.

The mobility division had not produced the results that had been expected and had not really created the synergies that would be necessary to justify the transaction.

Mitel - Take your losses and let your profits run

There's an old investment adage to the effect that one ought to take one's losses and let your profits run. I tried to find the source of the adage, but Google failed me. Perhaps it dates back to the mists of the past and no one knows where it came from. Few of us have the discipline to do that exactly and fewer still are the companies that are willing to look at their portfolios and make those kinds of decisions.

Mitel (NASDAQ:MITL) recently announced an agreement to sell its mobility unit to Xura (now private). It wasn't the best trade in the world. Mitel had acquired Mavenir, its provider of mobility solutions to carriers in the spring of 2015 for $560 million. The merger was supposed to produce lots of synergies and to dramatically expand Mitel's TAM. Apparently, it didn't work, and 18 months later, Mitel has sold what was Mavenir for about $385 million + some undisclosed stake in the new entity, Sierra Private Investments, L.P., that will own Mavenir and Xura. How much the stake in Sierra is worth was undisclosed, but the company will write down a fair amount of goodwill when the transaction is consummated.

In the wake of this transaction, which recasts the outlook for Mitel yet again, I thought it might be interesting to look at the company for the first time in many years. At one point this was a hot company in a hot space and then it disappointed investors and almost disappeared from radars. In evaluating the name, I found there to be countervailing pluses and minuses. The valuation is low - but the danger of a value trap is ever-present. The company is no longer closely followed and has received no attention on Seeking Alpha recently. Overall, I decided that while I didn't need to own the name at this point, I think it has the potential to produce positive alpha. After listening to the conference call regarding the disposition of Mitel Mobile, I felt management was signaling the significant probability of an upside quarter, and the company has a history of beats. I also thought the share repurchase plan that was foreshadowed would be of enough magnitude that it would at least support valuation. So, I think risk/rewards favor investors. But I have grown older waiting for other transitions from on-prem to cloud to play out in terms of numbers. I think this will prove a decent investment and that the company will use some of the proceeds from its divestiture to make acquisitions to further enhance its positioning. For me it is a buy, just not a table-thumping buy.

Mavenir had been an entity that was focused on growth to the exclusion of concerns regarding profitability. Mitel had been able to improve margins, but at what cost to growth was never totally disclosed.

In the last reported quarter, Mitel Mobility revenues were up modestly although revenues through nine months were up by 16%. Presumably, after looking at the tradeoffs in the division between growth and profitability, management made the decision to sell the asset and take its loss. That is a hard road to follow, especially for a company that has been a serial acquirer. Basically, on the conference call, management said that investors were not willing to value the higher growth of the company's mobile business and were having a difficult time in modeling the business at a granular level. I wish other management teams would be as well attuned to investor interests so as to undo mergers that were not producing planned results.

The Mobile business has had a revenue run rate of about $180 million in revenues so far this year. Selling the property for a bit more than 2X revenue was prudent, and given that Mitel shares these days are valued at 1.3X EV/S, the valuation makes excellent sense to enhance shareholder values.

While it is always a bit difficult to know what might be in the analysts' consensus, it would appear that upon the completion of the transaction, consensus revenue estimates for next year will go to about $1 billion or so, while the enterprise value will decline to about $1 billion. Mitel is a deep value name if it can ever sort out the demand issues and the transition issues with which it has been dealing. During the course of the conference call announcing the divestiture which was held on December 19th, 2016, the company strongly reaffirmed guidance and perhaps left the door open for a beat. I will discuss the pro-forma numbers and possible guidance in detail at the end of this article.

A Long-Term Transition

It is hard to remember now, but this company was once a hot networking story. Sadly, it has not been able to grow revenues organically in many years. On the other hand, it does make money even on a GAAP basis and it generates cash. The company has built a stream of recurring revenues although to a greater or lesser extent, that stream is replacing the declines in product revenues. The company has been able to manage its costs effectively, and through nine months this year, it has reduced its selling, general and administrative expense and held research and development flat. Stock-based comp expense is trivial, but the company's cash flow benefits significantly from depreciation and restructuring costs.

