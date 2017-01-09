10 Reasons Noble Roman's Is An Incredibly Unique Micro-Cap Investment Opportunity

Stock's correlation with Papa Murphy's (FRSH) is on verge of breaking down: investors inaccurately lump the two companies together, which is completely wrong (see section #7).

The company's license sales to grocery stores are an obvious slam-dunk and could lead to a $25 stock over time (5000% upside): see section #6 for math behind this.

Executive summary: buy Noble Roman's (OTCQB:NROM) - fundamentally excellent business with multibagger potential

Noble Roman's is an intriguing micro-cap investment opportunity. The business is itself is fundamentally strong, generating ample FCF and producing attractive capital returns. Management now has an extended runway for profitable organic growth and to me, it isn't really clear how the stock doesn't end up trading for $2 or higher (vs. today's price of < $0.50 per share, suggesting "baseline upside" of at least 300%).

The company has a longstanding history (founded in 1972). NROM sells franchises/licenses to grocers, convenience stores, delis, and gas stations enabling them to sell its pizzas and related products (breadsticks, wings, etc.). For better context, think of the Starbucks or Pizza Hut you see inside of a Target store... the key difference being that NROM doesn't actually operate any of the stores itself: it simply collects license revenue from franchisees and thus, maintains extremely high margins and capital returns (not to mention, the sheer size of the co.'s addressable market is massive).

NROM is profitable, growing organically, and has numerous catalysts that could culminate in a substantially higher stock price. 3Q results were particularly encouraging, with consolidated revenue growing 3% y/y and as much as +12% on an adjusted basis. Management provided positive updates on key strategic growth initiatives including franchise agreements with Wal-Mart and TMC Corporation (operates 1,000 Circle K convenience stores in the United States). EBITDA margin expanded 600bp y/y to a wildly impressive 44%, adjusted EPS came in at 3c (vs. 49c stock price), and ROE was 19%. Despite all of this, NROM trades at what appear to be unsustainably low multiples (3.8x adjusted EPS and 30% below book value), making it one of the strongest investment opportunities I've come across in recent history.

As I show in this piece, there is a constellation of factors supportive of a much higher stock price. I recently held extensive discussions with executive management, board members, and large outside shareholders and I have high conviction that the stock can support a P/E multiple of at least 15-20x (suggesting 300-400% upside). Investors should note that this is only my starting point, as I'm not even including incremental value we can attribute to new growth initiatives such as the co.'s stand-alone "Pizza Pub" concept that is essentially the pizza version of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD).

Here is a summary of the 10 reasons investors should be bullish on NROM. Each of these reasons is discussed in further detail throughout this write-up.

Heavy selling from impatient hedge funds created a wide gap between intrinsic value and market price: 5m shares (~30% of free float) were liquidated in the past year alone, creating a compelling entry point for investors. Stock seems severely undervalued at 3.8x adjusted EPS and 0.7x book value. NROM trades at sizeable discounts vs. peers despite comparatively better margins, capital returns, and financial leverage. NROM is an excellent business, compounding book per share at 13% annually since 2003 while generating $17m in cumulative FCF over the same timeframe. I believe the market is oblivious to the fact that organic growth is poised to accelerate sharply: 3Q16 revenue was +3% y/y, but after adjusting for the discontinuation of an underperforming segment, core license revenue were actually +12% y/y. GAAP earnings are very understated. There have been numerous non-cash charges over the past several quarters, and NROM continues to book a normalized tax rate even though the company won't pay taxes on the next $22m in earnings (11 years worth of earnings at the current pace). Stock actually prices at just 3.8x adjusted LTM EPS of 13c. Licensing of products to grocery stores is an obvious slam-dunk, and could lead to a $25+ stock over time (5000% upside). "Pizza Pub" concept could also be a home run. There is substantial optionality here for equity holders. NROM's correlation with Papa Murphy's (NASDAQ:FRSH) is totally misguided and on verge of breaking down. Investors have inaccurately lumped the two companies together, contributing to a massive selloff in NROM since beginning of 2015. Incredibly, the correlation between the two stocks has strengthened since NROM discontinued its stand-alone "take-n-bake" (TNB) business, when in fact, NROM's stock should be rallying hard right now. Bears are wrong to suggest that management is overcompensated. NROM has only 21 employees: "EBITDA per employee" and "market cap per employee" are respectively 600% and 200% higher vs. peer median, suggesting NROM is actually way more productive vs. its peers. NROM can generate $3m+ annual FCF (21% FCF yield) while de-leveraging rapidly, paving the way for a sizeable dividend in the out years (20c+ by my estimates, implying an attractive div yield of 20-30% vs. today's stock price). Recent private placement is neutral to enterprise value: in fact, EV is probably lower when the co. reports 4Q results in March due to expected FCF generation (i.e. EV will be "dragged lower" because of higher cash balances).

