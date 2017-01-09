BioMarin Pharma - Orphan Pharma Model Does Not Warrant Special Valuation

Even as the valuation has been reset following the 2015 highs, I still see no compelling risk-reward as of yet.

To create appeal in the coming years, I estimate that sales would have to nearly triple again through 2025 towards $3 billion, leaving BioMarin with a lot to prove.

Despite generating over a billion in sales, BioMarin continues to post losses, mostly related to further R&D investments into the pipeline.

While operating in less competitive and less price-sensitive segments insulates the company from some external pressures, expectations have been very high.

BioMarin is a specialty biotech firm as it focuses on orphan drugs, just the kind of business model which the market likes.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is a successful biotech firm which focuses on rare diseases. The fact that the company focuses on these niche segments has two important advantages: less competition from competing products, and less price scrutiny for its highly priced drugs. While BioMarin's strategy is nice, and it has already commercialized five products since 2013, there are a lot of challenges for investors as well.

BioMarin has incurred quite a bit of dilution for its equity along the way and continues to lose money. This is the case even as its sales have surpassed the billion-dollar mark. Continued losses are the result of further investments into R&D to fuel the pipeline. That being said, some of BioMarin's earliest drugs have already lost exclusivity as approvals have to really move the needle in order to create a compelling opportunity at these levels.

As such, I remain cautious even after the pathway for another 2017 approval looks smooth and shares have already seen a big valuation reset from the highs in 2015.

Stepping Back in Time

BioMarin was founded back in 1997 with the goal to leverage enzyme technology for the treatment of (genetic) diseases and wound care. Just a year later, the company started a joint venture with Genzyme to develop and commercialize Aldurazyme, a treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis I.

That deal created sufficient enthusiasm, which when combined with the dot-com bubble, pushed management to pursue an IPO in 1999 (which raised $67 million). Following a fast track procedure for Aldurazyme in 2000, the enzyme replacement therapy was approved in 2003, a little over five years after the initial application was filed. The potential for the rare MPS I market is limited, with just 3,400 patients in developing countries suffering from the disease. For your reference, BioMarin was valued at just $300 million at the time. The joint venture with Genzyme recorded revenues of $42.6 million from Aldurazyme in 2004, based on just 273 commercial patients, at a price of $156k per patient.

In 2004, BioMarin filed a marketing application in the US and Europe for its new candidate named Naglazyme. The company received FDA approval in May of 2015 to treat MPS VI. Sales came in at $6 million in its debut year as Naglazyme was approved by the European Union in 2006.

More success was achieved in 2007 when BioMarin received FDA approval for Kuvan, just three years after the IND filing. Kuvan is the first drug therapy to treat phenylketonuria. Some 50,000 patients in the developed world have the diagnoses of PKU, so roughly 40% of this population group could be aided by Kuvan.

This momentum, including the approval of Kuvan, pushed shares up to a high of $40 by the end of 2007. This came after shares traded at levels as low as $4 in 2004. With 96 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis, BioMarin fetched a $3.8 billion valuation while operating with a flattish net cash position at the time.

While Kuvan contributed merely $0.4 million in sales in its debuting month, sales of Naglazyme had quickly grown to $86.2 million in 2007. With Aldurazyme contributing almost $124 million in sales, BioMarin was on the verge to become profitable as growth was spectacular.

Setback: 2008-2012

After shares doubled from $20 to $40 during 2007, it took until 2012 before shares would see those levels again, after the stock fell to just $10 during the crisis year of 2008. Mixed results in clinical trials were in part to blame for the disappointing returns, as well as the overall sentiment of course. Shares were pressured despite a continuation of top-line sales growth and the fact that BioMarin managed to report positive earnings for 2009.

While reported revenues had grown from roughly $125 million in 2007 (excluding income from the joint venture with Genzyme) to $500 million by 2012, not all was good news. A $300 million annual investment into R&D prevented the company from being profitable at the time. Continued cash requirements had furthermore diluted the shareholder base by 25% since 2007, as the outstanding share base grew to 120 million shares. Trading at $40 by the end of 2012, BioMarin was valued at $4.8 billion, while operating with a modest net cash position.

Return To Better Times, 2013 Onwards

Better clinical results in 2013 and the FDA approval of Vimizim in 2014, a treatment for patients suffering from Morquio A Syndrome, were helpful. The company continued to issue stock to finance the losses and to pay for the $680 million acquisition of Dutch-based Prosensa in a bet to find a cure for muscle disease Duchenne.

On the back of this dealmaking, the general hype in the valuation of biotech companies, and continued sales growth, shares of BioMarin peaked at $150 in 2015. With its five commercial products on the market in 2015 being Vimizim ($228 million in sales), Naglazyme ($303 million in sales), Kuvan ($239 million in sales), Aldurazyme ($98 million in sales) and Firdapse ($16 million in sales), BioMarin reported product revenues of $884 million.

The growth and diversification of the product portfolio, combined with growth and hopes for the pipeline, made that investors got very upbeat on the prospects. While the company operated with a net cash position of some $300 million, and sales were rapidly approaching a $1 billion a year, BioMarin continued to lose money. It lost roughly $300 million on an adjusted basis as R&D expenses came in at $635 million, equivalent to more than 70% of sales!

Worse, continued dilution resulted in 160 million shares outstanding. Based on a peak valuation of $150 per share, BioMarin was at one point valued at $24 billion. This very steep valuation implied that the market was willing to attach a 25x price-to-sales multiple to its shares. This for a company which was not profitable and one which sales were up "just" 20% from the year before. Worse, three out of its five approved products in the US have already seen the Orphan Drug exclusivity rights being expired at the time.

