GameStop: Why You Must Understand Cycles

Last year I wrote about the so-called "death of GameStop" (NYSE:GME). Of course, I have a long-term buy rating on the name, for income. I love the business model but there are fears that this name is no growth, or worse, will be cannibalized by the competition. Still, while there are many shops for picking up your gaming needs, as a business I love the GameStop model. Buy and sell games, have membership fees, sell game-related merchandise, own a digital service and compete with major retailers. Sell products to a select but powerful lobby of gamers and keep it fresh. It is certainly a strong niche to be in.

Now, it has been a very rough time for the industry. This is because of where we are in the video game cycle. There are no major hardware releases that I know of and it has been years since the latest "must-have" console. One could make an argument for PS4 Pro, or virtual reality gaming, but sales of these are minimal, relative to a brand new console cycle. While the hardware is the hook, the money is made in the software, in terms of margins, but even here the cycle is in a downtrend. While a bottom is more than questionable, when it is time to buy?

Well, assuming stagnant growth, which is close to possible, the stock trades at just 6.3 times current earnings and is now yielding north of 6%. That attracts me immediately. I have previously wanted to buy this name as close to $20 as possible but never quite got to pull the trigger. Still, under $25, assuming the dividend is maintained which as of now appears secure, I am eyeing the name once again here in 2017 as a long-term opportunity entry point. Despite the name seeing sales declines, which is due to a tough retail market and where the video game cycle is, I am still strongly considering initiating a position in the name again, as the yield is attractive. The way I see it, you get paid to wait. Don't miss out. Again, the big question here, is the dividend sustainable?

To answer this question, I turn to the recently reported results for Q3. We don't have Q4 numbers yet which include holiday sales (which I will be closely monitoring) so let's get right to the point here. The headline numbers were pretty so-so, but the guidance is still a concern. The company saw sales of $1.96 billion in Q3, which were down 3% year-over-year, and missed analyst estimates by $30 million. Earnings came in at $0.49 per share and actually beat estimates by $0.02. From an earnings view point the dividend of $0.37. That is the primary concern, dividend coverage. Now, in terms of future coverage we need to look at trends in specific data points to get a feel for performance.

Many key indicators were resoundingly negative, but this is again a result of where we are in the cycle. All industries experience cycles. Look to precious metals. Look to miners. Look to oil and gas. Look at the financials. Buy low, sell high, but have an eye for where you are in the cycle. The one key indicator I like to watch are same-store sales. Unfortunately, they were down 6.5% compared to down 1.1% last year. That is a poor trend. Of course, despite earnings beating estimates, they were down 7.5% year-over-year on a per share basis. The industry and the analysts expected a decline, but GameStop surpassed the expectations so that is positive. What is the deal here? It's all about the cycle. New hardware sales declined 20.6%. On top of that, software sales were down 8.6%. Pre-owned sales also struggled, down 6.4%. These results are indeed poor, but aren't necessarily reflective of the business, it is the industry as a whole.

Now, I have mentioned of course the trends in the cycle. One trend I have not touched upon too heavily is the importance of digital revenue. Let's be honest here folks. People are spending so much more money every year on digital purchases like apps and in app purchases. Digital revenue continues to be a major strength for the company. In fact digital revenue sources rose 13% to $259 million. The company's technology brands jumped 54% to $216 million. Digital content represented 24% of operating earnings. That is a major and growing segment to watch. While the company recently picked up ThinkGeek, it helped collectible sales spike 37.3% to $109.4.

Now I stated above I am looking forward to Q4 2016 results. I have to be straightforward. GameStop expects catastrophic comparable store sales, which will be in the range of -7% to -12%. Not only negative same store sales, but sales that might be negative double-digits. Given this is the holiday season, our precious dividend will of course be covered, and then some. That is key for a no-growth name. Diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $2.23 to $2.38. And for the fiscal year 2016, the company is reiterating its full-year diluted earnings per share guidance of $3.65-3.80. As we move into 2017 with no expectations for a better year, let the stock come down under $25. If you like yield, and have a long-term mindset, it would be time to consider a position in the name. I think considering that the dividend is more than covered and the company continues to grow through acquisitions, the stock is a bargain. I maintain a long-term buy rating in 2017.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GME over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.