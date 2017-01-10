Encore Capital Group: Management Hope Vs. Industry Reality

We believe the shares of Encore are significantly overvalued and estimate fair value of the shares to be $11 to $17 based upon its portfolio's cash flows and platform value.

Let's begin with a clear statement of our analysis. Based upon our view of the current debt purchasing market, we believe the shares of Encore Capital Group (ECPG) are significantly overvalued and estimate fair value of the shares to be $11 to $17 per share. Our conclusions are based upon an NPV analysis of its existing cash collections as well as our estimation of its platform value.

Before we walk our readers through our analysis, we believe it is necessary to emphasize our belief that NPV analysis is the best way to analyze ECPG's value. To be clear, we recognize that using dividend discount models and NPV analysis is too theoretical for public equities and is often an "eye roller" for investors. In our experience, DDM/NPV analysis can be highly sensitive to small changes in assumptions relating to terminal value multiples and discount rates. Thus, we typically use traditional valuation multiples (P/E, EV/EBITDA) on normalized results to value companies and incorporate the narrative around fundamentals and incremental returns on capital to form our investment conclusions. That said, we believe the value of a debt collection company is best measured by the sum of their existing portfolio plus the ongoing value of their platforms. (Put differently, the future cash flows of a purchased debt portfolio are generally predictable and do not involve terminal multiples. While estimating "platform" value requires making an assumption about terminal value, the fact that a large percentage of overall valuation is usually driven by future collections mitigates that impact.)

In fact, we know that ECPG's management uses a similar framework when it evaluates M&A activity. (Ironically, management does NOT use the same methodology to evaluate share repurchases.)

"I'll provide some examples that illustrate how we put a purchase price on a potential acquisition. First, let's start by laying out the components which we look at in assessing a target's value: ERC, forward flows, and synergies. We naturally start with confirming the ERC of the seller using our own proprietary analysis. We often overlay this with an estimate for incremental ERC, driven by our strong operational capabilities. From an accounting perspective, a fair market value standard must be used. Forward flow is contractually-obligated deployments not yet booked, and synergies are incremental benefits that the enterprise realizes from resources and capabilities gained from the acquisition. Forward flows and synergies drive goodwill and intangibles" Jonathan Clark, Chief Financial Officer, Encore Capital Group, Inc., ECPG 2015 Investor Day, June 4, 2015

Our rationale for why we believe ECPG is overvalued is multi-faceted but is based upon the following:

Most significantly, in our view, the future cash flows associated with its existing portfolios imply significantly less value than the current share price after paying off its long-term debt.

In reaching our conclusions, we utilized assumptions that we believe are favorable to the company. Further, our belief that the shares are overvalued did not change when we overlaid more bullish scenarios on top of our analysis.

On a steady state basis, new portfolio purchases currently consume most of its cash flow, but those purchases are not generating significant value for shareholders at current purchase multiples. As a result, we believe the value investors place on its platform should reflect that reality.

Its platform value is more akin to a long-term option on investment returns in the debt purchasing market increasing to attractive levels, but visibility on the size, duration, and richness of a potential recovery in debt purchasing is poor.

While purchase multiples have improved from cyclical lows, they remain at relatively unattractive levels that do not translate to significant platform value.

The duopoly/oligopoly in the industry is likely to result in more muted returns as the two largest debt buyers in U.S. have favorable cost structures and a need to continue to purchase debt to avoid negative operating leverage from shrinking portfolios. The lower returns on current purchases are somewhat reflexive, as purchasers are forced to increase purchase volume to offset the lower returns to maintain their portfolios, which has led to an unfavorable supply/demand dynamic.

While consumer revolving credit is growing and major credit card issuers have marginally loosened underwriting standards over the past year, household debt service burdens in the U.S. remain at historic lows and consumer credit losses remain near historic lows.

We project GAAP earnings to miss consensus estimates in 2017 and 2018, as an increasing portion of its earnings is derived from receivables purchased at lower collections multiples and revenue yields.

Management has a mixed track record of capital allocation, which includes expensive acquisitions with significant goodwill, poorly timed share repurchases, and expensive hedging of its convertible shares.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

What is the revaluation catalyst?

We believe that revisions to GAAP earnings estimates (as well as adjusted EPS) for 2017 and 2018 are likely to focus the market on the issues we have identified. More specifically, we project GAAP EPS of $2.65 and $2.00 in 2017 and 2018, which are 31% and 51% below consensus, respectively. Equally significant is the fact that our EPS estimates, if correct, represent the first "normalized" declines in GAAP EPS since 2008. We believe such declines will heighten investor scrutiny on the overall profitability of its recent purchases.