See below for extensive supporting analysis of the 10 reasons. Please note this is a micro-cap with somewhat limited liquidity (only trades about $30K worth of stock per day). But note that NROM has been around since the 1970s. It is a legitimate business and not a fake company like a lot of pink sheet stocks are.

#1: Heavy hedge fund liquidations created compelling entry point

Since 1Q15, NROM lost over 80% of its market value. This is unrelated to the business's underlying fundamentals. It was actually driven by heavy hedge fund liquidations, resulting in 30% of the free float coming to market in a very short timeframe.

The table below demonstrates this: 30% of the free float was liquidated across both 2Q16 and 3Q16. As shown, the stock sold off sharply in both of these quarters.

Click to enlarge

Essentially, hedge funds grew impatient as NROM didn't meet its own aggressive 2015 growth targets due to tough times in its stand-alone "take-n-bake" (TNB) franchising business. This segment has since been discontinued, and wasn't even material to the company's revenue in the first place (contributed just $65K in 3Q16 revenue, or 3% of total consolidated revenue).

Because of these liquidations, the stock now trades for an unsustainably low 3.8x adjusted EPS and a 30% discount to book value. At some point, investors will stop caring about whether or not management hit previous lofty growth targets and instead, will focus on the company's organic growth, margin expansion, impressive capital returns, FCF generation, etc. (keep reading for more details on all of this). Thus, investors should be positioned for a sharp re-rate in NROM's valuation going forward.

#2: Stock is now severely undervalued and can support much higher multiples

Before discussing valuation, let me note that I don't want this to turn into an article purely about valuation, which is why I recommend investors read all of the sections in this piece. Readers who are familiar with my research know that I normally dedicate a section to valuation, and generally do a good job of tying valuation in with the rest of my arguments (I believe this is absolutely necessary when discussing the merits of any investment opportunity).

First, I will provide some context on the company's business model. NROM does not actually operate any owned store locations aside from one store used for testing and R&D purposes. NROM sells license/franchise agreements directly to grocery stores, convenience stores, and delis. These customers purchase ingredients and ready-made pizzas from a group of intermediary distributors, who then pay a fixed % of the revenue they collect back to NROM.

Why would grocers and convenience stores do this? Simply put, the pizza is excellent and made from very high-quality ingredients. Management spent years developing systems/processes allowing these pizzas to be shipped in ready-made format and as a result believes NROM has developed sustainable competitive advantages (see page 5 of the 2015 10-K). Grocers can expect to make margins approaching 50% on each pizza sold (this is relatively high vs. most products sold in a grocery store).

For NROM, this is an extremely high-quality business model that lends itself to double-digit capital returns and 40%+ EBITDA margins. Even so, NROM trades at wide discounts vs. its peers and its own trading history. Let's begin with Price/Book. The stock trades at a 30% discount to book, even though NROM compounded book per share 13% annually since 2003 and consistently generates ROEs in the 15-20% range (3Q16 ROE was 19%). As shown below, P/B is essentially at its lowest level since 2006.