Mitel has been a company in transition for some years now and particularly since the company brought in Richard McBee to run the operation after a disastrous IPO in 2010. The shares are still well below the IPO price and even further below where they initially traded in the wake of the IPO.

Over the past years, Mitel has built a business focused on what is called Unified Communications. A few months ago, the company had announced an agreement to acquire Polycom (NASDAQ:PLCM), but it was eventually outbid, took the $60 million break-up fee and walked away. Polycom is a company best known for its SoundStation which is a standard appliance in lots of conference rooms and its video conferencing hardware. While the acquisition was said to be synergistic and strategic, it was likely to have been "a bridge too far" at least so far as Mitel shareholders were concerned.

The company has had a leveraged balance sheet because of all of its acquisitions with net debt of $515 million. Had the Polycom deal been consummated, the new entity would have groaned under a huge debt burden. In addition, the challenges of integration would have been more than substantial given the size of Mitel and the scope of products it would have been trying to manage. The divestiture of Mitel Mobile will reduce the company's debt to far more manageable levels and it will almost certainly increase reported earnings and cash flow as Mitel Mobility was just marginally profitable.

What is Unified Communications

In the wake of the planned divestiture of Mitel Mobile, and the failure of the merger with Polycom, Mitel is a company with a strategic focus on many of the traditional phases of Unified Communications. In order to best evaluate its prospects, it is necessary to at least evaluate the space in which it operates as some readers may be unfamiliar with the concept.

Unified Communications is both a buzz phrase, a concept and describes a set of deliverables. The two largest players in the space are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) that have built portfolios of solutions, primarily through acquisition over the years.

Mitel started out its life almost 50 years ago, making lawnmowers. I suppose if I were someone on the Improv circuit, I could figure out something clever to say about that - I leave that to younger folks. One of the company's founders, Michael Cowpland, developed a tone to pulse converter for central office use that was based on Dr. Cowpland's PhD thesis. The company was initially organized in Ottawa, where it was said that the climate was not suited to the kind of lawnmower the partners had developed.

The company expanded into the digital PBX market and basically Unified Communications is a grandchild of that technology. The company has had a rather complex history of splits and combinations and recombinations which are not germane to an investment discussion.

It is, I believe, important to note that Terry Matthews, the co-founder of Mitel along with Dr. Cowpland, remains the chairman of the business. Sir Terence (he has been knighted and has both Canadian and UK citizenry) founded Newbridge Networks many years ago and wound up selling the business to Alcatel for $10.8 billion. It was one of the better transactions in the tech space, at least so far as the sellers were concerned of all time.

Dr. Matthews continues to own more than 20% of the shares of Mitel. Perhaps more importantly, he is 73 and has literally dozens of ventures. If Mitel gets sold, and it might, it will be because he wants the time to focus on other endeavors.

These days, most observers consider Unified Communications to include telephony, enterprise messaging and presence technology (presence technology in the networking space is the ability of find and connect with individuals within an enterprise even when they are not responding to their primary devices. Individuals can indicate they are available online, available for e-mail or IM, but unavailable for telephone calls or available for IM or out to lunch… or, inconceivable as it may seem, are simply unavailable. Sleep may qualify as a reason to be unavailable). Also included as part of the definition of Unified Communications these days are services that include video conferencing and online meetings.

The space is large and depending on definition is probably a high growth technology. Gartner atomizes the definition of UC and reports the market size at just over $40 billion a year of sales and a growth rate in the low-single digits. Other market research vendors with more expansive definitions believe the market to be 2-3X, the size with a CAGR of between 13% and 20%.

When market researchers look at the UC space, there are many countervailing growth currents. Mitel's foray into mobile and its aborted foray into video conferencing were efforts to adapt its strategy to the faster growing market segments. On the other hand, its recent internally developed collaboration offering puts the company into the competitive arena for another fast growing component of UC.

The other major trend in the space is the growing trend for UC solutions to be hosted in the cloud and offered to users on a consumption-based model. While this inevitably will lead the market size to be larger, it clearly will hurt the reported revenues of vendors as the transition eats into their sales of hardware. Mitel is both a beneficiary of the trend overall and paying the price for the transition in terms of its reported numbers.