To be clear, management does not provide explicit EPS guidance, and thus, we expect it to continue to focus investor attention on its bullish outlook for purchase volume and pricing. Nonetheless, as 2017 progresses, we expect the analyst community to lower its estimates for 2017 and 2018, as the math of our analysis (i.e., lower IRR portfolios replacing higher IRR portfolios) become more pronounced.

As dedicated analysts of the financial services industry, we recognize that most generalists are probably not as familiar with ECPG or the debt collection industry as we are. As such, we have written our thesis to be clearly understandable and have provided detailed industry-specific analysis, as appropriate. In short, the issues that we highlight should be easily understood by anyone who has analyzed businesses that responded to declining returns on investment by increasing the size of its balance sheet and increasing financial leverage.

Before we walk investors through our analysis behind each of those four aspects of our thesis, it is important for us to explain a few basic facts about the industry. When we refer to the debt collection industry, we are referring to purchasers of charged-off receivables. We are not referring to collections agencies that work on a contingency basis. In the United States, Encore and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) are the two largest, and only, publicly traded corporations focused on purchasing charged-off receivables.

Second, we believe investors are well served to think about the value of the debt collection companies as a combination of two things. On one hand, the companies own existing portfolios of receivables that will be monetized into future cash flows through collection activity. On the other hand, the companies possess industry leading platforms that position them to make future purchases that theoretically generate value.

Third, GAAP accounting creates complexity and arguably requires the companies to present a distorted picture of earnings that is not a clear reflection of cash flows. Simplistically, at the time of purchase, a buyer of debt establishes an assumption of the amount of total estimated collections and creates a revenue recognition schedule for the life of the receivables. That revenue recognition schedule does not have a DIRECT connection to the actual cash collections it experiences in future quarters (If actual cash collections are higher than projection, accounting rules dictate that the company is supposed to increase its revenue recognition rate. Conversely, when cash collections trail expectations, GAAP rules state that the company must take a valuation adjustment to its receivable balance, which reduces the earnings in that period as well as future revenues but NOT the rate of revenue recognition).

That said, a portfolio purchased at a higher price generally corresponds to a lower revenue yield because a greater percentage of cash collections must be allocated to the amortization of the purchase price. Operating expenses are based upon ACTUAL cash collections, and thus, higher cash collections don't always translate to higher GAAP earnings and vice versa. (Taken to its logical extreme, GAAP earnings are theoretically highest when cash collections are zero, and there is no expense associated with such. Further, GAAP earnings allows for some discretion as to when to take a valuation adjustment against such a portfolio.)

D1, the CFPB, is in the later stages of formulating new regulations for the debt collections industry, but any changes to such should be viewed as a Catch-22. While ECPG and PRAA each settled with the CFPB in 2015 at seemingly acceptable terms, the impact of such combined with other CFPB actions was larger than expected in 2016. Specifically, there have been unforeseen delays in litigation related collections activity. Nonetheless, the CFPB has driven many lower tier competitors from the market. While some might argue that the Trump Administration could dismantle the CFPB, which would result in a more favorable regulatory environment, we believe the benefits of such would be far outweighed by the potential impact of defunct competitors coming that are willing to ignore compliance costs resuming operations.

Encore's existing portfolio does not justify its current valuation

Simply put, the future cash flow after paying off debt outstanding from Encore's portfolios implies a range of valuations that are all well below the current share price. The table below provides an overview of our assessment of ECPG's valuation given the current portfolio and fundamentals under three different scenarios. The first scenario values the existing businesses as going concerns using their existing cost structure and places an estimated value on its platform should the economics of debt purchasing improve. Second, we ran two scenarios of the businesses in "run-off" using two different operating cost assumptions. To be clear, we were shocked by the results of our analysis, and while we are confident that management would disagree with our conclusions, we believe the assumptions underpinning our analysis are valid and could even be characterized as generous given the current results.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

To arrive at our conclusions, we used ECPG's own forecasts of future cash collections, deducted operating expenses and taxes, and used cash flow to service and repay debt. (In their SEC filings, debt collections companies provide projections of cash collections, revenue, and portfolio amortization for their existing portfolios. The disclosures also include data on each portfolio by year of purchase including: purchase price, estimated remaining collections, and total estimated collections.)

For our readers who are unfamiliar with the debt collection industry, those projections of cash collections are generally reliable. In fact, the predictability of the amount and timing of future collections is what enables ECPG and PRAA to build pricing models that inform their investment decisions.