Click to enlarge

NROM also trades with a notable discount vs. its peers. Why does this persist? Clearly size bias plays a role. NROM is tiny and somewhat illiquid with a price of less than 50c per share. That said, the discount is simply way too big. For example, why would NROM trade at a 64% EV/EBITDA discount even though the business is far less capital intensive than peers (capex as % of sales is 650bp lower vs. peer median), with a leverage ratio 37% lower than peers? The answer, in my view, is that the market is dead wrong here and needs an immediate reset.

Click to enlarge

It's not as if NROM operates a ton of capital intensive stores subject to rising minimum wages, food inflation, etc. As I already mentioned, NROM operates just one store location and virtually 100% of its revenue is license/royalty fee based. Notably, the company's EBITDA margin is 2x higher than peers, yet, EV/Sales multiple is 26% lower? Again, this makes little sense and I think the market will wake up very soon. See the chart below for a visual representation of this.

Click to enlarge

As shown in the comparable companies analysis, peers trade at median 2.6x sales, 12.7x EBITDA, 29.6x P/E, and 4.3x P/B. Investors don't really need to do much math to see there is clearly big-time upside for the stock if the market resets. See tables below:

Click to enlarge

The key takeaway for me is that this stock seems severely undervalued, and could be an excellent bargain at these levels.

#3: NROM is a fundamentally great business, compounding book per share 13% annually since 2003 and generating $17m cumulative FCF

The business itself is asset-light and doesn't require material ongoing capex. For example, LTM capex is just $10K (2/10ths of 1% of revenue). Just as important, management has made it explicitly clear that opex should remain relatively constant in dollar terms even as sales grow (3Q16 EBITDA margin rose 600bp y/y to 44%, even though sales were up just 3%).

This has culminated in strong profitability, capital returns, and cash flow. LTM adjusted EPS is 13c, and ROE in the most recent quarter was 19% annualized. NROM hasn't lost money since 2003 at the earliest (booked a large non-cash charge in 2008, but still profitable on adjusted basis) and generated $17m cumulative FCF over the same timeframe. Book value per share compounded 13% annually since then.

In the near-term, there's not really any evidence suggesting NROM is about to start losing money. The co. is gaining scale, and profits are rising. I would ask investors if it makes any sense for the stock to trade at a 30% discount to book, particularly with NROM generating ROE of 10-20% each year? The point I am making is that we can construct attractive upside for NROM if we simply assume the stock compounds with book value each year, barring any form of multiple expansion (unlikely... I expect P/B to re-rate sharply going forward).

In other words, if the stock were to simply stay at these levels, we would shortly see the P/B de-rate to < 0.5x. I would question the sustainability of that type of multiple. Let's not forget 3Q16 results were quite strong, with management providing positive updates on strategic growth initiatives...

"Near the end of the quarter, the company signed an agreement with TMC Franchise Corporation to become a Preferred Supplier for their system of franchised Circle K, Kangaroo Express, and On the Run convenience store brands in the United States, which today totals nearly 1,000 locations." [Source: 3Q16 press release] "The company continued to make progress with its expansion into Wal-Mart stores and has now signed franchise agreements for five locations, with expectations of having four open prior to year-end. Additionally, the company is currently in discussions regarding several additional potential Wal-Mart locations." [Source: 3Q16 press release] "The company signed and stocked two additional grocery store distributors with the ingredients for its grocery deli pizza program. So far this year, the company has signed license agreements for 402 additional grocery store locations." [Source: 3Q16 press release]

#4: Organic growth is poised to accelerate sharply, and the market has yet to pick up on this

As shown in the prior stanza, management is clearly positioning the company for steady organic growth via scale and new customer relationships. Remember that all of this incremental fee revenue requires virtually zero step-out opex investment, thus, should fall directly to the company's bottom line (no cash taxes will be paid on the next $22m in earnings).