Mitel's Overall Positioning

Mitel is most often listed as the #3 player in the UCS space although its share is far less than either that of Cisco or Microsoft. Interestingly, it is also listed as the third ranked supplier out of 200 business VoIP systems. The pages of this later survey are full of special offers, not exactly the backdrop for margin expansion.

Management has said that it is driving share gains through the introduction of new products. The company in terms of reporting its business divides its revenues between enterprise and cloud. It also divides its business between product, recurring and services. The company's cloud business represents about 20% of pro-forma total revenues net of the disposition of Mitel Mobile. The company is adding cloud seats at an accelerating rate. The company has 494,000 cloud seats installed and added 43,000 last quarter which itself was a growth of 43%. The company's offering in the space called MiCloud encompasses all of the functionality that users can get with on-premise solutions for a lower TCO according to many studies.

Presumably the disposition of Mitel Mobile will not have a significant effect on the MiCloud business although there has been an obvious fit between the two offerings. I think it is more or less impossible for an outside observer to say that one cloud offering or the other is better. It seems from the reviews I have read that users like Mitel and that it ticks all of the boxes in terms of functionality. The company, regardless of the pending disposition, has been able to suck a substantial amount of IP from its mobility unit that will remain with it going forward. The company recently introduced a service called MiTeam, a cloud-based collaboration software. Collaboration is a hot market these days with competitors such as Slack (Private:SLACK) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) as well as Cisco. But the point here is that despite the pending disposition of the company's mobility business, it will still offer solutions based on wireless technology.

In some ways, and one of the reasons I decided to write about this company, Mitel has a position similar to that of many older tech software vendors migrating to the cloud. Telephony, like ERP, tends to be very sticky, but the economies of the cloud are driving on-premise sales to the cloud. While studies talk about 70% of installed telephony seats remaining on-prem through 2020, the proportion of new bookings migrating to the cloud will probably reach close to 70% by that time. Last year, hosted services already represented 40% of the market in terms of the revenue and probably more in terms of seat shipments. Assuming that Mitel is going to have the same kind of mix swing, margins are going to be pressured in the years in which the mix swing is at its apogee.

Although UC overall remains a growth market, and revenues in the space, regardless of how the market is defined, have been rising, the ability that Mitel or any of the other players have to differentiate their offerings is not huge. It is hardware with a bewildering variety of features. As a result, price competition is likely to remain intense in the space, and expense management is more important for this vendor than many other companies in the IT world. There are simply too many vendors in the space for the growth of the business and too many discrete headwinds. And that usually is a harbinger of significant industry consolidation.

As mentioned earlier, Mitel has been a serial acquirer. Its leading market position in EMEA is the result of an acquisition. The company has doubled its size over the past five years almost entirely a function of acquisitions. Despite its disposition of its mobile business unit, and indeed because of the disposition of that business, it has to be anticipated that the company will continue to opportunistically seek to grow through acquisitions.

Avaya, a larger competitor that was taken private in 2007, has run into significant financial difficulties and is planning to sell its call-center software business. Whether or not Mitel winds up being able to buy some piece of Avaya it finds attractive at a discount remains a possibility.

A couple of years ago, Mitel made an offer to acquire ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR). The offer was rejected by the ShoreTel management and Mitel launched a hostile takeover that was subsequently withdrawn. ShoreTel has a market share comparable to that of Mitel in the UC space, and clearly, the merger would have offered numerous synergies. ShoreTel has struggled with little growth or profitability for some time. Its current enterprise value is significantly less than the price offered by Mitel in 2014. The shares are loved by analysts with a consensus First Call rating of 1.9X. Again, it would not seem off the wall to see Mitel eventually manage to connect with and acquire ShoreTel

This company, like many others in the IT space, is going to lose at least couple of hundred basis points of revenue to currency headwinds which was the guide on the conference call. The odds are that the ultimate currency headwind will be a bit more this quarter and beyond than that given the continued strengthening of the dollar, and that a bit of that strengthening is going to impact margins, at least tangentially. As compared to software companies for example, Mitel gets more revenue from EMEA than it does in the US. The company gets a surprisingly small amount of revenue in the APJ region, which is a significant opportunity. Overall, APJ represents 25% of the market for Unified Communications according to several market research reports.

