Gilead Sciences' (GILD) CEO John Milligan Presents at 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

John Milligan

Thanks, Cory. And welcome everybody. Thanks for putting up with the small room. We'll do the best we can to get through this today. It's a pleasure to be able to present on behalf of Gilead. It's always a good time of year for us to talk about the successes from last year and how we are thinking about the next year.

I do want to remind you that during the course of this presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements.

So, if you think about 2016, it was a very successful year for Gilead. We launched four new products, including Descovy and Odefsey for the treatment of HIV. This is rounded out now of three different products that are TAF based and important to the future of our HIV franchise and I’ll talk about those in more detail in a minute.

We launched Epclusa for HCV. Epclusa was the next step in the evolution of HCV. And we launched Vemlidy for the treatment of HBV. So, these are important different weapons for the treatment of hepatitis and viral HIV.

We also had second luck in progressing our pipeline. We filed an NDA and an MAA for our next-generation triple-combination SOF/VEL/VOX for the treatment of treatment-experienced patients for hep C. We also embarked upon Phase III studies of bictegravir. Bictegravir in a single tablet regimen containing F/TAF for the treatment of HIV. This is an important next step for Gilead and I'll talk about that in more detail as well.

We started to enroll our filgotinib studies. This is the first generation of anti-inflammatories that Gilead is working on. I’ll talk about that in more detail. We also have some really interesting data on selonsertib that was formally known as GS-4997 for the treatment of AML is showing some really remarkable results and I’ll show you some data during the course of this presentation on that product. I’m sorry selonsertib for NASH, it’s showing some really – I’m sorry, I can’t – oh, now, it’s working down there. My monitor wasn’t working. So, we have selonsertib for the treatment of NASH that was previously 4997. Really interesting data in NASH resolution in very short periods of time. And then, entospletinib for the treatment of AML, which is an important product for us, and I’ll start to talk about that as well.

So, as we begin 2017, where are we? Well, we were the market leader in the treatment of HIV. We had very successful TAF launches and we think we have a very successful franchise for the coming decade in terms of treating HIV with our single-tablet regimens.

We have three SOF-based regimens that simplify treatment for all patients, really eliminating almost all unmet medical need within the course of HCV treatment and we are the market leader, of course, in that area as well.

We were very operationally and financially efficient in 2016 and that leaves us in very good shape. Last year – first nine months of last year, we generated over $23 billion in revenue in just nine months. We had over $13 billion in operating cash flow and we returned about 98% of that free cash flow to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. And that left us at the end of the year with just under $32 billion in cash and cash equivalent – sorry, at the end of September 30, with the $32 billion of cash and cash equivalents.

So, I want to talk about several of our franchises and give you some view point as to where we’re going.

If you think about HIV, there have been really two areas as far as Gilead is concerned. The TDF area. That's the principal ingredient in Viread and most of our combination products. And that began in 2001. So, just over 15 years ago, we launched Viread in the United States and led to all the different STRs that we’ve put on the market.

In 2015, we began the process of improving therapy for patients by introducing TAF. And in that era, we’ve been able to launch our three products and we have a very consistent franchise going forward. And I can tell you, last year, when we were talking about TAF, we thought that it would be widely adopted and have good uptake. And I can tell you here today, that has exceeded our expectations for the year.

So, these are our three components of TAF – Genvoya, Odefsey and Descovy. And all have been launched within really the last 15 months. These are based on TAF. TAF is a highly active and potent HIV polymerase inhibitor. We’ve shown consistently across studies and over time that it has improved renal and bone safety compared to Viread. That's important because more than half the patients who have HIV are, in fact, over 50 years of age and those two organs are particularly affected by aging. They are also affected by HIV infection. And so, having a better option for those patients is increasingly important.

As a result of the safety benefit and the potency, we see an upgrading of TAF to being the recommended treatment option for patients both in the DHHS and the IAS guidelines. It is recommended now in many guidelines throughout the world and that has really been instrumental in the uptake.

And we have new single tablet regimens under development, including one with our partner Janssen, in which we put darunavir, Janssen’s protease inhibitor, in combination with three of our drugs into single tablets. It’s the first STR for patients who need a protease inhibitor. And then, I'll talk a little bit about bictegravir, which we think is a really important new option for patients.

Last year, at this conference, we predicted that Genvoya would be the second-best product launch through its first year after Atripla. Atripla had been the previous best launch. And through the first six months of last year, that looked to be a pretty accurate prediction. However, what we saw was an increasing utilization in switches and increasing utilization in naïve patients and we now see that Genvoya and comparing its first year of launch to all other products has now had the best first year on the market, surpassing Atripla, surpassing Viiv’s Triumeq, and far surpassing Stribild, which it is largely an option to use instead of.