While 3Q16 revenue growth was solid at +3% y/y, it is a big understatement of NROM's core underlying organic growth. This is because management just announced the discontinuation of its stand-alone "take-n-bake" (TNB) business (more details on this later in the write-up). For now, let's focus on the fact that this segment contributed $131K in 3Q15 revenue, which fell 50% y/y to just $65K in 3Q16 as management continued to de-emphasize it. If you exclude this segment and simply look at the business on a continuing basis, royalties and fees actually grew 12% y/y.

Click to enlargeSeparately, management is opening a new wholly-owned stand-alone restaurant concept on January 30th in a very high-traffic area of its home town, Indianapolis. This is set to make a material contribution to revenue growth in FY2017. Based on my own due diligence as well as conversations with management and sources close to the company, I believe this store could generate at least $25K in weekly sales ($1.3m annually), ultimately contributing to a sharp rise in sales growth.

The new restaurant concept is essentially a "Pizza Pub". Think of it as the pizza version of Buffalo Wild Wings . There will be craft beer, wine, wings, pizza, televisions, a kid's menu, etc. It will also include novelties such as a glass room allowing customers to watch as all of the food is prepped. If this doesn't work out, I expect management to return its focus to franchising/licensing directly to convenience stores, grocers, etc. But if this is successful, look for management to begin franchising the restaurants concentrically, potentially becoming a major contributor of incremental royalty revenues over time.

#5: GAAP earnings are dramatically understated and don't reveal NROM's core profitability, thus, investors need to focus on adjusted EPS

There is a very wide gap between NROM's "reported GAAP earnings" and the true underlying earnings accruing to shareholders. The former has been impacted by several non-cash charges over the past several quarters, as well as a normalized tax rate (even though NROM isn't paying taxes, nor will it do so on next $22m in earnings). Adjusting for these items paints a very different picture of NROM's actual valuation, and demonstrates that the stock seems severely undervalued at these levels.

Click to enlarge

As shown, the P/E differential between "GAAP" and "adjusted" P/E is roughly 8.5x. The P/E is 3.8x on adjusted earnings, reflecting a much more accurate picture of the stock's present valuation. Anybody who spends 10 minutes of due diligence on this company will quickly recognize the importance of adjusting these figures, but no analysts cover NROM which creates an extra step for investors wishing to derive normalized earnings estimates for the company.

#6: Grocery store business is a slam-dunk and over time, could lead to a $25+ stock (5000% upside)

In 2009, NROM began selling licenses to grocery stores allowing them to sell Noble Roman's ready-bake pizzas directly to consumers. Before I dive into the economics of this business, I'd like to make it clear that this is a way better business model than stand-alone "take-n-bake" (TNB) stores a la Papa Murphy's . As discussed extensively in recent bearish FRSH write-ups, FRSH is attempting to execute an inherently flawed business model and the recent departure of the co.'s CEO may confirm that the board agrees with this. Nobody wants to make a separate trip to buy a cold pizza. NROM's solution is to let the grocery stores do it for them. In this sense, it's more of an impulse purchase on behalf of the grocery shopper who's already in the grocery store to buy food. This concept lets NROM bypass FRSH's dilemma of angry franchisees who invested heavily into overhead, employees, inventory, etc.

In fact, this is precisely the reason NROM recently discontinued its stand-alone TNB business. Investors also need to know this segment was never a meaningful contributor to NROM's consolidated revenue, but hedge funds bid up the stock as they lumped NROM in with FRSH and expected a long secular growth story driven by the TNB segment. It is another reason I am very bullish on NROM.

Back to NROM's grocer business: it has been an absolute slam-dunk for the company. 3Q16 license revenues from grocers grew 9% y/y to $531K, comprising >25% of consolidated revenue. Remember, this is all fee-based revenue falling directly to NROM's bottom-line. Every new grocer license added represents pure earnings for NROM shareholders. Since 2013, grocer ready-made pizza royalties accruing to NROM grew at an impressive 17% CAGR.

