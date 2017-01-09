Webster Financial: Worth The Valuation Premium

15% annual increases in earnings per share over the next two years is not out of the question, well ahead of expected growth from other banks.

Plenty of investors have been deeply skeptical of Webster Financial's (NYSE:WBS) valuation in recent years. The company has always traded at a premium to other large regional banks, such as BB&T (NYSE:BBT) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), which did not necessarily make sense to many at first glance. However, there are some viable reasons for why Webster Financial trades at a premium, and the bank is set to see outsized growth in reported net income due to upcoming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and the company is likely to grow into its valuation over the next several years.

Business Overview

Webster Financial is a bank holding company, with operating subsidiaries operating throughout the Northeastern United States. All told, the company has more than $25B in assets on its balance sheet at the end of the most recently reported quarter. The company has an expansive brick-and-mortar presence, particularly in Connecticut, with over 200 locations to serve its customers. Much like other so-called super-regional banks, Webster Financial offers more than just traditional deposit and consumer lending operations, also offering private wealth management, estate planning, and capital markets expertise. With that said, there are a few facets to Webster Financial that make it unique compared to other banking institutions.

HSA Bank A Key Source Of Cheap Deposits

Demand deposits, or non-interest bearing deposits, are really likely to be the holy grail for banks as they enter the upward cycle in interest rates. Nearly wholly generated from commercial customers, these deposits cost the bank nothing in interest, and business customers are not in the habit of swapping financial institutions often. Having solid exposure to demand deposits should result in basically free margin expansion as prime lending rates rise. At first glance, the story here isn't compelling, with non-interest bearing deposits (as a % of total core deposits) remaining relatively unchanged over the past several years.

But there is another angle to the deposit mix story at Webster Financial. Many readers are likely already familiar with HSAs (Health Savings Accounts). These accounts combine high deductible health insurance coverage with tax-favored savings accounts. These accounts have become increasingly popular with many workers, particularly younger workers, who want some sort of baseline health insurance coverage for medical emergencies, but also do not want to pay expensive monthly medical premiums.

Webster Financial has aggressively gone after the national health care account administration business, using its expertise in managing these accounts to actually build these as a low-cost funding source. The company works with multiple health plans and insurance exchanges in order to become the default partner on HSA accounts for many, and is now doing its best to recruit larger businesses into its platform. Growth here has been strong.

With $4,188M held at the end of Q3 2016, HAS deposits now make up nearly one quarter of total deposits, and continue to be the highest growth source of deposits for Webster Financial. Unlike other traditional consumer checking and savings accounts, this deposit base is going to be particularly sticky. This can be evidenced already by trends in funding costs: traditional consumer checking and savings accounts have started to see funding costs creep up; HSA costs have moved down 2bps y/y. As the Federal Reserve begins to tighten, expect consumers to begin to chase banking deals offered to consumers. Most banking analysts expect companies exposed to commercial demand accounts to be best positioned to see net interest margin expansion over the next several years. In total, roughly 50% of core deposits for Webster Financial are made up of demand accounts and HSAs, which positions the company to see margin expansion well ahead of peers that do not have similar deposit exposure.

Heavy Variable Rate Loan Exposure

Deposit costs are only one facet of improving bank profitability. What makes Webster Financial to drive net interest margin expansion is its overall loan growth and shifting loan mix. Since 2011, Webster Financial has grown its loan portfolio from $11.2B to $16.3B, which represents an annual growth rate of over 9%. This is well ahead of peers, but what has been key is that over 80% of this growth has come from commercial loans. This follows trends by many banks towards commercial loans, which carry less regulation and borrowers with more appetite for variable rate loans. After the Great Recession, consumers have very little interest in adjustable rate mortgages, and overall have a general distrust of non-fixed rate products. Many banks, expecting higher rates for years now, have sought variable rate exposure in order to leverage themselves to higher rates.

Within Webster Financial's commercial real estate portfolio, 90% of the portfolio is made up of either fixed rate or periodic loans, while that total is 83% within commercial and industrial loans. Given nearly 60% of the portfolio is made up of commercial loans, this gives Webster Financial substantial exposure to increasing interest rates, particularly to the prime lending rate and LIBOR. This shift in the portfolio should allow WBS to finally turn around net interest margins, which have been eroding slowly since 2011.

So while there has been solid growth in pre-tax net income over the past several years (see above), earnings are set to expand above and beyond peers in the coming years. Sell-side consensus is for 13% growth in earnings per share in fiscal 2017, several hundred bps ahead of most peers, including other more expensive banks like BB&T. Given the structure of the portfolio, along with some easy gains on the expense side (roll-off of Boston expansion costs), Webster Financial could have a solid road to beating earnings expectations over the next year.

The company is a great play on higher rates, particularly if the Fed hikes rates more than expected next year, or if the yield curve steepens more than expected. For investors particularly bullish on bank stocks, WBS is not a bad way to get exposure.