So, following up on the gg success, we're exploring bictegravir. Bictegravir is a novel integrase inhibitor. It is an unboosted agent, unlike Genvoya. It has a lot of important properties in terms of potency, half-life and resistance profile that we think can make it really the best-in-class integrase inhibitor out there. We’re developing in combination with FTC and TAF and we’re developing it only as a single tablet regimen. And you can see from the pictures that I’m showing here that, in fact, is the smallest single tablet regimen that will be on the market, just slightly smaller than a US penny. So, it has the most convenient, smallest size, and perhaps the best components out there. This has a very high barrier to resistance. That’s our target profile. It has efficacy against integrase inhibitor resistant strains. It’s a very convenient once-daily dosing and we really love the fact that it has minimal drug-drug interactions.

So, when I think about this, it's the combination that you don't have to have. There’s excuse not to give this. There’s no reason not to give the three components because they're all incredibly effective.

Now, we haven't shown you much data on this. That’s partly because of the speed with which we’ve been developing bictegravir. And, in fact, we decided to go into the Phase III studies last year as a result of the interim analysis or 24-week analysis in a head-to-head study we’re running where we were comparing bictegravir directly to dolutegravir in a background of F/TAF. We now have 48-week data from that study. Those data were submitted and accepted and will be presented at CROI next month in Seattle, and so we’ll have a good opportunity to really show you in detail why we have such confidence in bictegravir and in our future franchise.

One other important component of HIV treatment has been pre-exposure prophylaxis. This applies to Truvada and Descovy. These are our two drug components. Prevention as a way to try to lessen the burden of the infection on different communities is gaining traction everywhere. We’re seeing US government, state governments, local governments, foreign governments around the world now try to utilize PrEP as a way to try to lower the infection rate in their various communities.

Truvada right now is the only drug that’s indicated for prevention of HIV based on the data sets that we have provided. And we estimate, in the United States, about 80,000 to 90,000 patients are currently taking PrEP. It has grown. It has grown dramatically over the last couple of years and we see the momentum with Truvada for PrEP as continuing to grow our HIV franchise in the future, not only in the US, but in other territories as well.

We haven't spent a lot of time talking about it. So, we're going to increase our – focus our educational efforts and some of our sales reps’ time specifically to PrEP because it maybe a different kind of doctor that prescribes PrEP than an HIV doctor, and so we’re getting out and getting the word out of the importance of PrEP, how to properly utilize it, and what are the risks associated with it, so that we can talk to these patients.

We’re not finished with PrEP just with Truvada. We’re also looking at Descovy that is F/TAF, so that is another option. And we’re just embarking upon a development program to see if F/TAF could be a more appropriate and safer version versus Truvada.

So, just to finalize our HIV strategy and where we’re going with this, we have a very strong TAF franchise, which we will continue to launch and deploy around the world. We think it has the potential to continue to grow our HIV franchise over the next decade. The future of that continues to be experimentation in areas like treatment-experienced patients, long-acting injectables and the potential to cure HIV where we’re heavily investing at the moment.

I’m going to turn now to HCV. As I mentioned at the beginning, we have three different options now for the treatment of HCV. And the two in the middle of Harvoni and Epclusa, we really have – really an enormous number of options for patients who have, regardless of their genotype, regardless of the stage of disease, regardless of underlying comorbidities for the most part, really important options, either 12 weeks or 8-weeks. So, these are really taking up most of the unmet medical need in HCV.

And we're really pleased to be able to bring this out in such rapid fashion. It’s not often that a company introduces a product and then makes it obsolete a year later, but we did that with Sovaldi when we launched Harvoni. And in some ways, we made parts of Harvoni obsolete when we launched Epclusa last year.

As I mentioned, there is one more step in this. These are the patients who failed other therapies or having difficulty being treated, and that's our triple combination SOF/VEL/VOX which has now been filed for approval. We don’t think it’s as big a market as it was for Epclusa or for Harvoni, of course, but we think it is really the important remaining unmet medical need.

These products have performed very well. We have remarkable real-world data, much of which was presented at ALSD last fall, showing that we have very great response rates in real-world settings with real patients and real doctors, not just clinical trials. Greater than 96% of patients are typically cured in these areas, even using our eight-week regimen of Harvoni, which has proven to be very effective in patients who have the right characteristics.

As a result of our efforts, we have been trying to get out to more patients. So, this is a kind of different market. This is a market in which patients exist, are cured, and then exit the medical system. And that makes it a much more difficult franchise to predict. That makes it a much more difficult franchise for a lot of investors to understand. It also puts pressure on us to try to increase the number of patients seeking care.

A lot of people have the disease. There is over 2.8 million people in the United States, for example. Many don't have many symptoms. Many don't have contact with their doctor. And so, you’ve seen from us a number of campaigns to try to increase awareness and try to encourage patients to go see their doctor and get care.