That statistical predictability is based upon analysis of the past performance of collection pools with similar profiles. Nonetheless, the first step in our analysis was to validate that statistical predictability, which is the basis for our analysis. Further, given the historical success of the industry at outperforming expectations, we accept that the burden of proof it is upon us to demonstrate that cash collections are not understated. Finally, our conclusions required that we distinguish between ECPG's expenses related to collecting its existing portfolio and ongoing growth activity. We believe our analysis accomplishes all of those tasks.

Establishing a baseline for Cash Collections

The table below highlights the timing of ECPG's Total Estimated Collections by vintage year for the U.S. and Other Geographies (projections are in red). (For example, the 2006 and 2007 vintages had collected 40% of Total Estimated Collections by their second year whereas the 2009 and 2010 vintages had collected 37% by the end of year two.)

Our key conclusion is that the timing of collections does not vary significantly across different pools and is generally consistent regardless of how high the ratio of Total Estimated Collections to Purchase Price increases. Put differently, most pools collect about 40% of their expected total by the end of year two and about 95% by the end of year seven. Thus, while we would note that ECPG's 2014 and 2015 vintages are among the worst performing pools through 2-3 years, the timing of future cash collections for these vintages appears consistent with actual results of older vintages

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

The next step in validating our use of ECPG's own estimates was to examine the performance of past pools to determine if estimates of future collections are reasonable. To be clear, ECPG's past purchases have generally outperformed initial expectations, and in most cases, that outperformance has been significant. However, it is important to note that past outperformance can best be described as cyclical and streaky, and weaker performing pools often revel themselves early in their lifecycle.

The table below highlights the combined performance of ECPG's U.S. & and other geographies from 2003 to 2016, which is chronologically as far back in time as ECPG's disclosure enables us to track. The column labeled TEC Revision % indicates the percentage change in total estimated collections from ECPG's initial assumption about the pool. Notably, the pools that ECPG purchased in the years following recessions have performed best. That result is intuitively logical, as pricing and supply dynamics are generally favorable, and collectability generally improves as the economy recovers. On the other hand, portfolio purchases made further into an economic recovery tend to perform worse. Again, that results are intuitively logical, as pricing and supply are generally unfavorable and consumers that charge-off in a stronger economy are less likely to repay.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

What else does the data tell us? From 2003 to 2013, ECPG generally purchased seasoned paper for 3-4% of face value and collected about 8-10% of face value. The supply of seasoned paper has declined since 2013, and as a result, ECPG increased its purchases of "fresh" paper. (Fresh paper is defined as balances that have recently been charged-off but have not been sent to a collection agency. Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary paper are accounts that have been sent to one, two, and three collection agencies, respectively. Typically, a collections agency has 6 months to perform collections on a discreet pool before it is transferred to the next agency. At each stage, the agencies collect from the borrowers who are generally the most willing and able to pay back. Thus, the expected amount of future collections declines at each stage as the quality of the remaining pool declines, which is reflected in the prices paid.)

As a result, beginning in 2014, the company began paying 8-9% of face value for fresh paper. ECPG's estimates that it will ultimately collect 15-18% of the face value on its 2014-2016 purchases, which seems reasonable to us. Nonetheless, we also believe there is a logical "ceiling" on collectability at 15-20% of face value, which implies minimal opportunity for outperformance. Further, its 2014-2016 pools face greater risk of future impairment due to the fact that the purchases were made assuming a more benign regulatory environment.

Another way to think about a portfolio's upside potential is to consider which pools would be the most likely ones to drive outperformance on an individual basis. If we look at past vintages, we can make a number of observations. First, absent a recession, the pools that have experienced the greatest outperformance relative to initial expectations have generally demonstrated that behavior their first three years. Second, the pools purchased in the later stages of the economic recovery 2005-2006 actually experienced declines from its year two TEC projections. Third, most of the outperformance is realized by the end of year four. Parenthetically, ECPG's 2013 includes v acquisition of Asset Acceptance, which added $822M of ERC concentrated in 2009-2012 pools. (When ECPG acquires an entire corporation, the seller's assets consist of multiple portfolios across multiple vintages. Nonetheless, it the seller's assets are treated as a single portfolio in the calendar year that it is purchased by ECPG. Thus, that vintage is "older" than it would otherwise appear to be, but it also concentrated with the best performing vintages in industry history.)

