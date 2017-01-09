McDonald's For Sale

Welcome to the Clownish issue of M&A Daily

Click to enlarge

McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is taking a big step away from China by selling an 80% stake in its Chinese business to a group including Citic and Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG). The deal values the business at just over $2 billion.

VCA

Click to enlarge

Mars is buying VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a $7.7 billion cash deal. WOOF holders get $93 per share. The buyer is working with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM); the target is working with Barclays (NYSE:BCS).

ARIAD

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) is buying ARIAD (NASDAQ:ARIA) in a $4.7 billion cash deal. ARIA holders get $24 per share. The buyer is working with Evercore (NYSE:EVR); the target is working with JPMorgan , Goldman (NYSE:GS), and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ).

Click to enlarge

Surgical Care

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is buying Surgical Care (NASDAQ:SCAI) in a $2.4 billion cash and stock deal. SCAI holders get $57 per share, to be paid in between 51-80% UNH shares. The final percentage will be determined by the buyer, with the rest paid in cash.

Alere

Alere (NYSE:ALR) and Abbott (NYSE:ABT) submitted an antitrust fix to the EU. The Phase I deadline is January 25. The arb spread is currently $16.17.

WhiteWave

WhiteWave (NYSE:WWAV) and Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) extended their deal's walk date by ninety days to give more time for the HSR review. The $0.84 arb spread offers a 10% IRR if the deal closes by March.

Team Health

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is offering just over a billion dollars of senior notes due in 2025 for their acquisition of Team Health (NYSE:TMH).

Headwaters

HSR is expected to be re-filed on January 10 for the Boral (OTCPK:BOALY) acquisition of Headwaters (NYSE:HW).

WCI

The third S-4 amendment has been filed for the Lennar (NYSE:LEN) acquisition of WCI (NYSE:WCIC).

Lattice

HSR is set to expire today for the Canyon Bridge acquisition of Lattice (NASDAQ:LSCC). The $1.09 arb spread offers a 38% IRR if the deal closes by June.

Western Refining

HSR is set to expire today for the Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) acquisition of Western Refining (NYSE:WNR).

Metaldyne

Austrian antitrust is scheduled to expire today for the American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) acquisition of Metaldyne (NYSE:MPG).

Chemtura

The Directorate of Defense Trade Controls review is scheduled to close today for the Lanxess (OTC:LNXSY) acquisition of Chemtura (NYSE:CHMT).

Citrix

January 20 is the record date for Citrix's (NASDAQ:CTXS) GoTo spin-off.

Time Warner

The S-4 has been declared effective for the AT&T (NYSE:T) acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). The $12.27 arb spread offers a 13% IRR if the deal closes by 2018. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Done deal.

Insight (NASDAQ:NSIT) completed its Datalink (NASDAQ:DTLK) deal.

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha

Sifting the World

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALR, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.