2015/2016 Correction

Following the peak at $150 in the summer of 2015, shares fell back to just $70 in the start of 2016 amidst a general correction in biotech. Shares have largely traded in the $70-100 range ever since. Part of this correction resulted from the deal of Prosensa. Its candidate to tackle Duchenne was rejected by the FDA in early January, indicating that BioMarin made a $700 million mistake.

Worse, the fourth quarter results for 2015 released by the end of February of 2016 included some other worrisome trends. Sales were down by one percent, coming in at a run rate of $900 million as growth of Vimizim and Kuvan was offset by sharply lower sales of Naglazyme. Despite the disappointing results, BioMarin issued guidance which called for product sales of $1.075 billion for 2016, plus or minus $25 million.

Shares approached the $100 mark again this past summer when the company announced positive results for its Phase I/II study of BMN-270, a gene therapy treatment which might provide a treatment for hemophilia A. Patient data revealed that the treatment with a single dosage showed significant reductions in the bleeding rate, yet the data sample of just nine was very small.

These results, and, a 20% increase in second-quarter revenues, as released in August, drove shares back up towards the $100 mark again. The company seemed to have refound some operational momentum as the full-year sales guidance was raised by $50 million to $1.125 billion. Disappointing enough, the company announced the issuance of 7.5 million shares just days later in order to raise roughly $700 million in cash, much needed to fund continued R&D induced losses.

In October, BioMarin reported an acceleration in third quarter revenue growth, with sales being up some 34%. Revenues of $280 million were very strong, as the company left the guidance unchanged, actually expecting sales to come in at the lower end of the last sales guidance. Even as sales are now trending at more than $1.1 billion a year, BioMarin continues to post operating losses of around $250 million a year, largely on the back of elevated R&D expenses.

With 167 million shares trading at $90 per share, a $15 billion valuation seems on the high side. Based on very high sales multiples, continued losses and potential adverse impact from patent expirations, it is hard to see where the immediate appeal has to come from.

A Look At The Pipeline

Besides the current product portfolio, BioMarin has an extensive pipeline. A key program is BMN-270 for which the company has presented favorable data so far. This hemophilia A drug candidate has a huge potential as an orphan drug, as there is a potential patient population of 90,000 in developed countries. On the other hand, studies are only in Phase I/II, and sample groups in those studies are small.

Another potential drug worth mentioning is Brineura which treats the Batten disease. Applications have been filed with both the European and US agencies for potential approval at some point in 2017. As management expects that the potential market for this terrible disease is around 1,500 patients in the US, one can reasonably estimate that peak sales are potentially seen in the hundreds of millions and that Brineura is not likely to become a blockbuster, using a reasonable assumption for prices.

Pegvaliase is another promising drug which has been in Phase III for a while now. The candidate treats phenylketonuria (PKU), which is a condition that affects 50,000 people in developed countries, requiring lifelong management by reducing phenylalanine levels among patients. Pegvaliase has already been granted breakthrough and Orphan Drug status.

With exception of the BMN-270 and BMN-250 studies, which are still rather early in their stages, BioMarin still has Vosoritide in the cards as a potential candidate in the coming years. Preliminary results for this drug, which helps children to grow and prevent dwarfism, look encouraging as the drug is currently in Phase II development. If the company makes a lot of progress, that would be a good sign as dwarfism occurs at a substantial portion of the population as well.

Some Scenarios

BioMarin has demonstrated excellent growth in orphan drugs over the past decade. This is encouraging as it somewhat "insulates" the business from two common threats, being competitive pressure and pricing concerns.

That being said, a current $15 billion valuation is still relatively steep with product sales coming in at just $1.1 billion, and the company still bleeding money. Fortunately, the company has a few promising drugs in the pipeline and could see one or two additional FDA approvals in 2017-2018 on top of Firdapse, which has just been approved. It remains a wild guess how much revenues these drugs and further advancements in the pipeline going forwards could contribute to sales.

As a wild guess, I see 2020 revenues come in at anywhere between $1.5 and $3 billion, depending on the current growth trajectory, number of introductions and success of these introductions. Working with a 15% costs of sales assumption, $750 million in SG&A, and another $750 million in R&D, we come up with a scenario which ranges from small losses to potential profits of close to a billion.

In the latter case, after taking into account taxes and applying a 20x multiple to such earnings, only the best operational achievement can justify today's valuation at a future point in time.

Final Thoughts

I have seen many articles discussing peak sales for many drugs across the industry, but if an investor blindly trusts these numbers he or she would, on a net basis, be disappointed with the actual results.

I feel that there is no need to actively chase the stock of BioMarin even as it has been lagging, as the future expectations remain elevated with a $15 billion valuation. This is despite the fact that the company commercialized five orphan drugs at very quick intervals, defined as the date of the initial investigation until the date at which FDA approval has been granted.

While more approvals could result in further growth, BioMarin is and has yet to be really profitable, and the company continues to dilute shareholders. In other words, a lot of good news is required to justify the current valuation. With established pharma companies more or less trading at a 4-5 times sales multiple, the market is clearly pricing in much more growth from BioMarin, driven by the current core and new introductions resulting from the promising pipeline.

To justify the current valuation, I came up with a $3 billion revenue number by 2020, resulting in pre-tax profit of around a billion. That however is a long way from now, as revenues have to nearly triple to achieve such a sales number, creating real execution risks in my eyes for a scenario which leaves no or hardly any upside! To create real return potential BioMarin has to hit a home run. A $5 billion sales number could justify a $2-2.5 billion operating profit number, which, combined with taxes and a 20 times multiple, results in a $28-35 billion valuation. That implies that shares could double, yet if this will be achieved by only 2025, the CAGR amounts to just 10% per year excluding retained earnings.

