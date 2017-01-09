The second longest bull market in U.S. stock market history is quickly approaching its eighth anniversary. But for many investors, this seemingly relentless stock market run has been an exercise in extreme frustration. For in the process of not believing in the underlying fundamentals underlying the post crisis rally, they may have found themselves out of the stock market and feeling left behind at various points along the way. And it is very likely that a whole new group of investors may have joined this frustrated club in the two months since Election Day. The following is for those feeling left behind by today's U.S. stock market.

Perspective Since The Election

With all of the endless yet meaningless talk about Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) 20,000 in recent weeks, many investors may have the perception that the stock market has been going up in a straight line since the votes were counted in early November. But there is a reason why this Dow 20,000 story just won't seem to go away.

Indeed, the stock market took off like a bottle rocket to the upside almost immediately after the election (and after one crazy overnight session). In fact, it was already moving to the upside starting the day before Election Day. But after streaking higher into December, it effectively hit a wall just shy of Dow 20,000. This wall just so happened to coincide with the end of the latest meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee. Since that time, it has set the most incremental of marginal new highs including last Friday's peak just 0.37 index points shy of the supposedly psychologically important but otherwise meaningless threshold.

Will it eventually break through 20,000 in the coming days? Almost certainly. In fact, I'd be shocked if it didn't happen by the end of the week. But could we see a sequel to the humorous but painful stretch from 1999 to 2011 repeat itself in the future where the Dow 10,000 hats kept going on and off, over and over and over again? I wouldn't rule that out at all. Heck, I wouldn't even completely rule out the possibility of those Dow 10,000 hats getting one more spell back on the shelves before its all said and done. Not a high probability case at this point by any means - quite negligible actually - but there weren't a lot of people predicting Dow 6,500 when it was trading over 14,000 back in 2007 either. At this point given how far we have traveled during the post crisis period on so little substance, nothing can be completely ruled out in the future.

But in the meantime, investors feeling left behind by the stock market can take reassurance in the fact the past month has given them a period of consolidation to take the time to consider what if anything might be interesting to buy.

Perspective Since The End Of QE3 In October 2014

But the fact that the market has been consolidating over the past month does not ease the pain if you feel like the bull market has left you behind for years now. But the reality remains that even if you checked out from the markets since the day that the U.S. Federal Reserve finally quit its asset purchases as part of QE3 and are only now coming back into the fold, you really haven't missed all that much. And on a risk-adjusted return basis, which is a fancy way of saying your ability to sleep well at night or not for the returns that you have generated for your trouble along the way, you've arguably been better off having allocated your capital elsewhere.

To this point, the S&P 500 Index peaked at 2093.55 back on December 29, 2014, which is more than two years and four calendars on your wall ago. On November 4, 2016, nearly two years later, this same S&P 500 Index touched 2083.79, or roughly 10 points lower than where it first peaked nearly two years earlier on a price basis. As for the journey in between, the stock market did incrementally rise at points along the way, but it also came with a prolonged corporate earnings recession that made stocks a whole heck of a lot more expensive at least for the time being. It also came with two extended drawdowns in excess of -12% where the case could have been repeatedly and convincingly made without a vocally reassuring shift in policy language from the Fed that further downside was imminent.

So while all of the talk and swagger in the financial media about the relentless bull market and stocks trading at all-time highs today, the reality remains that for roughly two years up until early November 2016, the market was effectively stuck in the mud and grappling with uncertainty. Put more simply, about the only thing long-term stock investors that have been out of the market since late 2014 has been some dividend payments and the returns generated in the five-week period immediately after Election Day.

Still A Dilemma For The Absent Stock Investor

OK, so the absent stock investor has not missed out on much and probably slept better at night for the last couple of years until just recently. But it still does not take away the pain of the fact that stocks are still trading at all-time highs today. Moreover, the dividends that a stock investor could have collected along the way for their trouble are also measurable and helped offset the upset of any downside volatility along the way.

As a result, it is understandable that the absent stock investor is still feeling left behind and wanting to do something as a result. But this instinct to do something is immediately offset by the counterpoint that they have been out of the market to this point because of the meaningful downside risk that they continue to see, so how can they now justify buying back into stocks at the all-time highs? And so the painful dilemma carries on.

Opportunities For Those Feeling Left Behind

Fortunately, a number of reasonably attractive opportunities exist in the U.S. stock market today that may be well suited for the psychology that comes with having been out of the stock market for an extended period of time but wanting to find an acceptable way back in.

To begin with, those who have been out of the market over the past several years are not likely to now want to take on a disproportionate amount of risk. As a result, an emphasis on high quality, strong free cash flow generating companies with relatively low price volatility (NYSEARCA:PSLV) is a good place to start. But despite the fact that low volatility stock indices (NYSEARCA:USMV) have fallen back lately, they are still moving in line with the broader market. Thus, additional digging is likely needed for many.

An additional element that would likely be required by an investor that has been on the sidelines for sometime but interested in getting back in to stocks is a sense of attractive value in whatever they were buying. Put simply, if someone is going to bother with getting back into stocks at this point, they likely want the reassurance that if they manage pull of the trick of top ticking the broader market that they are buying stocks that have the ability to continue higher or at least can live with holding them through any subsequent storm to the downside.

With this second criteria in mind, two market sectors stand out in this regard.

The first is health care (NYSEARCA:XLV), which has been tracking the broader market over the past two years but has underperformed in recent months and as a result is still largely back at the starting blocks from where the broader market rallied back in November. Indeed, the sector has its warts including uncertainty around changes in the Affordable Care Act and concerns over possible drug price regulation going forward, but such issues can be navigated with a closer look from a research perspective. Moreover, it is also one of the few sectors that offers decent value in the current market environment.

Of course, the healthcare sector comes with both conservative and speculative fare. For the more conservative sideline sitters, the pharmaceutical industry (NYSEARCA:IHE) should offer particular appeal. For the more aggressive investor that feels left out, the biotech industry (NASDAQ:IBB) may also be of interest, particularly given some of the trailing higher quality names in the space today. While both were once explosively to the upside in 2015, they have since fallen back to earth and are now still flat to negative since the end of 2014.

The second stock sector that has been a relative underperformer in recent years and offers attractive value if (and this is an important IF) oil prices continue to stabilize is the energy sector. The sector had lost more than -30% of its value and has since fought all the way back to breakeven today since late 2014. While this would have been an unsettling trip to the downside had the absent investor been on board, by being on the sidelines they are effectively just picking up with the sector where they left off. And for those investors who wish to mitigate some of the volatility associated with the broader energy space, a more stable and conservative individual stock like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) always is a possible alternative. Both are also flat to negative since late 2014.

The Bottom Line

Some investors may be feeling left behind by the U.S. stock market. But the good news is that outside of the recent burst higher in the weeks immediately following the U.S. presidential election, they have not missed all that much from a risk-adjusted return perspective over the past two plus years since late 2014. With that being said, this fact provides little consolation for those who are still looking at the stock market trading effectively at all-time highs today.

The good news is that thanks to ongoing sector rotation coupled with the fact that the U.S. stock market had been trending sideways for an extended period prior to its recent push higher, today's market is currently offering some attractive segments that are still no higher today than they were back in late 2014 and may be worth consideration from a valuation standpoint. The added appeal is that a number of the stocks found in the healthcare and energy sectors that stand out today also offer the high quality and relatively lower price volatility that can make the decision to buy back in today all the more digestible for those that remain convinced that trouble still lies ahead.

