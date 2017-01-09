2 Dividend Growth Retailers Pulling Back To Support

Last week, a poor earnings result from Macy's (NYSE:M) ended up knocking off nearly 14% of the market value of the retailer in a single day. This pulled the entire sector down and is providing an opportunity to pick up other stocks that were unfairly punished in the wake of Macy's earnings report.

I started by looking at the retailers with good records of year-over-year dividend growth and found two whose prices appear to have pulled back to areas of support. This provides us an opportunity to pick up these stocks at prices with potentially significant upside.

The first dividend growth retailer that I found was Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). The discount retailer sells clothing through about 1400 Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores. 2016 was Ross' 22nd straight year of dividend growth, and over the last 5 years Ross has compounded its payout by nearly 20% annually. The only downside is Ross' current dividend yield - a paltry 0.8%.

Looking at the chart, Ross broke out in mid-November from a range of 60.80 - 64.50 that began in mid-August. After topping around 69.50, the stock put in a double top with a negative divergence on the Relative Strength Index. This negative divergence, in which the stock touches or exceeds a recent high with a lower value on the RSI, indicated that the buying pressure pushing the stock price up was weakening. And so since mid-December, the stock price has pulled back close to the prior resistance around 64.50, which is now support. In addition, the Stochastics below 20 indicate that the stock is oversold.

Click to enlarge

The second dividend growth retailer that looks good from a technical perspective is TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), which owns several retailing chains in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including the T. J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods brands. Like Ross, TJX's brands cater to consumers looking for fashions at discounted prices. At 1.4%, TJX stock currently yields a bit more than Ross Stores stock.

TJX has grown dividends for two decades, with a compounded growth rate of 22.4% over the last 5 years. The stock formed a cup and handle pattern between the middle of September and mid-November, when it broke above resistance on good volume - right around the time of Ross' breakout. The stock moved up about four points to complete the measured move of the cup and handle pattern at the end of November. Since then, the stock has moved down in a bear channel back to the breakout point around 75.50. While this may be a longer-term bear channel, TJX stock is holding above the prior resistance, now support, line.

Click to enlarge

What to Watch For

I believe that both stocks are likely to bounce off of support. However, if they were to break below their support lines, it would likely mean that they would continue their recent downtrends, extending investors' losses.

Conclusion

Both these dividend growth retailers are pulling back to support after a breakout through multi-month resistance. While a break below the support lines could mean future declines in the price, I believe both stocks are well-positioned for a bounce as they continue their uptrend.