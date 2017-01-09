Valuation Dashboard: Consumer Discretionary - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

Regarding valuation factors, Automobiles and General Merchandise Retail are underpriced. Electronics and Movies/Entertainment look close to fair value (However, with a bad price-to-sales factor for Electronics). Other industries in Consumer Discretionary are less attractive. The most overpriced group is Distributors.

Quality ratios by industry (measured by ROE) are above or close to historical averages except for Education Services, which is significantly below.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Apparel, General Retail, Electronics, Movies/Entertainment and deteriorated in Auto Parts, Home Retail.

P/S has improved in Home Retail, General Retail and deteriorated in Education Services, Electronics.

P/FCF has improved in Automobiles, Apparel, Distributors, Internet/Direct/General Retail, and deteriorated in Auto Parts, Home Retail, Restaurants, Electronics.

ROE has improved in Home Retail, Apparel, Distributors and deteriorated in General Retail, Electronics.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLY) has underperformed SPY by about 1.5%.

The five S&P 500 consumer discretionary stocks with the best momentum in 1 month are Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX), Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR). CHTR hit an all-time high last week.

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.51%. The sector ETF XLY has an annualized return of 8.21% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AXL American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AUTOCOMPONENT BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. RETAILSPECIAL BBY Best Buy Co Inc RETAILSPECIAL BYD Boyd Gaming Corp HOSPITALITY CAKE Cheesecake Factory Inc. (The) HOSPITALITY DRI Darden Restaurants Inc. HOSPITALITY F Ford Motor Co MANUFAUTOCYCLE HSNI HSN Inc RETAILMAIL ODP Office Depot Inc RETAILSPECIAL OMC Omnicom Group Inc. MEDIA Click to enlarge

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Consumer Discretionary on 1/9/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the four industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Auto Parts & Equipment 17.62 15.33 -14.94% 0.86 0.62 -38.71% 24.9 21.23 -17.29% 12.14 3.9 8.24 Automobiles 12.94 17.67 26.77% 1.1 1.06 -3.77% 20.22 21.97 7.97% 20.3 0.21 20.09 Home Improvement Retail 18.97 15.46 -22.70% 0.55 0.59 6.78% 18.67 16.33 -14.33% 11.93 5.3 6.63 Leisure Equip.&Prod. 20.75 17.82 -16.44% 1.21 0.84 -44.05% 22.86 22.05 -3.67% 12.21 2.63 9.58 Apparel, Accessories, Luxury 17.83 16.34 -9.12% 1.03 0.71 -45.07% 17.31 17.23 -0.46% 11.12 7 4.12 Restaurants 25.05 21.67 -15.60% 1.42 1.04 -36.54% 28.14 24.18 -16.38% 8.09 4.51 3.58 Education Services* 26.28 21.49 -22.29% 1.4 1.4 0.00% 26.25 18.64 -40.83% 4.53 11.35 -6.82 Movies & Entertainment 24.49 23.31 -5.06% 1.54 1.55 0.65% 18.37 19.9 7.69% 6.06 -3.45 9.51 Distributors 22.23 14.32 -55.24% ** 0.48 ** 18.78 16.28 -15.36% 2.25 3.18 -0.93 Internet & Direct Marketing Retail 43.67 37.37 -16.86% 1.59 1.8 11.67% 33.1 32.11 -3.08% -3.32 -14.7 11.38 General Retail 19.12 19.41 1.49% 0.36 0.48 25.00% 15.31 26.81 42.89% 7.97 10.44 -2.47 Consumer Electronics 17.01 17.95 5.24% 0.83 0.56 -48.21% 21.39 21.87 2.19% 9.4 9.85 -0.45 Click to enlarge

*Averages since 2005 - ** Outliers

The following charts give an idea of the current status of three valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLY with SPY in 1 month.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.