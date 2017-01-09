Why Allergan's 2017 Preliminary Guidance Is Conservative And It's Likely To Be Beaten

With solid management execution and positive earnings momentum expected in 2017 from a reasonable guidance announced by the management, I believe Allergan will strongly outperform.

There are also some downside risks but I believe they are manageable because they are related to some non-core franchises.

I believe Allergan’s FY17 guidance has been based on conservative assumptions for some key franchises and thus the company is poised to beat the expectations.

Allergan announced the FY17 preliminary outlook, taking the opportunity to reset the expectations for 2017 and beyond.

On 5th November 2017, at the Goldman Sachs CEOs Unscripted Healthcare Conference, Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) CEO Brent Saunders announced the FY17 preliminary outlook, taking the opportunity to reset the expectations for 2017 and beyond and demonstrating to have learnt the lesson from 2016, where they overpromised and underdelivered.

Allergan expects to deliver a mid-single digit sales growth and double-digit EPS growth, excluding the contribution from the acquisition of LifeCell, announced in December 2016. The management also withdraws the long-term "aspirational target" of double-digit sales growth, which was unrealistic in the context of renewed pricing pressure in the USA, looking for 5% revenue and EBIT CAGR until the next wave of product launches (2019-2020).

I see two key positive elements embedded in the FY17 preliminary guidance:

1) 2017 Outlook is largely in line with lowered expectations following the FY16 guidance downgrade at 3Q16 earnings release in November 2016. In fact, consensus expectations were for an EPS in 2017 of around $16 (including LifeCell acquisition announced in December 2016) and, as shown in my following analysis, I think Allergan's guidance is very close to that, even with conservative assumptions about the key growth drivers and without taking into account the acquisition of LifeCell.

(Source: My Own Valuation Model)

2) 2017 Outlook has been based on conservative assumptions for some key franchises and thus the company is poised to beat the expectations. In fact, I believe there are at least four sources of upside to its expectations:

Management has assumed that Namenda XR will suffer from generic competition in Q4/2017, but there are two upside risks related to this assumption:

AGN has just started a DTC campaign to promote Namzaric as a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease. A successful switch from XR to Namzaric is not included in Allergan's guidance and it represents an upside risk because it would protect the franchise until 2025 when the patent of Namzaric expires. Allergan had settlements on Namenda XR locked for 2020 with Amneal, but Amneal lost its first-to-file advantage in 2016, exposing Allergan to earlier-than-expected competition. Yet, that decision is under appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, who could still reverse the District Court's decision, giving Allergan a few years of additional patent protection for XR.

In summary, Namenda franchise will generate around $700M at end of 2016 and it is reasonable to expect that Allergan will lose around half of the franchise if generic competition on XR will emerge in 2017. Assuming a more benign scenario for Allergan, the company could benefit from around $400M of additional sales, which, at 50% operating margin and taking into account a 14% tax rate, equates to 50 cents of additional EPS in 2017 or about 3% upside to AGN's stock price at current valuation of 13x P/E 2017.

Allergan expects Restasis revenue to remain stable in 2017. I discussed here why I think Xiidra is better than Restasis and it's likely to gain further market share in 2017, but it's also worth noting that the company will launch in 2017 a new version of Restasis, called Multi Dose Preservative Fee (MDPF), offering an innovative delivery technologies for Dry Eye with 60-doses in one vial, instead of one vial for each dose. A successful switch to Restasis MDPF is not included in Allergan's guidance and it represents an upside risk. Thus, Restasis sales will be around $1.4B at end of 2016, and assuming high-single digit growth for this franchise, AGN could benefit from around $100M of additional sales, which, at 50% operating margin and taking into account a 14% tax rate, equates to 15 cents of additional EPS in 2017.

The acquisition of LifeCell, announced in December 2016, is not included in the FY17 guidance and, as we discussed here, equates to 20 cents of additional EPS in 2017, assuming that AGN will close the acquisition by the end of H1/2017.

I also believe there is upside on the operating leverage expectations. AGN expects pressure on the gross margin in 2017 because some growth drivers as Vraylar, Viberzi and Linzess will suffer from an increasing royalty burden; thus, the management expects limited operating margin improvement in 2017 and beyond. I believe there is upside risk to this assumption because the strongest growth franchise for the company are Botox and Fillers and they are also the ones with the highest gross margin and operating margin. Thus, if we consider a best-case scenario of operating margin improvement, every 100 bps of additional operating leverage equates to around $150M of additional EBIT and 35 cents of additional EPS in 2017 or about 2.5% upside to AGN's stock price at current valuation of 13x P/E 2017.

There are also some downside risks but I believe they are manageable because they are related to some non-core franchises:

Estrace cream is a $350M product where patent is already expired. So far, there hasn't been any generic competition, but Mylan has completed in 2015 a study to evaluate the profile of a generic copy of Estrace Cream and it's possible that at some point a generic will be launched. Assuming 50% erosion of this franchise in 2017 from generic competition, AGN could lose around $150M of sales, which, at 50% operating margin and taking into account a 14% tax rate, equates to 20 cents of downside on the 2017 EPS. Avycaz is an $80M product that has suffered in 2016 from a manufacturing issue that has caused the inability of Allergan to supply the market since August 2016. Despite Allergan expecting to resolve the supply interruption in the first quarter of 2017, there haven't been material improvements in the recent weeks. Thus, assuming that Avycaz sales will be $10/20M in 2017, AGN could lose around $50M of sales, which, equates to 5 cents of downside on the 2017 EPS.

In conclusion, the stock is still trading at 13x P/E 2017 despite AGN seems well positioned for 2017 thanks to an achievable earnings expectation and a highly attractive underlying business exposed towards durable and cash-pay brands as Botox and Fillers. Thus, with solid management execution and positive earnings momentum expected in 2017 from a conservative guidance announced by the management, I believe Allergan could close the valuation gap with peers during 2017 and strongly outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.