We have a number of ad campaigns, both branded and unbranded. We’re doing this in United States. We’re doing this in Japan and other areas where we’re allowed. And we’re doing all we can to try to make that transition from being an uncared-for patient to one who can get on to therapy as easy as possible. But I’m going to tell you it's not very easy for that to happen and there are still many barriers to getting patients treatment.

And as a result, we’ve seen a really changing dynamic in the kind of people who’ve been treated who have this infection. So, if you think about 2014 and 2015, the Sovaldi and Harvoni launches, there are a lot of patients out there who had a severe unmet medical need and had a relationship with their doctor, who were probably staged later in the disease and who needed care and needed care immediately.

Those are often called as warehouse patients. That became the jargon for what these kinds of patients were, but they were people who were of a severely need. And those patients came to market much more quickly than we or others had predicted. In fact, we ended up treating, in the United States, about five times as many patients as the previous year because of such an unmet medical need. And also, as a result of our early to market, we had high market share.

If you think about last year and beyond, the shape of the curve and the kind of patients is really starting to change. Certainly, outside of the United States, we saw fewer patients being treated through the first nine months of 2016 versus the year before. In the United States, it was pretty similar year-over-year.

But I think if you think about the launches we had of Epclusa, some of the dynamics we have with the payers and the VA, that kind of masked a slow decline of patients in the United States. And so, it’s getting harder and harder to bring those patients into care. And as we think about the market and we think about the future of this, it is increasingly difficult to drive patients into care.

As you can imagine, for our HCV franchise, the number one driver of revenues is patients coming into care, and so that is going to be the focus of our coming year. But we do think it will be harder and harder to bring patients into care and we will have to do what we can to bring those patients in.

I mentioned a couple of the dynamics around why it's getting difficult, one of which is patients are less sick, more F0 to F2, doctors are less inclined to push hard to get those patients on to drug, especially because the barriers are still high in terms of prior authorization and getting those prescriptions filled. So, we have a lot of work to do. It’s still a great opportunity. As I step back and think about this category, the patient flows are what they are. We can affect that to a limited extent, but we do have a great cash flow business out of this. And a really important category for treating and curing patients globally.

I’m going to just talk for a few minutes about our non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, franchise, which is starting to take shape. We had some really interesting results last year. Really, there are sort of two components to NASH. One is, you have hepatocyte dysfunction. And we have two products in clinical development – an ACC inhibitor or Acetyl-CoA Carboxylase inhibitor and an FXR Agonist which can help moderate the dyslipidemia that’s inside the liver cell. And then, you have a fibrogenesis or matrix remodeling step, which we can target with selonsertib, which is GS-4997 or our ASK-1 inhibitor.

To just put in perspective what NASH is like, NASH is a fairly big disease. It’s a subset of fatty liver disease. We think there’s about 12 million people in the United States who have true NASH. The component of NASH that we’re going after is not the broad category of NASH, but NASH with fibrosis. This is the most severe unmet medical need and the area where I think we can have the biggest impact. And think that's about 3 million patients in the United States. So, it is a really big and growing opportunity.

When I say we’re focusing on the patients with fibrosis, really we’re focusing on both F3 and F4 fibrosis. And this is an analysis of the progression of patients who have NASH and have fibrosis. And you can see in the line that’s red that’s on the bottom of the graph, the median time to progression for patients with F4 NASH from the time of diagnosis is about five years. Sorry, time to death is about five years. So, that is a very severe disease. And that’s why we’re going after these patients because that’s, well, the hardest to treat, the most important unmet medical need.

You can also see that F3 and even F2 have significant progression over a 10 to 15-year period, and so are at high risk of succumbing to the disease as well. So, we think that this is a really important opportunity for us.

These are the data from our positive Phase II study looking at selonsertib and NASH, looking at fibrosis response. For purposes of this presentation, the green bars are really placebo. In fact, they were the simtuzumab arm in this study. We’ve learned that even after 96 weeks of treatment, there is no benefit to NASH patients with the treatment of simtuzumab. So, we consider that placebo for the purposes of this presentation.

If you look what we find, we have a dose response with over 40% of patients responding at the high dose of selonsertib, 30% at the lower dose, and about 20% naturally responding in the simtuzumab arm.

So, that's really remarkable because after only 24 weeks, patients are getting better. We’ve seen that the liver does heal. We know when you treat patients with hepatitis B, you can see a very significant improvement in liver function after only one year. So, that's not surprising, but I think it speaks to the power of the medicine in removing some of the underlying cause of the disease.

Likewise, in the right-hand arm, you can see that patients who were on placebo did progress during that 24-week period and, again, in a slightly dose-response way. So, I think this really speaks importantly to the impact that this drug can have.

