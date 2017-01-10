E&P IPO: Investors Say 'Neigh' As WildHorse Comes Up Lame

"They're baaaackkkk, and they're bigger and better than ever!" Actually, if you blinked, you may have missed the fact that they were gone at all. Readers may ask, "Who are they? … where did they go? … where did they come back to? … how much bigger are they, and does size really matter? … are they really better, and on what factors is that based?" These and other mysteries may be answered in the course of this article, so please read on…

BACKGROUND TO THE OFFERING

E&P M&A activity got off to a very slow start in 2016, but picked up momentum in the second half of the year. There were lots of asset sales, several combination cash/stock deals and a couple of significant mergers, but very little IPO activity. Only three significant IPOs were conducted, two of which I have written about recently: see my article on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) here and my article on Extraction Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) here.

The third IPO, WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD), came public in December. The private equity firm, Natural Gas Partners ("NGP"), and the management team, headed by Jay Graham and Anthony Bahr, may be familiar to investors in the E&P space. They had previously taken Memorial Resource Development ("MRD") public, as well as Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP), the MLP affiliate of MRD that announced plans to file bankruptcy last week. After MRD sold its MEMP general partner and then merged with Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in September, the group began preparations to take WildHorse public, and it completed the IPO on December 19, 2016.

The IPO itself was originally filed to sell 27 million shares at an expected range of $19-21/share, for gross proceeds of $540 million. Instead, it ended up closing the offering at $15, well below the expectation and why I refer to the offering as "lame" above. In a healthy market for E&P equity in strong companies, and with a reasonable expectation on the part of the selling company, the expected stock price is usually obtained and healthy after-market trading develops. Since that was not the case with the WildHorse offering, I decided to take a deeper look into the company and its prospects to see if the market's apparent perception is valid.

WildHorse Resource Development was actually formed in 2007 and served as the primary vehicle behind the ultimate creation of MRD in 2013. NGP contributed most of its joint venture assets with WRD to MRD and the management company itself became a wholly-owned subsidiary, but NGP held back and continued to fund additional activity with MRD via a separate joint venture. WRD (the manager of the NGP joint venture) was sold by MRD back to management in 2013. Just as MRD had focused the company on the Terryville Complex, a deep, over-pressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana, so too did the ongoing WRD joint venture with NGP, accumulating over 100,000 net acres via leases and a significant lease option agreement with Weyerhaeuser related to its (timber) mineral acreage

Also, an NGP-backed E&P company, Esquisto Resources, initially operated completely separate from WRD, with an independent management team and properties focused in the Eagle Ford Trend in Texas, accumulating approximately 375,000 net acres in the process. Similar to its arrangements with WildHorse, NGP had created two or more joint ventures with Esquisto (designed to separate investment returns between different funds managed by NGP), and those ventures were combined into a single company in 2016.

After buying properties from Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) for $103 million in July 2015, Esquisto also agreed to buy properties from Rosewood Resources, a privately-owned affiliate of The Caroline Rose Hunt Trust Estate, for $19 million, with those properties contributed to WRD in exchange for 1.3 million shares of common stock issued as part of the IPO.

In October and November 2016, WildHorse greatly expanded its presence in the Eagle Ford by agreeing to purchase properties for $430 million in cash, of which $400 million related to a purchase of 158,000 net acres from Clayton Williams, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWEI) in Lee, Burleson and Fayette Counties, Texas.

In connection with the IPO, WRD conducted a corporate reorganization in which all WildHorse and Esquisto assets, the Rosewood properties and the CWEI properties (referred to as North Burleson) were combined under a single holding company, WRD (a process that is often described as a "rollup"). Management of WildHorse (Graham and Barr) became the executive officers for WRD and the IPO commenced. The references from here on will be to WRD on a combined basis.

PROPERTIES

Eagle Ford

As mentioned above, WRD's main area of focus is the Eagle Ford Shale in Lee, Fayette and Washington [TX] Counties. The Eagle Ford is a basin that extends from the Mexican border to the northeast in an area that is roughly 50 miles wide and 400 miles long. WRD's position is in the far northeast portion of the play that has been less active than some of the areas, as the acreage was not thought to be very commercial due to high costs/BOE in drilling what was perceived to be a narrower target window. Nevertheless, other operators such as Anadarko, Apache, Clayton Williams and Halcon have been active in the area, and over 400 wells have been drilled nearby to WRD's position since 2013. The picture below indicates the general position of WRD's acreage, as well as its North Louisiana acreage.

