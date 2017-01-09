Tesla: The 5 Remaining Items Surrounding Q4

We've now had about a week to discuss the Q4 delivery announcement from Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA). Overall, the company fell short of its targets, thanks to production problems leaving more vehicles in transit in the end of the quarter than expected. As a result, the company's upcoming earnings report will spark a lot of debate, and let's not forget that Tesla will now be including results from its acquisition of SolarCity. Today, I'll break down some key items remaining to be analyzed when we get the quarter's final results.

What happens with deliveries and thus revenues?

The company announced 22,200 deliveries for Q4, but I would highly doubt that's the final number given. Tesla says the figure is to be seen as conservative, and in Q3 2016, the final count was more than 320 deliveries more than the initial announcement. While a few hundred vehicles doesn't seem like much, it can easily equal tens of millions in quarterly revenue. That could be the difference between making and missing quarterly analyst estimates.

The number of deliveries made also brings up another key item, and that's revenue recognition. Despite Elon Musk initially saying that the update to Autopilot would be out in mid-December, like many things at Tesla there was a delay. As the quarter was coming to a close in the final two days of the year, Musk tweeted the following:

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter account)

With Tesla delivering over 22,000 vehicles in Q4, you have to figure a good chunk of those cars contained Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot, along with a number of them containing self-driving hardware. The problem here is that Tesla did not deliver Autopilot or some self-driving features to many vehicles during Q4, so it really shouldn't be booking revenues for them. Here's what the SEC has to say about revenue recognition:

The staff believes that revenue generally is realized or realizable and earned when all of the following criteria are met: Persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists,

Delivery has occurred or services have been rendered,

The seller's price to the buyer is fixed or determinable, and

Collectibility is reasonably assured.

Tesla has failed the second bullet point, so it shouldn't be recognizing any revenues for AP or SD capabilities on vehicles that those functions are not enabled yet. With AP costing $5,000 and SD costing $3,000, that's a $40 million hit to revenue if you assume 5,000 vehicles don't qualify for proper revenue recognition. If you take that number up to 10 or 15 thousand given the quarter's deliveries, you could be talking about a revenue impact that approaches or exceeds $100 million. That's not mouse nuts.

What happens when we include SolarCity results?

Elon Musk got his wish by combining Tesla Motors with SolarCity, and the deal went through around the 3rd week of November. Depending on how the company files everything, there should be between 4 and 6 weeks of SolarCity results included in Tesla's fourth quarter. That will make the overall income statement look very different for Tesla, considering how many income statement lines SolarCity reported, as seen below.

Click to enlarge

(Source: SolarCity Q3 2016 10-Q filing)

I put a red star in to highlight a few specific items. SolarCity reports a net loss, but then it subtracts out a loss attributable to non-controlling interests. Thus, in Q3 2016, SolarCity actually reported a net profit to shareholders, given this more than $278 million adjustment. Based on a 5-week period, a similar adjustment could swing Tesla's Q4 results by around $107 million. Adding SolarCity will only complicate the debate between GAAP and non-GAAP reporting, as I'm sure Tesla will cite a variety of numbers in its quarterly investor letter.

Does the company announce a profit or a loss?

Obviously, investors want to see the company report a profit, but the street currently expects a 14 cent per share loss on a non-GAAP basis. Beyond the obvious impacts of reporting a profit versus a loss, it is a major question you must ask before determining how earnings per share look. Take a look at what happened in Q3 below, and you'll notice there is a similar trend to what happened with SolarCity.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Tesla Q3 2016 investor letter)

When the company reports a profit, the share count is much higher, as Tesla explains in its Q2 2016 10-Q filing:

Our basic and diluted net loss per share of common stock is calculated by dividing net loss by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for the period. Potentially dilutive shares, which are based on the number of shares underlying outstanding stock options and warrants as well as our convertible senior notes, are not included when their effect is antidilutive.

In Q2 2016, about 14.7 million shares were excluded from the EPS calculation because they were considered anti-dilutive. Things get even messier when we throw in the additional shares from SolarCity. For example, assume a $50 million loss in Q4 with roughly 145 million shares for EPS purposes. That equals a $0.34 per share loss. But if Tesla reports a profit, all those anti-dilutive shares come into play, which, based on numbers shown above, could easily push the share count for EPS purposes up a bit. If Tesla reports a $50 million profit and the share count drifts towards 170 million, then you're talking about a $0.29 per share profit. That's a nickel per share difference, quite a bit when you aren't that far from break-even.

The balance sheet will look a lot different:

This is perhaps the most intriguing item to look at when Tesla reports in a couple of weeks. First, those vehicles in transit will likely add to inventory as well as customer deposits, especially as management said that some vehicles were fully paid for in the quarter but not delivered. That might excite the bull camp thinking that Model 3 reservations are soaring, but the rise in customer deposits will be influenced by payments from S and X sales. Tesla was also expected to spend over $1 billion on capital expenditures in the period, but did the company do that? How much was spent will certainly influence the cash balance.

Those items would create much debate if that was it, but Tesla is going to make it much more complicated thanks to SolarCity. While Tesla had an asset base of about $12.6 billion at the end of Q3, SolarCity had a figure of about $8.7 billion. The combined company could see well over $16 billion in combined liabilities. Like the income statement above, it will be interesting to see how many lines are on the balance sheet given all of SolarCity's complexity.

What is said about 2017?

While there will be many looking at the items I've discussed above, other investors will also be listening to see what Musk and other management say about this year. Tesla has not been totally consistent with its guidance in the past, changing what items it details at each quarterly report. We may or may not get statements about expected deliveries, gross margins, operating expenses, profits/losses, expansion plans for superchargers and sales/service centers, capital expenditures, etc.

With the company expected to start production of the Model 3 during the middle of this year, that uncertainty could cause management to be very tight lipped this time around. A delay of even a few weeks here or there (others think delays could be months/years) could have a dramatic impact on production/deliveries of all models, which obviously flows to the income statement and balance sheet. One thing that wouldn't surprise many is if Musk alludes to a capital raise to help with the Model 3 launch. The question here is how much money would Tesla need and would it come via debt, equity, or both?

Final thoughts:

While Tesla's earnings report usually contains plenty of fireworks, the company might be the most interesting name to watch this earnings period. That's because the company should be including results from its SolarCity acquisition, which will make all of Tesla's financial statements look much different. There will be plenty to break down when Tesla reports, and I'm sure the bull/bear debate will be ignited further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.