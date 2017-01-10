Exxon Mobil: Playing Energy Safely In 2017

Exxon is a conservative but attractive name to play the expected rebound in the energy sector this year.

As I see it, the company's operational "trademark" is conservative capex deployment and focus on profitability.

Exxon Mobil has been one of the worst performing energy stocks in the past six months.

Over the weekend, I glanced at the list of winners and losers in the energy space over the past 12 weeks as I was searching for inexpensive, conservative, high-quality oil and gas names to add to my portfolio. I was intrigued to see Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) name featured in the top 20 "loser" mid-to-mega cap group.

Click to enlarge

Credit: fortune.com

Exxon is one of the largest companies in the energy sector, and certainly the king of the E&P (exploration and production) world. Down -7% over the last half of 2016 when the energy sector (NYSEARCA:VDE) was up +12%, Exxon stopped riding the incipient oil price recovery as early as July of last year. See graph below.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given the relative underperformance, I decided to look into whether Exxon was a good stock worth buying on weakness.

The following several key performance metrics comparing Exxon to its peers are reflective of one underlying theme that seems to be the company's operational "trademark" - conservative capex deployment and focus on profitability.

Chart A:

Chart B:

Chart C:

Chart D:

Source: Exxon's Investor Presentation, March 2016

Chart A above suggests that Exxon is very methodical when it comes to asset acquisition. In 2015, it spent about half the amount of cash to acquire a barrel in reserves compared to its main peer, Chevron (NYSE:CVX). And for 2016, Exxon expects to deploy less in capex than it had budgeted for earlier in the year.

The careful approach to capital spending manifested itself in a very low reserve replacement rate of 67% in 2015 (compared to Chevron's 107% and sharply down from Exxon's own 2010-2014 average of about 125%) as oil prices remained weak. The decline in proved reserves turned off a few investors, which I believe may have contributed to the stock's underperformance in 2016.

On the execution side, notice in Chart B above how Exxon has been ahead of its peer group when it comes to scheduled time and cost to develop a field over the past five years. The combination of conservative asset acquisition and efficient execution has led Exxon to produce a higher ROCE (return on capital employed) than any of its key competitors between 2011 and 2015 by a significant margin - see Chart C.

As a result, the company has been able to keep per-barrel production at roughly $20 over the past five years - an industry low (Chart D). I believe this feat puts Exxon in a stronger competitive position compared to its peers, especially for as long as oil prices remain low by historical standards.

Why Exxon makes sense to me

I manage $50,000 of my own money in what I call the Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) portfolio. You can find out more about it and follow me as I manage my money here. I suggest you get a free trial for 14 days - no risks and no downside for checking out all the premium material that I have published so far, including a 30-page investment strategy primer.

I decided to include an energy name in the SRG portfolio to achieve relative outperformance during a period of economic contraction (see why here). Considering how conservative the company has been managed, Exxon seems like the ideal pick.

The company checks off some very important boxes for me to consider it a solid investment for 2017 and beyond, amid the current (albeit now timid) oil price recovery:

Profitability: Exxon has proven capable of navigating the cyclical troughs better than any other global supermajor - in part for the reasons discussed above, in part due to the diversification of the company's business model (e.g. chemicals represented 25% of total 2015 after-tax earnings vs. upstream 39% and downstream 36%). Considering my bias toward a more defensive energy name that will likely perform better during times of slow economic growth, Exxon seems to fit the profile well. See below a chart illustrating how annual operating margin has evolved since the 2008 recession amongst the peer group. Notice that the blue line (Exxon's) has remained the steadiest, and I expect it to remain so.

Click to enlarge

Source: YCharts

Cash distributions: Exxon's current dividend yield of 3.4% is not only very appealing, but payments have been increasing at a solid pace of 6.4% since 1982. And while I cannot be too excited about the company's ability to support those dividends through cash generation recently, it is worth noting that Exxon is one of the few players in the integrated E&P space still producing positive FCF (free cash flow) despite the downturn. On a CFOA (cash from ops) basis, Exxon's dividend coverage of 63% compares slightly favorably against that of peer Chevron, at 67%. In addition, debt servicing seems to be less of a concern for Exxon than it is for other supermajors, as the company is one of the least leveraged in the industry and the only one still retaining a AA+ credit rating from Standard & Poor's, vs. AA- for Chevron and A+ for Total (NYSE:TOT).

Click to enlarge

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from SEC filings

Valuation: Considering the quality of the business and the fact that a sector turnaround is still in the early innings, I find XOM an inexpensive stock. On a forward EV/EBITDA basis, shares currently trade at an enticing 8.0x. On a 2017 EPS basis, XOM trades at 18.3x according to YCharts (20.3x per Zacks), not very far from the stock's longer-term average trailing P/E. Should Exxon return to generating upwards of $7/share in EPS in the next few years, as it did consistently between the oil industry crises of 2009 and 2015, we are looking at a low 2018-2020 forward P/E multiple of no more than 13x at current share price levels.

Click to enlarge

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

In my view, Exxon is a conservative but attractive name to play the expected rebound in the energy sector this year. The stability of the company's business model (read "too boring amid the early stages of the oil price recovery"), along with concerns around slow reserves growth in 2015 and the potential asset impairments in the near future, have caused the stock to take a six-month pause in the latter part of 2016.

I believe the recent underperformance is more reflective of short-term than long-term concerns. I see the weakness in share price as an attractive entry point for a long-term investor willing to ride out the bumps while the stock catches up with the business upcycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, VDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.