The area has been extensively drilled since the 1970s, so infrastructure is good. The previous drilling primarily targeted the Austin Chalk formation, one of the earliest to use horizontal drilling methods (by Chesapeake and others). Unlike the Austin Chalk, which is highly fractured via sometimes interconnected systems that can produce lots of water, the Eagle Ford is a deeper shale formation (generally 7-12,000 feet for WRD) that must be fractured by the operator. Recent drilling and completion trends have greatly increased the potential attractiveness of the play.

Of WRD's 267,000 net acres, 46% is currently held by production, and WRD has an 82% average working interest as operator. It has booked 61 MMBOE to its position, of which only 21% is PDP and 93% of production is liquids. WRD has acquired 388 wells, drilled 33 wells and participated as non-operator in 28 wells, with total production of 10 MBOE/Day. WRD will spend $117 million on drilling in 2017.

North Louisiana

The Cotton Valley Trend extends over a large area of East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, and has been under development since the 1930s. Over 23,000 wells have been drilled in the Trend, over 1,100 of those horizontal wells drilled in recent years by operators such as Memorial Production (now Range), Devon, Anadarko and others. WRD acquired 605 producing wells, drilled 13 horizontal wells with an average working interest of 74%, and produces 8 MBOE/Day (43% liquids). WRD plans to spend $20 million in development CAPEX there in 2017.

Drilling Program

Frankly, as is the case with a vast majority of E&P companies, if one were to go just on the basis of historical well results, the picture would look pretty bleak for WRD. "That was then, this is now" is the mantra as far as projections going forward.

WRD's early results were based on hydraulic gel fracturing completion techniques that used 1,500 lbs. per foot of sand and 33 BBLs of fluid/ft., with 200 foot stages and 5 clusters per stage. By moving to slickwater fracture designs utilizing 3,700 lbs. of sand and 75 BBLs per foot of fluid with 150 foot stages and 7 clusters per stage (i.e. much more sand and more perforations), WRD has been able to increase its ultimate projection of reserves by 29% at costs lower by 30%/lateral foot. WRD estimates it can drill twice as many wells per rig in 2017 vs. 2014 based on additional efficiencies in drilling and completion techniques. A recent typical well is estimated to recover 600 MMBOE (8/8s) for drilling and completion costs of approximately $6 million, or roughly $13/BOE net to WRD's interest.

WRD estimates it could have as many as 1,650 net horizontal drilling locations in the Eagle Ford and 648 net horizontal drilling locations in North Louisiana. However, determining what constitutes a "net location" can be highly subjective and subject to substantial revision based on pricing and economics, as well as on future drilling results. Each year's drilling activity effectively de-risks the positions further… for better or for worse.

Reserves

As the charts below show, WildHorse had Pro Forma proved reserves (as if all entities and assets were included) of 107 MMBOE with a standardized measure of $509 million at 12/31/15. Of those reserves, approximately 33% were PDP (53% liquids), and the remaining 67% PUD would require another $756 million in CAPEX to convert to PDP.

Somewhat unique to a prospectus in the U.S. is the chart which shows the amount of estimated Probable and Possible Reserves (combined with Proved Reserves, often referred to as 3P Reserves). The latter categories are not sufficiently likely to be called proved reserves, at least in the context of historical engineering standards, but in the current era of shale drilling are often considered likely enough to be included in acquisition economics, at least on a risk-adjusted basis. That shows that existing 3P reserves might be 4 times existing proved reserves.

Another way to look at non-proved reserves is that their possible existence is how undeveloped acreage values are determined, at least in part. After all, essentially all CAPEX needs to be converted into producing reserves, and acreage values determined by risk-adjusted economic assessments of probable and possible reserve potential is the industry's way of estimating their trade value.

Click to enlarge

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

I would not normally include the full pro forma balance sheet with consolidating entries in an article. In the case of WRD, however, where assets are being contributed from several different entities, it does offer some insight into the company's existing asset base and the adjustments made to account for the purchase. The four primary accounts that get adjusted are cash, PP&E (Oil and Gas Properties), debt and equity. Cash ends up increasing slightly due to the offering, after paying down debt incurred to finance the Clayton Williams (Burleson North) acquisition.