The UK represents an outsized market for Mitel. As most readers know, the GBP has fallen sharply in percentage terms versus the USD in the wake of the Brexit vote. This is hardly the place to attempt to forecast currency movements, but the hard part of Brexit in terms of negotiating a divorce really is just getting started. What the real marketing clearing value of the GBP might be is not known by this writer. Many observers are negative about the value of the GBP although it has stabilized the last couple of months. That will have a visible impact on Mitel's reported revenues and a more muted impact on the company's margin targets.

Much of Mitel's sales come through channel partners. Much of the company's strategy is based selling through the channel. Based on some of the articles that have been written about the company's channel effort, it appears that Mitel has been doing a decent job in managing and incenting the channel and has an advantage in channel relationships when compared to the other companies in this space. Mitel is the largest and most stable of the companies in the VoIP space that primarily sells through the channel and part of its success is that channel partners are looking to ensure that they are dealing with stable vendors who will be able to support products for years to come.

It would be tiresome in the extreme to review all of the product offerings offered by Mitel and attempt to rate them. Gartner actually places Mitel in five different magic quadrants, three as a leader, one as a visionary and one as a challenger. Whether or not that is really a good thing is hard to evaluate, but the company broadcasts that it is unique in being the only vendor that has positions within five Gartner MQs. Most importantly for the business it is listed as a leader in corporate telephony and Unified Communications both for the enterprise and for mid-sized businesses. It seems to this observer that Mitel offers technologies that are competitive or in a leadership position where it competes. The company despite the accelerating shift from on-prem to the cloud ought to be able to resume growth on a pro-forma basis at some visible rate within the next several quarters.

Mitel's valuation

Mitel is a deep value name, particularly in the context of the IT space. The company is likely to report revenues of about $1,180-1,200 million for the full year 2016, taking into account some significant FX headwinds. Of that amount, Mitel Mobile will represent about $180 million or so, leaving revenues from continuing operations at around $1-1.01 billion. FX headwinds will probably reduce that base to just under a $1 billion based on current trends. I think a reasonable view of organic growth might be in the low-single digits comprised of continuing declines in hardware and more rapid growth in the company's other business segments. So, I think a reasonable expectation for next year's revenues would be $1 billion or a bit higher.

I think that the First Call consensus contains both estimates that have been and have not been revised for the divestiture and at least on the revenue side cannot be relied on with regards to the 2017 year. The mobility business has been running at a break-even rate and its disposition will have a positive impact on pro-forma EPS by reducing interest costs or reducing outstanding shares.

The company's forecast fully-diluted share count is 126 million, which yields a current market capitalization of $890 million. The company currently has net debt of $514 million yielding an enterprise value of about $1.4 billion. The proceeds from the sale of Mitel Mobile will be $385 million, reducing the net debt to $130 million and the enterprise value to $1,020 million. So, the projected pro-forma EV/S ratio is about 1X.

The company has many puts and takes when it comes to the calculation non-GAAP EPS, but most of these are items that would be excluded in an objective analysis as not being related to current operations. Overall, the current earnings First Call consensus EPS expectations of $.68 for 2016 and $.80 this year seem reasonable and imply little growth in operating EPS next year, but a significant reduction of net interest costs which have totaled $29 million or about $.18/share after-tax through the first nine months of the year. The more likely scenario will be a significant reduction in the outstanding share count. So, the P/E based on current calculations is around 8-9X and could be less than that if the capitalization shrinks noticeably. At current share prices, using $100 million to buy shares would reduce the capitalization by 11%.

The company does not report a detailed breakdown of its cash flow from operations on a quarterly basis. Balance sheet items have shown little change through nine months with receivables declining $40 million. The change in deferred revenues has been small. So, CFFO calculated the way I usually see it would be a bit greater than non-GAAP income although that may reverse in a seasonally strong sales quarter. The free cash flow yield, again calculated the way it is for most other IT vendors, is likely to surpass double digits.

I think that valuation metrics scream deep value. I think the issue of value trap is one in which I marginally come down on the side of growth, but without a huge amount of confidence. But, on the positive side, this company is a logical candidate for consolidation or for purchase by private equity. And that is what suggests to me that the ayes have it - there is positive alpha to be had.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.