Taken together, those factors imply a low probability of significant upward revisions to collections estimates for the 2013-2015 pools.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

Determining appropriate operating expense ratios

The next step in our analysis was to determine the appropriate operating cost assumptions. On an overall basis, ECPG's normalized total operating expenses as a percent of Total Cash Collections has averaged about 42-47% over the past 5 years. On a Cost per Dollar collected basis, Encore expenses have averaged about 39-41% over the past five years. It is important to understand the difference between these two figures.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

For the purposes of our analysis, we believe both are relevant and will contextualize both measures. Cost per Dollar Collected is based upon the direct expenses that are related to collections activity on purchased portfolio. For purposes of our valuing Encore's portfolios, we used Cost per Dollar Collected as a starting point, and made assumptions about how much of those costs could be reduced in our scenario analyses. Total expenses include overhead as well as corporate activities without a direct relationship to collections on portfolios that Encore has already purchased.

As a reference point, ECPG used to disclose the components of Cost per Dollar collected in its SEC filings through its 2Q15 10-Q. Those costs are comprised of the direct collection expenses as well as other indirect costs necessary to running its business, which include: non-collection site salaries and employee benefits, general and administrative expenses, other operating expenses and depreciation and amortization. Historically, the Direct Cost per Dollar has been 22-23%, and the Other Indirect costs are about 17-18%.

(Source: Company reports)

For purposes of our analysis, the key question becomes how much of the indirect costs could be eliminated in a run-off scenario. We would call attention to the footnotes (1) and (3) above that ECPG includes with the above table. The company's cost to collect in collections sites ONLY includes employee compensation. Other costs to run a collection site which include: rent, technology (i.e., auto dialer, computers, and software), legal/compliance, and accounting costs are recognized in the Other indirect costs line item. We think it is highly unlikely that more than 50% of Other indirect costs could be eliminated in a run-off scenario. Thus, our base case scenario of 30% for Encore U.S. and 25% for Cabot (Cabot Credit Management is Encore's joint venture in Europe. ECPG purchased 42% of Cabot in 2013, and the remaining stake is owned by private equity and management.) is based upon roughly 22% direct cost to collect plus approximately 8% for indirect costs. We also ran a lower cost run-off scenario at a 25% Cost-to-Collect (20% for Cabot). To be clear, all of the Other indirect costs should be included if one intends to ascribe value to Encore's platform as a going concern.

The table below provides a breakdown of the cash flows from Encore's U.S. portfolio at a 30% cost to collect. Important to note is the fact that we used FCF to pay its revolving debts first and assumed Encore could draw down its revolving lines as needed to pay down its lower cost convertible debt at those maturities. We discounted cash flows at 5%, which is arguably a low for Encore's portfolio, as it is similar to the excess spread of a consumer ABS transaction. The key point is that its U.S. portfolio is worth about $7/share in a run-off scenario. Again, our analysis is based upon ECPG's own estimates of cash collections.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

Cabot in context - Management is quick to point out that the full consolidation of Cabot's results overstates ECPG's reported debt because it only owns 42% of Cabot, which, as a standalone entity, is more highly leveraged than Encore. Further, management highlights the fact that Cabot's debt is non-recourse to Encore and is lower on a percentage basis than its European Peers.

While all of those comments are factually accurate, we believe there are a number of logical flaws with that line of reasoning. First, Cabot's receivable balances are also fully consolidated on ECPG's balance sheet. Thus, ECPG includes 100% of Cabot's cash collections and estimated remaining collections in its operating results. Second, Cabot's debt to ERC has grown from 33% at the time of the acquisition by ECPG to 56% at 3Q16. (Our 3Q16 figure is Proforma for Cabot's issuance of £350M Senior Secured Notes issued on 10.6.2016.)

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

Thus, the expansion of Cabot's debt occurred during ECPG's ownership. Third, the notion that Cabot is less levered than peers does not mean it is appropriately levered, imply anything about the value of its ERC, or that it has the same stability and cost of funding as its European peers, which have access to consumer deposits.

Putting aside the inconvenient fact that it is impossible to translate Cabot's publicly reported results in the UK into ECPG's reported GAAP results, we can calculate Cabot's value based upon Encore's estimates of future collections. (Cabot is a public debt issuer and reports its financial statements in the U.K.) The table below provides a breakdown of Cabot's cash flows at a 25% cost to collect. (We utilized 32%, 25%, and 20% Cost-to-collect in our Cabot scenarios.) As we did with its U.S. portfolio, we utilize cash flows to pay down its highest cost borrowing first and discounted the cash flows at 5%. Taken together, we estimate that Cabot is worth negative $3/share in a run-off scenario. Again, our analysis is based upon ECPG's own estimates of cash collections for Cabot.

