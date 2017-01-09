Arriving Late: Hazardous To Your Wealth

To receive timely trade ideas from us, take a free trial of our newsletter - click here to get started.

By Paul Price of Arrow Loop Research

Stocks that made huge gains, over multi-year periods, attract a lot of favorable press coverage. Offered long ago at bargain valuations, these previously undiscovered gems become fully priced, or even overpriced, as momentum traders seek to jump on the bandwagons.

Latecomers to the party often don't recognize the risk involved when buying at well above a stock's own historical P/E multiples. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) provides a current example of a good company which has started to decline after years of outperformance.

Shares that peaked last October at north of $173 closed on Jan. 6, 2017, at just $149.44. STZ's almost 14% drop, while the market hovered near all-time highs, came in spite of excellent fiscal Q3 results. In the quarter ended Nov. 30 earnings were up 38% year over year.

Estimates for both FY 2016 and 2017 were both raised (FYs end on the last day of February of the following year). Management now indicates $6.55 - $6.65 for the year just wrapping up.

Is the pullback a buying opportunity? Company insiders don't seem to think so. There was a multi-million dollar burst of selling last spring and summer. No STZ insiders have purchased shares on the open market since Oct. 4, 2014.

Understanding why they've been unloading is a simple as looking at Constellation's data over the past eight years. STZ was relatively under-followed and cheaply priced from 2009 through 2012. It was available at single-digit multiples during most of those four years.

After an almost non-stop run to its 2016 high, STZ was commanding 26.9x trailing earnings (red-starred below). That was more than triple the valuation at the best entry points of 2009 - 2011 (green-starred) and STZ's most expensive P/E ever.

Click to enlarge

Constellation's average P/E since 2008, including the recent years' run-up, was just 15.7x. The stock currently trades for about 23.1x trailing and 20.0x FY 2017's, perhaps optimistic, $7.47 per share estimate.

STZ's Mexican beer brands Corona and Modelo have been popular in the US, but could face margin pressures if President elect Trump actually imposes border taxes on goods coming from south of the border.

What are STZ shares worth now? Where might they be expected to be this time next year?

Last October, prior to the unexpected election result, Value Line research thought Constellation would continue to post nice numbers. Their three to five year target range assumed STZ can earn $10.50 per share by then. Value Line also projected the stock's P/E to regress to a more typical, but still historically elevated, 18.0x.

Apply that valuation to the FY 2017 estimate and STZ would trade for under $135 more than thirteen months into the future. If profits fail to clear the, now higher, bar due to trade issues or simply a cooling in demand the downside could be larger.

Independent analysis from quantitatively-focused Morningstar paints a similar picture.

Click to enlarge

Morningstar assigns STZ with a 2-star, out of five, Sell rating. They see present day fair value as just $122.

Skeptics of the "regression to the mean" theory need look no further than last year's action on former market darlings Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Like STZ, NKE had done nothing but go up from 2009 through 2015. Its P/E gradually rose from 10.9x to more than 32x.

Momentum chasers and analysts universally loved NKE shares regardless, ignoring the grossly inflated multiple, which was running more than 62% above Nike's own average P/E.

Nike carved out an all-time high of $69.20 (adjusted for a later 2 for 1 split). EPS continued to shine but NKE turned out to be the worst-performing stock in the DJIA in 2016, dropping 18.7% excluding dividends.

Disney's pinnacle came in early August, 2015, as anticipation of a Chinese theme park opening and the next Star Wars movie led investors to pay an inflated multiple to get in. DIS went for 24.2x back then versus a typical P/E of just 15.6x.

Disney was the third worst performer in the DJIA last year, trailing only NKE and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

It went as low as $86.25 during 2016. While it's heated up a bit lately DIS still closed on Jan. 6, 2017, at $109, more than $13 per share below its peak of seventeen months earlier.

You rarely hear about valuation expansion when stocks are still hot. It's only afterwards that media experts point it out as a reason why formerly favored names took a licking despite good results.

Click to enlarge

Good investing is a lot like farming. Plant seeds, tend to them and watch your crops grow. If you fail to harvest when the time is right, though, your food or stocks are likely to rot on the vine.

Buying in late, at ultra-high P/Es, should be avoided. Nobody knows when the final top will be made but it's obvious when danger lurks.

Avoid Constellation Brands until its price again becomes as tempting as its beers and wines.

Disclosure: No positions in STZ or NKE. I went short DIS Jan. 2018 and 2019 puts after the shares dropped back to about $90.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.