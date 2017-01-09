GBPUSD: Brexit Fears Become Reality

Recent developments among U.K. political leaders causes anxiety among investors in Sterling. Theresa May makes bold claim that Britain does not want to keep "bits" of their EU membership. The comments are not the only catalyst for GBP depreciation though, as last week it was announced that Britain's EU Ambassador Sir Ivan Rogers has quit. These recent revelations have not been taken well with Article 50, which triggers the split, set for March. As I mentioned in my last article, I believe that with the inescapable challenges Britain will face in negotiating trade deals unfolding while expected fiscal expansion from Trump are realized the GBP will slide lower through 2017.

In an official poll conducted by Reuters, the majority of60 foreign exchange analysts are anticipating the same thing. The strategists believe that even after the large drops stemming from the high impact Brexit vote from June, and Pound Flash Crash in October, the pair will continue to slip lower throughout the year. The poll concludes that in 6 months - 1 year the Pound will be at 1.20. It started 2017 at 1.2272. This forecast suggests a 6% drop in the short to medium term time horizon. The range of projections were spread from 1.10-1.35.

Against other major pairs, the Pound has lost 1568 pips in the last 24 hours. In the chart above, price action since October is examined. The support of a head-and-shoulders that began formation in early November was just breached highlighted by the white circle. The next level of support looks to sit around 1.21 where the Cable found a demand zone after the Flash Crash. Investors could look to enter short now or wait for retracement, with the first target set at this support level.

Taking a look at the economic calender for this week for clues on where the pair is headed next shows Fed speeches and U.S. Consumer Confidence data at the end of the week. The drastic move from GBPUSD comes on the heels of Trump Trade deleveraging after FOMC Minutes showed less hawkish intentions than the market heard from Yellen making the severity that much more impressive. Monetary policy and Yellen should continue to play a diminishing role in driving volatility due to increased attention on Fiscal plan details. Taking this into consideration, I have a hard time believing the Fed speeches will cause concern or change sentiment much, if any.

There looms a large number of unknowns in each country's 2017 policies, however the risk for GBP seems to be negative and higher probability of positive news is present for the USD if fiscal policy details prove to be what the market is anticipating. Pending the release of details on tax cuts and deregulation from the Trump Administration have the potential to lead to a quicker rate rising schedule. Also, if strong U.S. consumer data later in the week allows for more risk-off then the Trump Trade gaining momentum could propel GBPUSD down to the all-time low of 1.19 even before Article 50. The future is rather foggy for Britain leading into a critical point for the nations future economically and politically and unless leadership can shift market sentiment with outward looking single market access negotiations, speculation will drive GBPUSD lower. We will check back in soon to re-analyze the geo-political developments for these nations and currencies.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GBPUSD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.