As I've discussed numerous times in previous articles, companies that use Successful Efforts accounting may have overstated PP&E account balances since properties are accounted for more or less on an original cost less depletion basis. WRD has spent $375 million on its books for Louisiana, and $908 million in the Texas Eagle Ford (Esquisto + CWEI), as adjusted. No adjustments for the original WRD assets are made in the reorganization and offering.

After the offering, WRD will have $230 million in debt and shareholders' equity of $1.00 billion, or roughly $11/share. At the offering price ($15), the total Enterprise Value (debt + equity market cap) was approximately $1.58 billion. Taking what NGP put into WRD/Esquisto, approximately $770 million, vs. the calculated value of NGP's 78% ownership interest in WRD after the offering, indicates that NGP's MRD stock valuation was somewhere in the range of 100-130% of its contributions on a net book value basis.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Operating Metrics

The table below illustrates WildHorse's results to date, also illustrating how difficult it had been for the company to earn a profit from its assets since inception (in 2013). Average sales prices/BOE were $29/BOE, including to a roughly 50% oil production component, while cash operating costs were $7.62/BOE, leaving a margin of $21.38/BOE. G&A of $2.57/BOE and, more importantly, DD&A of $15.33 would reduce profitability at the corporate level to less than $3.50/BOE. Note that although DD&A reflects past CAPEX for existing reserves, but it also serves as an indication of future CAPEX required and resulting profitability if results are consistent with the past. Obviously, the reductions in CAPEX WRD expects to achieve and future price increases will enhance these figures going forward.

Click to enlarge

One key element not shown above is the typical differential to NYMEX reference prices for MRD's products. For oil, that is roughly a negative -($3.00) and for natural gas a negative -($0.30) based on the most recent periods.

VALUATION

There are many methods of estimating net asset value ("NAV") of an E&P company. Net book value, which I have cautioned readers NEVER to use, is roughly $11/share, so the current price of $14.25 is 130% of that figure.

A better approach is to use a company's SEC value to replace the PP&E account balance of that company and use the difference between the two to adjust shareholders' equity up or down. For example, WRD appears to have approximately $510 million in proved properties on an SEC10 basis, vs. $770 million or so in PP&E (assuming based on other disclosures that unproved properties constitute $510 million). What that means is that if the value of the unproved was equal to its acquisition cost (much of which constitutes current cash being paid to acquire the Clayton Williams properties upon closing), then shareholders' equity would be overstated by $260 million (770-510), and it would fall on a NAV basis to $740 million, or roughly $8/share.

Could acreage values be worth more than on WRD's books? Well, I did search on the word "Permian" in the document, and found no references. Unfortunately, properties outside the Permian do not currently carry the same premium as do those in the Permian. WRD currently has 367,000 net acres under lease/lease option, so the $510 million it has booked has an implied cost of approximately $1,400/acre. That is in part due to the lease option agreement, where the company only leases if it wants to drill a well, and the full lease bonus is due at that time. Also, that figure is roughly what was paid to CWEI for its Eagle Ford undeveloped acreage at closing ($282 million for 158,000 net acres).

WRD's current Enterprise Value of $1.55 billion is 14X its EBITDAX, based on annualized data for 3Q 2016. EBITDAX is shown as $82 million for 9 months, or $110 million annualized. Debt/EBITDAX is roughly 2:1, a conservative leverage picture at the moment. So WRD is not "saddled" with a high debt load.

In "normal" times, companies have sold for 6-8X EBITDAX, but because of the current price slump and the anticipated future ramp up in both price and production growth, a 14 multiple is not unreasonable even if the properties are high rate, high decline in nature. It is likely that analysts will be using 2018/19 estimates of earnings to calculate their EBITDAX multiples and price targets when their initial reports come out in the next few days and weeks.

Another way of looking at WRD's reserves is to value them on a $/BOE basis. It reported 110 MMBOE and an SEC10 value of $510 million, or $4.64/BOE. At first glance that appears extremely low, but readers should remember that almost 70% of reserves are PUD, which requires additional CAPEX to develop. Including future development costs of $756 million, values per BOE would increase to $11.50/BOE, slightly less than the DD&A rate WRD has disclosed.