Important to note is the fact that Encore increased its estimate of Cabot's ERC by $297M in 3Q16, as it lengthened its estimated forecast period for future collections from 120 months to 180 months. To put that in context, Encore is now assuming 10% of Cabot's estimated remaining collections will occur in 2025 and beyond. By comparison, Encore assumes 1.7% of its ERC in the U.S. will occur in 2025 and later. If one focuses only on the 2013-2016 U.S. pools, which represent a better comparison to Cabot, Encore assumes approximately 1.9% of its ERC occurs after 2024.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

The fact that Cabot's portfolio had limited economic value was not surprising to us, but the magnitude of such was surprising. Unless ECPG is able to find a buyer for Cabot, it seems highly unlikely that ECPG shareholders will be shielded from Cabot's negative economic equity. While a sale of Cabot at current book value would arguably enhance ECPG's economic value, it would also be an admission that its strategic plan to export its expertise in debt collection has been a failure in the largest market outside of the United States. To be clear, we have no idea if such a sale is even being contemplated, but we believe the acquisition of Cabot and significant expansion of its purchase activity creates significant questions about management's judgment in allocating capital.

The table below provides a breakdown of the cash flows from Encore's portfolio from Other Geographies at a 35% cost to collect. We used FCF to pay off $140M of Other Debt listed in its financial statements, which we confirmed with management represents the borrowing associated with these portfolios. We discounted cash flows at 5%, which, again, is arguably a low discount rate for debt collection businesses in Latin America and Australia. Taken together, its other portfolios are worth $3/share in a run-off scenario using ECPG's projections of cash collection.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

What is its platform value?

First, we believe ECPG's current valuation reflects the market's belief that Encore's platform, with all its competitive advantages, is worth a significant premium because of the value creation potential associated with future debt purchases. That said, our analysis of Cash Flow in 2016 provides an interesting framework for analyzing that platform value.

Using ECPG's YTD Adjusted EBITDA figure as a starting point for cash flow, we would note that the net result of its collections and purchase activity is a $34M increase cash, $96M in debt reduction and a $360M increase in ERC (excluding currency fluctuations), which superficially reflects solid value creation.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

However, the $360M increase in ERC includes a $297M increase in Cabot's ERC resulting from increasing the collections forecast period from 10 to 15 years. Excluding that change, the net effect of ECPG's collections and investment activity in 2016 is a modest increase in Receivables Balance and ERC.

After deducting expenses and taxes, the incremental $60M of ERC translates to $22M of NPV or $0.86/share. To put that in context, YTD 2016 ECPG reported $811M in adjusted EBITDA, $53M in GAAP net income, $2.06 in GAAP EPS, and $2.74 in Economic EPS, and those results generated $22M of incremental future cash for shareholders or $0.86/share. Further, the primary driver of debt reduction is $106M in net proceeds from the sale of Propel. In short, the current steady state business produces very little cash flow, and recent investments have not materially increased the expected future cash flows from its portfolio.

Another way to think about the company's future economic value is comparing the source of its cash collections to the estimated future value of its recent purchases. In 2016, the average purchase multiple of the portfolios that produced its cash collections is 2.3x. (Put differently, the 2.3x multiple represents the summation of all of its past purchases, which is above incremental levels.)

On the other hand, the average expected collections multiple of its 2016 portfolio purchases is 1.8x. In context, that means that for every dollar that ECPG has collected in 2016 in the U.S., it has had to purchase $1.28 to maintain its ERC at the same level. Put differently, ECPG must deploy more cash to produce less in future collections. We see a similar pattern at Cabot, where the source of collections is higher than its periodic purchases. We would note that the 2.0x multiple that Encore expects on Cabot purchases in 3Q16 would have been 1.8x if one excludes the change in ERC period from 120 month to 180 months.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates.)

Given the return profile of recent investment opportunities, management's response was to increase the overall size of its balance sheet. As a result, ERC-to-debt has grown from 36% to 51% (Total Debt is Proforma for Cabot's issuance of £350M Senior Secured Notes issued on 10.6.2016), and Debt-to-Total Enterprise Value has grown from 50% to 82%.

The table below provides a simplistic example of the unit economics of a $1,000 portfolio purchase at different collections multiples (Collection multiple is Total Estimated Collections divided by Purchase Price.) and highlights the fact that purchases at 1.8x collections multiple are value destructive at the current cost structure. As the table above indicates, ECPG's purchases since 2014 have been at lower return multiples, which we believe should be reflected in the market's estimation of the current platform value.

(Source: Opportunistic Research Estimates)

Despite the fact that the current returns of the business are muted, we recognize the cyclical nature of the industry. Thus, it is an imperative to quantify the option value of the platform should returns improve. On average, the existing portfolio in the U.S. is at a weighted average collection multiple of 2.58x, which is below peak levels and reflects a more competitive and highly efficient market. Important to note is the fact that upward revisions to pre-2014 vintages, which together average a 2.87x multiple, have masked the dilutive impact of the 2014-2016 vintages, which were purchased at 1.9x multiples.