And by the way, it’s not just in these two endpoints. If you look at all the other endpoints, if you look at Phospho-p38 levels, if you look at all sorts of different other markers, ALTs, whatnot, everything resolves and resolves in a dose-responsive way. So, I think this is a pretty robust and real result, despite the fact that it’s a small number of patients.

So, we’re going to be taking this forward into clinical studies. We have had good conversations with the regulatory authorities and we’ll begin shortly Phase III studies of 4997 or selonsertib in patients with NASH. Two studies, one with F3 fibrosis, one with F4 fibrosis, each looking for a robust result in those patients. And I think it will be important to see the differences in those patient groups as well.

I mentioned our ACC inhibitor and I mentioned our FXR inhibitor. Those programs are in Phase II currently where we’re looking at them as monotherapy. And then, later this year, we will begin studies of combinations of the individuals, so you can think of the combinations of three drugs. Three different trials looking at two-drug combinations to see if resolving the lipid issues inside the cell enhances the effect of ASK-1 on the fibrosis.

We should have data from those studies about a year from now. So, it’s a very exciting time, very potent molecules, and I think we have most of what we need to treat NASH.

I’m going to turn to oncology just briefly. We have had some good success and we’ve had some issues over the last year. Momelotinib, a program we were talking about last year, had mixed results in Phase III studies. We’re currently trying to decide what to do with momelotinib.

But we do have programs going forward that I think will be very important for the future of our oncology franchise. And that includes GS-5745. That’s an antibody that targets MMP9 that's currently in studies for gastric cancer, both with chemotherapy and also with nivolumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody.

Gastric cancer is the fourth largest cancer and MMP9 has long been implicated as an important player in gastric cancer. As well as, entospletinib for AML. And we’re a little bit short on time, so I’m going to just run to some of the data right now about why we’re interested and excited about these molecules.

This is 5745 looking at a patient data set of about 30 patients, looking at responses when given 800 mg every two weeks plus modified FOLFOX. So, a standard chemotherapy regimen in these patients. We treated 30 patients. And as you can see, the vast majority had a response and many had a pronounced response, with about 45% having more than 50% response rate.

In this study, versus a historical control rate, we see a progression-free survival time of almost 14 months compared to about six months historically. So, very interesting and intriguing data set. And that led us to start the large Phase III studies, the larger studies we’re doing currently.

Likewise, with entospletinib, that is a Syk inhibitor that was invented at Gilead. We’re studying this with the treatment of AML. We looked at a couple of different groups, but we have had a pretty pronounced remission. If you focus on top grid where we’re doing in combination with a chemotherapy backbone, we, in fact, had 100% remission rate with ten out of ten patients going into remission.

Interestingly, the square that I have, there was a patient who was in a monotherapy entospletinib lead-in phase who went into remission prior to getting their chemotherapy. So, we felt that that was a very interesting phenomenon and one that we’ll continue to explore.

So, these data were presented at ASH last month in San Diego. We’re going to continue to push forward this and we think we may have a fast regulatory pathway given the data that we have to date.

And so, I want to finish up with inflammation just quickly. Excuse me, looking at filgotinib, that’s our selective JAK-1 inhibitor. We talked about this last year. It has a very large safety database of over 900 patients. It’s once-daily and we think it has some very pronounced advantages in terms of being well-tolerated and useful across a wide range of different diseases.

We have now, since last year, initiated Phase III studies in rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis and RA, we have about 6,000 patients slated to be enrolled in six major clinical studies.

This just looks at the different studies that we’re doing, looking at methotrexate-naïve, methotrexate-inadequate responders, and biologic inadequate responders in RA. We think this could be one of the first drugs approved in Crohn’s disease of the JAK category because of the pronounced effect we saw on Phase II. We went into the Phase III immediately. So, we’re very, very excited about moving forward with filgotinib.

And then finally, my last 30 seconds, I just want to remind you, we have had quite an impact on global health at Gilead over the years. We now treat more than 10 million patients every day with one of our HIV products. We continue to treat HCV. We’ve now cured over 1.2 million people globally with our HCV programs and we continue to work in areas of unmet medical need.

For example, our Ebola drug, which was used in a couple of patients during the most recent outbreak in Western Africa. This is a young girl named Nubia. She was one of two patients treated. As a newborn, she was treated with 5734, our nucleotide for the treatment of HCV. And she was cured and now has celebrated her first birthday.

So, just my last thoughts on 2017. We’re going to continue to extend and grow our leadership. We’re going to maintain HCV and build out emerging therapeutic opportunities, while maintaining our strong financial discipline.

So, thank you very much and I look forward to sharing results with you on our earnings call on February 7.