Click to enlarge

How big could this business become over time? There are thousands of individual grocery stores scattered across the country. On the company's 3Q15 conference call (November 2015), management disclosed they had increased the # of distributors in their grocer network to 28 (up from 11 in May 2015), representing over 10,000 individual grocery stores. At the time, management projected they could penetrate 65% of these grocers based on historical penetration rates with their existing distributors. NROM expects each grocer to sell 100-150 pizzas each week, and expects to earn about $1.40 for each pizza sold.

If you do the math on these figures, the implied upside for the stock is absolutely staggering. If you think management can reach their 65% target penetration rate, we can construct upside of over 5000% for the stock. Mgmt. has expressed their intent to keep opex flat (even as sales grow), so I haven't given any consideration to incremental opex investments here.

If you give management credit for just 4% penetration (a paltry 6% of their original target penetration rate), we can still infer incremental EPS of 9c per share which is extremely material for a stock trading just under 50c. This is demonstrated by the sensitivity analysis below, which looks at a range of "pizzas sold per week" by each grocer as well as NROM's overall grocer penetration rate.

Click to enlarge

Ultimately, I think a 65% penetration rate is probably a little aggressive. It would imply that NROM is selling into roughly 1 of every 5 grocers in the United States, which seems aggressive. But the key point here is that there is a wide range of positive outcomes for the stock between the "current" state of affairs and management's ultimate targets, and we can construct strong upside for the stock along the entire continuum of outcomes that lie in between. For example, a 4% penetration rate would suggest 9c of incremental EPS which adds $1.35 to the stock price at a 15x P/E multiple (this is almost 300% of the present stock price...).

Also note that I've assumed NROM pays a 35% tax rate on these earnings, but that's unlikely because NROM won't pay tax on the next $22m of income.

#7: NROM's correlation with Papa Murphy's is unwarranted and on verge of breaking down

Investors have drawn many comparisons between NROM and FRSH (Papa Murphy's), and the two stocks have recently traded in near unison (even though fundamentals are rapidly diverging in NROM's favor). In mid-2012, NROM announced its intent to build a stand-alone "take-n-bake" (TNB) business, very similar to the TNB stores operated by Papa Murphy's. Hedge funds subsequently bid the stock up to over $2.50 and NROM rallied even further as FRSH's IPO came to fruition in mid-2014.

Just take a look at the chart below: NROM essentially tripled between July 2012 (when its TNB plans were announced) and January 2014. The stock doubled again following the FRSH IPO. You can also see that NROM began selling off from its peak of roughly $2.25 per share in early 2015 due to waning TNB excitement and poor operating results at FRSH. Hedge funds aggressively liquidated the stock and we are just now seeing an end to this selling pressure.

Click to enlarge

As mentioned earlier, the stand-alone TNB concept is terribly difficult and uneconomical to execute. Investors eventually became aware of these difficulties, driving a steep selloff in both NROM and FRSH. But investors need to know that stand-alone take-n-bake never comprised a significant % of NROM's total revenue, and is not material to the company's earnings power in any way whatsoever. For example, stand-alone TNB revenue was just $65K in NROM's 3Q16 (3% of total revenue) vs. $131K in the prior year period and as I demonstrated earlier in this write-up, the discontinuation of this troubled segment will actually serve as a tailwind to NROM's consolidated revenue growth going forward.

Despite NROM's exit from the stand-alone TNB business, as well as the fact that it was never a material driver of revenue or profits to begin with, the stock has traded in near-unison with FRSH. The chart below shows the 6-month rolling correlation between NROM and FRSH, which miraculously, has been strengthening even after NROM announced its exit from stand-alone TNB.

