It remains to be seen how the company can perform in the new price environment. I rate the stock a hold.

The company is about $50 below that today, but what are the chances it can hit a new all time high in 2017?

It has been roughly two-and-a-half years since Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) hit an all-time high of around $232/share in June of 2014. Since that time, and as OPEC's "strategy" unfolded, the shares gave up ~50% to $114 in early 2016. It has since traded up to $180/share, which is still about 50 bucks below it's all time high:

While the company's primary goal is the same now as it was in June of 2014 (efficiently exploiting its Permian Basin acreage), the overall company profile is considerably different. The following chart summarizes some valuation metrics of Q2 2014, and Q3 2016, or "Then Vs. Now":

Pioneer Natural Resources: Then Vs. Now

Q2 2014 Q3 2016 Share Price $232 $183 Market Cap. $33 Billion $31 Billion Debt $2.7 Billion $2.7 Billion Cash $445 Million $891 Million Net Debt $2.2 Billion $1.8 Billion Net Debt-to-Cap 25% 3% Shares Outstanding 143 million 170 million Net Debt/share $15.4/share $10.6/share Q3 Production 183,000 boe/d 239,000 boe/d Q3 % Liquids 66% 77% Dividend (Yield) - $0.16/0% Proved Reserves (% Oil) 845.3 MMBoe (40%) 664.4 MMBoe (47%) Proved Reserves/share 5.9 boe/share 3.9 boe/share Quarterly Revenue $959 Million $643 Million Realized Oil Price $95.87/bbl $41.44/bbl Realized Natural Gas Price $4.38/Mcf $2.43/Mcf Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance, EPS reports: Q2 2014, Q3 2016; Annual Reports (2013, 2015) for year-end proved reserves.

Observations

While this article is obviously not a deep-dive on PXD's specific acreage position, individual well results, or technological developments - it is interesting to look at the "Then Vs. Now" chart above and compare where the company is today as it was at its all-time high. Interesting enough, the market cap today is roughly what is was then.

The two items having the biggest effect on the company since it hit its all-time high are the last two lines - realized prices for oil and gas have roughly been cut in half. However, note that oil and natural gas have both risen in price since the latest quarterly report (Q3) was issued.

Taking a higher level view, the company is actually more financially sound today than it was when oil was $95/bbl: net debt has dropped by $400 million or by roughly $5/share. That surprised me. Net-debt to cap has fallen dramatically. Production is up 30% and the company has a 10% higher liquids split now versus then. While PXD pays a token dividend payment, that is important in that some mutual funds require a dividend in order for shares to be an eligible holding. I don't know why more small and medium sized shale oil & gas companies don't do the same. Perhaps a penny a share per quarter is simply too much in the current price environment. But PXD certainly doesn't have that problem. That said, I doubt the company will grow its dividend much in 2017 and yield is not a consideration investors should concern themselves with.

While production is up, proved reserves have taken a beating as a result of the SEC reserves guidelines and asset impairment charges resulting from the severe drop in oil & gas prices. Proved reserves have dropped by 2 boe/share - or 34%. That said, the reserves are still there (except for the obvious asset sales), and PXD is just waiting for a price recovery to rebook them.

Summary and Conclusion

Unlike many shale oil operators, PXD has made excellent balance sheet progress during the big down-cycle - and that is a testament to the company's quality Permian acreage. Yet the big bug-a-boo is still realized prices. Certainly the price recovery in both oil and gas is a positive catalyst. But with net income of only $0.13/share in Q3 2016, the question is can the company not only earn enough to substantiate its current stock price of $183, but can it generate enough cash flow and net income to grow the stock from here?

Considering I am in the camp of a "lower-for-much-longer" scenario based on an increase in domestic shale production (and shale oil companies' ability to hedge forward production to protect cash flow) that will counter-act OPEC and NoPEC production cuts, I would take a wait-and-see approach with Pioneer. While the Q4 EPS report will no doubt be interesting, it is the Q1 2017 report that will better show how the company will perform in an environment of $50-55/bbl WTI and ~$3.25/MMBtu gas. Considering PXD's excellent balance sheet and the progress is made during the down-cycle, I think it is worth finding out. PXD is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.