All of these valuation methods would come around to roughly the same result, an NAV value in the range of $8-10 vs. a current price of $14.25. The difference, however you calculate it, is attributable to WRD's "going concern" value, what the market perceives it to be worth if it can continue to acquire assets and manage them in such a way as to earn profits. Few companies are earning actual full cycle profits, so the market's assessment does not appear unreasonable, although the company's strategy going forward differs greatly from its past results. The primary risks are in development risks and valuation, not leverage, as is the case for several companies.

OWNERSHIP

The chart below indicates the ownership of insiders after the IPO, at which time there are approximately 91 million shares outstanding. The first 4 entities are controlled by NGP and represent approximately 78.4% of WRD. NGP affiliates purchased 9 million shares of WRD in the IPO, Messrs. Graham and Bahr purchased 500,000 shares each, and public investors own the remaining 17 million shares (19%).

Click to enlarge

While on the one hand, NGP's ownership ensures that it may be a strong supporter of the company going forward, on the other hand, it represents a potential overhang on the stock given the limited public float. If NGP decides to exit its position, WRD may have no choice but to follow MRD's lead and sell out or merge at a time that is not as advantageous to public investors, and its investment strategy itself may differ as well. I would not be surprised to see future issuances of stock in connection with growth initiatives, similar to what MRD is in effect doing to purchase the Clayton Williams purchase by going public in the IPO.

CONCLUSIONS

The market has clearly concluded for now that it is cautious about WRD's prospects. Just as in social interactions between people, "You never get a second chance to make a first impression," so too it is with stocks. Having to drop the expected offering price by a full 25% (from $20 to $15) is not an auspicious start, and nothing about subsequent trading says anything different.

WildHorse does have several positives that might help it gain favor in the markets, however:

It has an experienced management team that has already been involved with horizontal drilling activity in its main areas of focus.

It has acquired a large acreage position in two plays that are less competitive than areas like the Permian Basin.

It has been able to reduce drilling costs and increase reserve recoveries in its recent drilling, a trend that has made its position more economic.

It has an extensive set of future net horizontal drilling locations, enough to drill for 46 years at current rates, and is less dependent on external growth opportunities.

It has a fairly balanced product mix, Eagle Ford as a liquids-rich play and Terryville as a natural gas play.

Its current Enterprise Value and metrics may be lower and more reasonable than other companies.

Its balance sheet has low debt and flexibility to accommodate its growth plans.

Against these positives are some negatives:

The company itself is fairly new and just completed its IPO.

Reception by the market has been poor so far, in a market marked by enthusiasm for offerings in the "hottest" areas.

While the improvement in drilling results has been dramatic, the company has not yet shown it can replicate those results over its extensive acreage position.

Because its acreage is more speculative at this point, poor results might have a greater impact on the market's perception of the position than for other operators with more offset control.

It does sell at a premium to underlying NAV, posing risks to its market price if product prices decline or do not increase as rapidly as needed to support growth objectives.

It is still very closely-held by affiliates of NGP and their own investment strategy may vary from that of individual investors.

While I would be hesitant to recommend this stock at present, it is definitely worth following; with a $1.55 billion Enterprise Value, it is a significant competitor in the E&P industry, and if investors begin searching for opportunities outside of the Permian Basin, WRD could be a beneficiary. That said, beyond investing in the company as a speculative growth story, I would be waiting for signs that its strategy is succeeding before investing. Those "signs" would include a volume pickup and a rising price that evidences accumulation by others.

I have obtained all the information in this article from public sources, and while I believe the data and the analysis derived from them to be accurate, the opinions expressed are my own and should not be relied on as investment advice on these or any other companies.

In addition to stocks mentioned in the article, readers might consider the following ETFs to be relevant to oil and natural gas product pricing (including leveraged long and/or short positions that may pose substantial risks): USO, OIL, UWTI, UCO, DWTI, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILX, UGAZ, DGAZ, ERY or ERX.

ETFs dedicated to E&P companies include: XLE, XOP, IEO, PXE, GUSH, DRIP, SOP and UOP.

If you have enjoyed reading this article, feel free to scroll to the top and click "Follow" to read all of my articles