Click to enlarge

It is my belief that this correlation is just now starting to break down. In fact, NROM's stock rallied 31% in the past three weeks alone while FRSH is down 5%. I am inclined to ask why this strong (albeit misguided) positive correlation should hold, if NROM literally just exited the same business that comprises 100% of FRSH's operations? If anything, NROM's stock should be rallying hard right now given its exit from the troubled stand-alone TNB segment. And let's not forget that this relationship was wrong to begin with, as NROM was never as reliant on stand-alone TNB as FRSH is. Investors will inevitably begin looking at NROM's story with "fresh eyes", focusing more on underlying strength in the company's core business.

Separately, does anyone find it funny that NROM trades at nearly 1/10th the market cap of FRSH, even though NROM makes more money (based on 3Q16 annualized net income)? Not to mention, NROM has higher insider ownership, less leverage, way higher margins, less capital intensity, etc.

Click to enlarge

#8: NROM's management and employees are exceedingly more productive vs. peers and bears are dead wrong to say that execute compensation is excessive

One of the repeated bear cases I hear against this stock is that the CEO (Scott Mobley) and the CFO/Executive Chairman (Paul Mobley) pay themselves too much and don't have enough oversight from independent directors. You can look at write-ups and reader comments here and here for examples (there are many others scattered across the web on sites other than Seeking Alpha).

Let's be absolutely clear on a few points: first, the Mobleys have been running Noble Roman's since the 1970s (almost 50 years). Second, the Mobleys voluntarily cut their own salaries every year since 2009 (readers can check every proxy statement going back to 2009, as I did). In 2015, they voluntarily cut their combined salary by 34% (see page 11 of this link).

The third and most important reason the bears are dead wrong is that the Mobleys are tireless workers and do almost everything on their own (both qualitative anecdotal evidence and quantitative analysis bear this out). Let's start with anecdotal evidence: I emailed Paul Mobley (the CFO/Chairman) at 6pm EST on a weekday and he called me within an hour. I joked with him about how late it was, and he informed me that as long as it's before midnight, he is available and likely working. I spoke with Mr. Mobley again last Friday and asked if he had any plans for the weekend... his response? "The same thing I do every weekend... work." Other sources close to the company have confirmed that the Mobleys work non-stop and are relentless in their pursuit to grow the business.

Let's move on to the quantitative evidence: NROM only has 21 full-time employees, and impressively, these 21 people generate an exceedingly high level of market value and EBITDA relative to their peers. As shown in the table below, EBITDA per employee is almost 600% higher than peer median. This is a wildly impressive figure, particularly when you consider the public company costs that must be absorbed by a business generating <$8m in annualized revenue. Not only is EBITDA way higher, but valuation-based metrics such as market cap and enterprise value are also at a premium to peers. This confirms that on a "per-employee" basis (including executive management), the company creates much more shareholder value.

Click to enlarge

This effectively nullifies the claims of any bear refusing to invest solely because they think management is overcompensated. Not to mention, there are now a couple of outside independent directors on the Board who will have a clear say on executive compensation going forward (for example, successful fund manager Marcel Herbst recently acquired over 300K shares and was elected to the Board of Directors).

Bottom-line is that the Mobleys are tireless workers who run a ruthlessly efficient business to the direct benefit of outside shareholders. This makes sense, because they own 17% of the company (before considering another 1.4m out-of-the-money option shares with weighted average strike price of $1.02, a 110% premium to today's stock price). In other words, they should be highly incentivized to see a higher stock price. See the table below for the data on this:

Click to enlarge

#9: NROM can generate annual levered FCF of $3m, suggesting 20%+ FCF yield and paving way for sizeable future dividend

NROM generates ample free cash flow. The co. generated roughly $17m in cumulative FCF since 2003, and routinely breaches a 10-15%+ FCF margin (very impressive for a company of this size). That said, NROM has spent quite a bit of cash in recent years dealing with outdated legal battles while also seeing Accounts Receivable build-up due to growth in the grocer ready-made pizza business (grocers have longer payment terms and license revenue from grocers is +12% YTD). In recent quarters, this created a divergence between reported EBITDA and FCF generation. Based on my own analysis coupled with conversations with management, the board, and several large shareholders, I believe it is very likely that FCF generation will begin converging with EBITDA in the co.'s upcoming 4Q, continuing into 2017. This suggests we could see at least $3m in 2017 FCF, implying a 21% FCF yield.