Again, the history of the industry almost guarantees that there will be cyclical opportunities to purchase receivables at more attractive multiples at some point in the future, particularly as consumer revolving credit (As measured by the Federal Reserve's monthly G.19 report on consumer credit.) has grown by 5-6% over the past two years. That said, estimating the size, duration, and richness of a hypothetical cyclical recovery in debt purchasing is challenging. Generally speaking, peak purchasing periods have lasted for about two years following a recession, and by the third year, pricing deteriorates significantly. Nonetheless, the industry is now effectively a duopoly/oligopoly, and it is not clear how much pricing would improve in such a scenario.

Based on the duopolistic nature of the current market, we think the purchase multiples in a "robust" market are likely to peak below 2.5x, and over a five-year cycle, we used an overall average portfolio multiple of approximately 2.2x, which is above current levels. Similarly, we think 2.0x and 2.1x multiples are appropriate for Cabot and its Other Geographies, respectively. In that scenario, its platform would be worth approximately $25/share on a combined basis, excluding the negative impact of overhead expenses. Important to note is the fact that our estimate of platform value is hardly certain, and market conditions must experience sustained improvement to achieve these results.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

In order to properly value its platform, investors should account for all of ECPG' cost structure. As is often the case with "adjusted" figures, ECPG's cost to collect presents a flattering but incomplete picture of its cost structure. As a going concern, ECPG is often evaluating M&A opportunities, investing in new markets, and paying for legal and regulatory settlements. As the figure from ECPG's 3Q16 Earnings Presentation slides indicates, the difference between its total operating expense and its "adjusted" opex is $140M annually or $125M excluding "non-cash" stock-based compensation expense.

(Source: Company reports)

While the exact level of these expenses varies on a periodic basis, almost all of them are cash and should be included in estimating its platform value. In quantifying the impact of its overhead expense, we applied the same 8x multiple that we did to its platform revenues, reflecting the fact that achieving its long-term growth objectives requires continued investment in M&A analysis, exploring new geographic markets, and testing alternative revenue streams.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

Consensus Estimates for GAAP revenue and earnings are too high

Simply put, we believe consensus estimates for Cash Collections and EPS are too high for 2017 and 2018. While we expect Cash Collections to resume growth in 2018, we believe the impact of ECPG's best performing vintages being replaced by higher priced/low return vintages is more pronounced than the street is modeling. Further, we believe the optics of declining GAAP earnings will provide a stark contrast to management's vocal commentary about the improvement in returns on its 2016 purchases. Put differently, we believe the narrative will shift from "improving" purchasing fundamentals to results that lag expectations.

Without taking our readers too far in the weeds, ECPG's SEC filings effectively provide its estimates for future GAAP revenues from its existing portfolio, which can be calculated by subtracting its expected annual portfolio amortization projection from its projected cash collections. The company has provided this disclosure since its 2007 10-K, and the calculated projected revenue recognition rates as well as actual results are included in the table below. (For example, at year-end 2007, ECPG expected GAAP revenue to be 66%, 58%, and 51% of projected cash collections for 2008, 2009 and 2010 in each of those years, respectively.)

(Source: Company reports)

To be clear, the actual revenue yield (Revenue yield is based upon IRR assumptions and is not directly derived from cash collections, but we believe past revenue recognition rates are instructive.) is impacted by a number of factors that occur in future in periods including ZBA (ZBA or Zero Basis Portfolios are the result of actual collections exceeding projected collections such that the receivables in a pool are amortized to zero, but ECPG still expects future cash collections on the pool. As a result, all future collections on ZBA pools are recognized as revenue. ECPG recognized $10M, $85M, and $94M in 2014, 2015, and YTD 2016, respectively.), periodic purchase activity, and overall collectability. Over that time period, the forward year projection of revenue as a % of cash collections has been about 6% higher than the actual result, and the second year projection is conservative by about 5%. That said, the past three years have been below average on both measures, which reflects the impact of adding lower yielding portfolios.

In fact, if ECPG continues to purchase portfolios at a 25% annual yield, simple math suggests its yield should decline to the low 30% range in 2018, which implies a revenue recognition percentage in the low 50% range and GAAP EPS of $(-0.84) per share in 2018 . We expect ZBA revenues to offset a portion of that decline, and thus, we project revenue as a % of cash collections to be approximately 60-63% and 56-58% for 2017 and 2018, respectively. At those levels, our 2017 and 2018 EPS estimates are approximately $2.65 and $2.05, which are 31% and 51% below consensus for 2017 and 2018, respectively.

