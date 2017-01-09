Natural Gas Daily - Torch Pattern Forecast For East Coast Pushes Gas To $3

Over the weekend, we updated premium subscribers of the latest bearish weather forecast. We saw our storage estimates for 1/27 week fall materially as warmer than normal patterns are expected across most of the US with some parts of the West coast below normal temp. There was still a cold source forming in the West, but last night's forecast wiped that out almost entirely.

Here's a look of the second half of Jan according to Genscape Weather:

HDD revisions as a result decreased quite materially, and so did our storage forecast. To sum up the current natural gas storage forecast for Jan, 1/6 week is bearish, 1/13 week is bullish, 1/20 week is bearish, and 1/27 week is bearish.

Total storage draws as of today using the latest projected HDDs result in total storage draw for the month of Jan of -669 Bcf, which is slightly below the five-year average. However, our storage forecasts are still currently more bullish than some of the estimates we've seen. Our storage draw figures could still move lower by another 25 Bcf.

As a result of the bearish model revisions, April 2017 EOS is now expected to be 1.56 Tcf up sharply from several weeks ago of 1.41 Tcf.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices on the other hand broke through the 50-day moving average today on the continuous contract, and technical set-up looks like gas prices will test $3/MMBtu next.

Broader trend remains in an uptrend, with the 200-day moving average serving as the next big support after the psychological $3 level. Torch pattern is currently expected, and the recent sell-off indicates to us that the bearishness is getting close to the peak again. We wrote over the weekend that the 2017 STRIP is now undervalued relative to the fundamental outlook, and this could present an excellent opportunity to get long the bearish consensus.

Weather will continue to remain volatile, but the structural imbalance we've been observing for the last 9 months won't be going away anytime soon. As structural imbalance continues to be the tailwind that pushes gas prices higher, weather volatility will exacerbate the moves up and down. For us, we much rather play the longer-term trend, and we remain bullish gas despite the recent sell-off.

8-14-Day Outlook

