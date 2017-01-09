Gold May Get A Boost From The British Pound

A similar scenario might play out at the beginning of 2017.

In 2016, the post-Brexit panic was beneficial for gold due to its safe heaven status.

The British pound is near an important support level which tensions between Britain and the remaining EU members intensify.

Gold (NYSE: GLD) started the year on a positive note, making life harder for those who wanted to see gold entering the triple digit territory as soon as possible.

In my view, the main factors contributing to the recent upside were a pause in the U.S. dollar (NYSE: UUP) rally and the similar break in the U.S. stock market (NYSE: SPY) rally.

One can argue that calling recent action in the stock market a "break" is a big stretch - after all, the market is very close to historic highs.

However, the pace of the upside momentum slowed down considerably and gave chance for assets like gold to win investors attention.

Another positive factor for gold may emerge soon. The British pound is dangerously close to an important support level.

Any serious downside move that will be able to bring the pound below 1.20 will likely have deep consequences - both for the pound itself and for gold.

The potentially rapid decline of the pound will be beneficial for gold due to its safe haven status and a current lack of major ideas in other asset classes.

If we look back in 2016, there were two events that were labeled "risk events" and should have benefited gold in theory.

The first one was Brexit, and it worked for gold as expected - gold continued its upside move.

The other event was the election of Trump, which was painted as risk event by the media but was not such an event for a simple reason - it brought certainty.

I'd argue that market would have rallied in case of both Trump or Clinton election because election removes uncertainty on who will be the next president - and market hates uncertainty.

We should not view gold's post-election performance as a "new normal" reaction to a risk event because in fact an election of any candidate is a de-risking event.

Thus, I expect a reaction similar to post-Brexit move in gold in case Brexit worries intensify and British pound tumbles further. The sentiment is now certainly anti-pound.

The British PM May does not want to reveal the exit strategy before triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and has to calm down markets verbally while giving them little clues on what's going on.

At the same time, the EU led by Germany is clear in its position to prevent Britain from getting a good bargain from Brexit.

It looks like both technical and fundamental factors align for another major move in the pound. I'd argue that bottom picking in the pound was tempting to many investors after it briefly went below 1.20 in October.

Now many of those who speculated on a quick reversal which did not happen will probably rush to exits if tensions between Britain and the remaining EU members intensify and pound declines further.

Apart from gold itself, a way to play on any kind of panic in the pound would be to bet on gold miners (NYSE: GDX), which naturally provide a leverage to gold price without exposing investors to risks associated with betting on leveraged ETFs.

The setup in the pound is a positive factor for those who have long-term exposure to gold and gold equities and an interesting development for those searching for a shorter-term trade in the precious metal space.

I would like to highlight that the move in the pound and the corresponding influence on gold is a possibility, not yet a fact. I believe that it will be clear whether we see such a move in a week or two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD, GDX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.