(Source: S&P Capital IQ, and Opportunistic Research Estimates)

A few quick notes on our GAAP projections are as follows:

We estimate ZBA revenues to decline from an estimated $125M in 2016 to $105M and $52M in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

We project $2.1B of purchase activity from 4Q16 to 4Q18, which is in line with recent receivable purchases excluding M&A. Quite frankly, an incremental $50-150M of purchase activity would not materially impact our projections.

We assume operating expenses at roughly 39% of cash collections from 4Q16 to 4Q17 and overhead at $37M per quarter. In 2018, we assume those figures improve to 38% and $30M, respectively.

As noted above, ECPG's pools have typically outperformed its initial projections for cash collections historically, and in peak years, by a significant margin. We have incorporated that into our projections, but we believe the 2014-2016 are unlikely to experience significant upward revisions.

Where could we be wrong?

Simplistically, there are four main variables which underpin our assumptions, which include: the level of future collections, average cost to collect, and the level and returns on future purchase activity.

Future Collections

Investors could argue that, historically, the company's collections performance has ultimately exceeded its initial assumptions, which is clearly visible in its 2009-2013 pools. Thus, we ran a scenario where ECPG's projections for cash collections were underestimated by 10%, despite the fact that its 2014 and 2015 pools in the U.S. have not demonstrated similar outperformance. Nonetheless, a 10% increase in expected cash collections still produces outcomes below the current share price including platform value. Put differently, investors need cash collections to outperform expectations by more than 10% to avoid downside in the shares.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

While management asserted that it has thoroughly evaluated all of its pools on its 3Q16 earnings conference call, we have identified a number of projections for cash collections across its portfolio that seem overly optimistic, which we have highlighted in the figure below.

In the United States, ECPG's projections for its 2014-2016 vintages in 2018 are all optimistic relative to historical performances for those vintage years. The 2014 pool is projected down 27% in its vintage year five compared to the average of 33% for its prior pools. Its 2015 pool is projected down 21% in its vintage year four compared to the average of 32% for its prior pools. Its 2016 pool is projected to be down 6% in its vintage year three compared to 26% for its prior pools.

In Europe, the rise in collections in 2018 from 2017 runs counter to anything we have ever seen for pools in their vintage years 5-7. Historically, annual cash collections on Cabot's individual pools decline by 10-15% during those years. Even accounting for the conservatism for the projected decline from 2016 to 2017 in these pools, we believe the 2018 figures are anomalous. More broadly, the 2013-2016 pools expect 10% of their collections beyond in year 10-12 and beyond, which reflects management's adopting an 180-month forecast period in 3Q16. Notwithstanding our skepticism that credit challenged customers will remain on payment plans for up to 18 years, we believe the anomalies are noteworthy. At best, they represent clear cases of "earnings management" on what is largely an actuarial business. At worst, they represent clear risks for future impairment.

In Other Geographies, its 2014 pool is projected to have a significant increase in collections in 2018 and 2019. The increase is due to expected collections on a portfolio of charge-off mortgage debt purchased in Mexico, which reflect the timeline of the foreclosure process in Mexico. Its 2015 pool is projected to be flat in its vintage year four, which is also inconsistent with past pools.

(Source: Company reports)

More recently, management has highlighted the fact that it expects increased liquidation programs using customer-centric approach will produce higher collections. In response to higher pricing, management said its goal was to increase first year collections by 50%, but at the same time, it has noted that a customer-centric model would lead to lower collections costs over the life of the portfolio. We would note that increasing short-term collections generally affects long-term collections. Nonetheless, we present the following quote from management.

"Since the beginning of '14, we've been talking about how we're on this journey to improve over first year liquidation by 50%. That was a very large audacious number, and we continue to track against that goal, which we should hopefully accomplish by the middle of 2017. So one, we've controlled some of our liquidation improvement by the programs we put in place." Kenneth A. Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer, Encore Capital Group, Inc., 3Q16 Earnings Conference Call

Quite frankly, we have trouble reconciling management's commentary with actual results. As the table below indicates, there is little evidence to suggest first year liquidation rates are improving at all.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