The aforementioned lawsuit (the "Heyser" case) has been a major headache. NROM won a $2m+ settlement several years ago, but plaintiffs subsequently re-filed the case and have made numerous countersuits, appeals, etc. The courts upheld judgment in NROM's favor, but NROM has since given up on attempting to collect the full $2m (see the 2Q16 & 3Q16 press releases for more details on this). This is actually an incredibly positive decision for shareholders as it means no more legal fees and no more diversions of management's time and attention. Consequently, NROM already returned to positive FCF generation in 3Q and should generate very strong FCF again in the upcoming 4Q.

Working capital has also been building, and that's also related to the Heyser lawsuit. NROM was accruing legal fees it incurred into its Accounts Receivable, as it expected the Heyser plaintiffs to compensate NROM for these fees when all was said and done. Due to management's decision to settle for less, some of these accruals were recently written off. But in 3Q, Accounts Receivable declined sufficiently to provide a sizeable cash inflow, thus, NROM generated positive FCF for the first time since 2Q15.

Click to enlarge

Based on extensive discussions about this exact topic with management, board members, and other large shareholders, as well as my own independent review of the company's SEC filings and conference calls, I expect FCF generation to converge with EBITDA in 4Q16 and FY2017. This makes sense, as capex needs are virtually non-existent and NROM doesn't pay cash taxes on the next $22m in earnings. Thus, going forward, we can use EBITDA as a good approximation of FCF generation.

This carries very positive implications for NROM's balance sheet and capital allocation flexibility. I've modeled out NROM's debt paydown based on a 75% "debt sweep" (i.e. this assumes NROM uses 75% of levered FCF to repay debt principal). My assumptions show that the company could be debt-free by 2020, with net cash balances building to as high as $12m by 2021. That would yield nearly 60 net cash per share vs. today's stock price of < 50c per share. The stock would have to appreciate by several multiples of its current price to support this level of cash generation.

Click to enlarge

After paying down debt, the next natural question is what kind of dividend could the company fund? After all, this is a stable, high-margin license business with very predictable cash flows.

I've put together a table on this which builds on the previous assumptions shown in the "debt paydown" table above. I assume that a dividend is not paid until 2019, which coincides with the final year in which NROM finishes paying down debt. If we assume that 50% of ending cash is paid out as a dividend, we can project a 21c dividend by 2020 and a 29c dividend by 2021 (translates to a 29% and 37% div yield vs. today's stock price after discounting the expected dividend to present value). Over time, the Mobleys can more than double their combined salary income by paying a reasonable dividend to outside shareholders (after all, they own 17% of the stock). This lends further support to my belief that management is highly incentivized to prudently manage NROM's balance sheet and possibly pay a sizeable dividend in the out years.

Click to enlarge

Investors should also know that my assumptions used in the tables above for revenue growth and EBITDA margins are relatively modest, so it's very possible that I'm understating just how quickly NROM can deleverage. For example, my revenue CAGR assumption between 2016-2021 is just 1%, and I project EBITDA margin expansion of only 20-40bp annually. As shown earlier in this write-up, revenue growth is likely to accelerate from 3% reported in the most recent quarter to as high as 10% or so, with EBITDA margins expanding at an even stronger clip. If this plays out, it's possible that management can get the company to a debt-free state while paying a dividend by 2018 or 2019 at the earliest.