Operating Expense

Management would argue its cost to collect is likely to decline in the future due to expense reduction initiatives as well as a lower cost-to-collect on "fresh" paper. Most recently, management noted to us that approximately 75% of its recent purchases have been fresh paper, which has a lower cost to collect (~25%) than seasoned paper. As a result, one could argue that using its current cost to collect understates future cash flows. That said, if one assumes 75% of the collections from the 2014 to 2016 U.S. and Other pools is from "fresh" paper with a 25% cost-to-collect, it implies a 50% cost-to-collect on seasoned paper, which does NOT include overhead. If that cost assumption is correct, it would imply ECPG's seasoned paper generates little, if any, profit. We think the more logical explanation is that 25% represents management's view of its "marginal" cost to collect, which is not comparable on an "apples-to-apples" basis with its average 39.7% YTD cost-to-collect. Nonetheless, even if one combines our lower 30% cost-to-collect scenario which values the portfolio at $11/share with a platform valuation of $16/share, the shares are still not undervalued.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Estimates)

Purchase volume/returns improving

The bull case is predicated on improved returns from better pricing and volumes of portfolio purchase activity eventually increasing, as consumer charge-offs increase and issuers who have ceased selling charged-off receivables return to the market. Management has been vocal about the improvement in the pricing environment in the U.S.

"To summarize, the U.S. market for charge-offs receivables continues to be favorable to a few remaining qualified large debt buyers. Pricing leverage is shifting from sellers to buyers. And we believe, based upon year-to-date performance, we're approaching a positive trend in the market. We expect future debt to continue at these lower prices. Add to this increasing supply and the benefits of seeing some of our consumer-centric liquidation programs, and it's clear that returns are rising for us in the U.S." Kenneth A. Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer, Encore Capital Group, Inc., 3Q16 Earnings Conference Call

We recognize that management's comments pertain to the U.S. market, but as the table below indicates, actual data presents a slightly different picture. In fact, there is little evidence to suggest the magnitude of pricing improvements are commensurate with management's bullish view of the current environment.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Analysis)

As it relates to future volume, we have no immediate visibility into the amount of paper that issuers choose to sell, we would note that purchase volume in the U.S. has been relatively flat in the $500-550M/year range. Further, an incremental $100M of purchase volume at current multiples only adds about $0.50/share to valuation. Thus, even if U.S. volume exceeded expectations by 20% for the next five years, the impact to valuation would be $2-3/share.

We think there is equal risk that Europe trails our expectations. While Cabot is one of the largest debt buyers in the UK and Europe, the market has become more competitive in Europe. Further, its competitors have lower funding costs, equal or lower cost structures, better relationships with financial institutions, more diverse business models, and lower return expectations. In addition, we believe the competitive landscape is getting worse. Intrum Justitia (OTC:ITJTY), which is one of the largest debt buyers in Europe, has announced two M&A transactions, which on a combined basis provide a foothold in the UK market as well as a number of purchasing relationships with major European banks. Put differently, one its UK competitors now has access to more capital and lower cost funding. We believe that is likely to impact ECPG's opportunities in the UK.

Since 2012, Capital Allocation has included the following:

Goodwill and intangible has grown from $55M to $820M, which excludes a $49M goodwill impairment charge for Propel.

GAAP EPS has remained roughly flat from $2.69 to a projected $2.72 (based on $0.65 4Q16 consensus). ECPG purchased Propel for $187M in 2012 and sold it for $144M in 1Q16.

Management has spent $51M repurchasing shares at an average purchase price of $40.44/share. Curiously, management evaluates M&A on a fundamental economic basis, but its decision to repurchase shares was based upon P/E, which is based upon GAAP EPS, and market technical factors.

"In all acquisitions, our decisions are economic. The accounting follows the economics. We bought these companies for economics, not EPS. As Ken mentioned, we just completed our share buyback program. We remain committed to repurchasing shares when it provides value to our shareholders. Over the last year, we have purchased $50 million worth of stock, representing 5% of shares outstanding. My share purchase philosophy employs a long term and comprehensive perspective. We evaluate balance sheet impact, deployment alternatives and price, specifically focusing on PE, trading technical and relative return." Jonathan Clark, Chief Financial Officer, Encore Capital Group, Inc., ECPG 2015 Investor Day, June 4, 2015

Its $177M investment in Cabot has been impacted by a 20% decline in the British Pound, which has declined from $1.52/£1 in July 2013 to $1.23/£1 at present.

(Source: Company reports, Opportunistic Research Analysis)

Since its purchase in 2013, Cabot has generated $37M of aftertax income for Encore shareholders, which translates to a 15x P/E multiple on annual net income.

Leverage has increased significantly. Debt to Estimated Remaining Collections has grown from 36% to 51%. Debt to Enterprise Value has increased from 50% to 82%.

Finally, we present the following disclosure from its 3Q16 10-Q without further comment.

(Source: Company reports)