For more context, my DCF model is shown below. I typically stay away from using these (small forecasting errors compound into much larger ones in the out years), but in this case, the NROM's cash flows are relatively predictable. Also please note that the balance sheet data may differ slightly from what I've presented elsewhere in this article. This is because I've made conservative adjustments to the DCF regarding the company's outstanding warrants and convertible debt. If you need more details or granularity on this, feel free to let me know and I will be happy to provide it to you.

Click to enlarge

#10: Recent private placement is a non-issue, as it is neutral to enterprise value

Bears may also point to NROM's recent private placement, where the company sold $950K in convertible debt (convertible into common stock at 50c per share) as well as 950K warrant units ($1 exercise price). The company also reserved the right to sell another $1.05m in convertible debt and another 1.05m in warrant units, implying maximum potential dilution of 6m shares (30% of current diluted share count).

This is a non-issue for numerous reasons, primarily because it is neutral to enterprise value and EV is likely to be lower when co. reports 4Q results in March due to 4Q FCF generation (implying even lower multiples vs. what I've laid out previously in this write-up). Also, management and board members wrote checks to participate in the deal suggesting they believe in the company's prospects.

The immediate implications of the deal itself are neutral to enterprise value. NROM issues $950K in convertible debt and raises $950K in cash, thus, offsetting each other and resulting in enterprise value remaining constant. That said, I expect NROM to generate positive FCF in 4Q, yielding even lower enterprise value vs. today (assuming flat stock price).

Click to enlarge

Separately, note that management hasn't explicitly stated whether they intend to issue the remaining convertible debt or warrant units. And more importantly, the warrants have no value until the stock itself hits $1 anyways (basically 100% above today's price). So as it stands, true potential dilution (until stock doubles) is limited to the $950K in convertible debt that was issued subsequent to the end of 3Q, implying 1.9m shares (just 9% of NROM's diluted share count). This is substantially less daunting and shows that the private placement is a complete non-issue.

Not to mention the stock is trading at 4x earnings. Just for fun, what if we assume NROM issues the remaining $1.05m in convertible debt? We will continue ignoring the warrants because they are a non-issue until stock hits $1. This would imply 4m new shares, for a fully diluted pro-forma share count of 24.9m. Adjusted EPS falls to 11c, implying P/E rises to 4.5x... i.e. a non-issue.

Let's get even more conservative and assume that management issues the remaining $1.05m in convertible debt, 1.05m warrant units, and concurrently lowers the strike price on all 2m outstanding warrant units to 50c per share. Implied dilution is 6m shares, and pro-forma diluted share count rises to 26.9m. Adjusted EPS falls to 10c, implying P/E rises to 4.8x... again, this suggests the recent private placement is a non-issue from an investment standpoint.

Investment conclusion: NROM is a uniquely attractive micro-cap investment opportunity with staggering multibagger potential

I am very intrigued with the potential for this stock given the constellation of factors discussed throughout the write-up. Not only is NROM a fundamentally strong business model, but management incentives are aligned with outside shareholders and there are numerous catalysts to take the shares higher from here. Those catalysts included continued market share gains, organic growth, margin expansion, FCF generation convergence with EBITDA, debt paydown, dividend, and potentially very valuable call option in NROM's new "Pizza Pub" restaurant concept.

I believe now is the time to be long, as the stock could re-rate sharply given low liquidity, cheap valuation, but improving fundamentals. As mentioned many times throughout this write-up, I know the company very well and I've spoken extensively with sources close to the company. I welcome any questions/inquiries from investors who would be interesting in learning more about Noble Roman's.

Risks

NROM is a micro-cap with limited liquidity (trades $30K worth of stock daily). Bid/ask spreads are wide and investors should use limit orders in dealing with this stock.

If the "Pizza Pub" concept doesn't work out, management may continue to invest in it which would hurt shareholder returns.

NROM's customers could decide that they aren't making enough $ sellling its pizzas and thus, stop selling them altogether (hurts NROM license fees and EPS).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NROM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Everything written in this piece represents my own personal estimates and opinions.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.