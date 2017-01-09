Party Like Its 1996?

If you've been listening to the bears and CNBC the past couple weeks, you likely believe we're in the bottom of the 9th for this bull market. They've painted a picture that the majority of investors are leaving their seats, trying to beat the crowd out of the building. I find it interesting that they're convinced we're in a market that resembles 1999, as there are very few indicators that confirm this. Bullish sentiment is nowhere near the 1999 extremes, the market is not up 50% over the past year, and the market is not trading 18% above its 20-month moving average. I don't see any indication that we are in a euphoric market like mid-1999, as the current market resembles 1996 more than any other year. The market has just completed a 2-year breakout to all-time highs that has an uncanny resemblance to the 1995 breakout, after coming out of the tightest monthly range in history since you guessed it, 1995.

One of the most common arguments I receive to my bull theses for the S&P 500 is "we haven't gone anywhere in 2 years, you call this a bull market"? There seems to be a group of people that believe that a market that consolidates its bearish. They're right the market has barely made any progress the past 2 years, but they're wrong in assuming this is an ominous sign. Periods of consolidation for the market are actually quite the opposite, and we can see this by looking at a 100-year chart of the S&P 500. The above chart shows the longest consolidation periods in the S&P 500 to date, and how they played out. All of these breakouts eventually resolved to the upside in a big way, and most of these breakouts fueled massive bull markets.

These consolidation periods were nearly a decade long, and are not very comparable to the current technicals. The current technicals show an extremely tight consolidation period of 2 years, with a breakout to new all-time highs. We have only seen this tight a range once in the past 100 years (between 1994-1996). The above chart evidences this, as it shows a historical 2-year range of monthly closes dating back to 1900. Some of you may be saying "so what? You've found one indicator that shows the market is similar to 1996, and are attempting to build an argument around it." I would argue this is anything but the case. While I do find the above indicator fascinating, it cannot hold a candle to the uncanny resemblance between the charts over both periods.

I've combed through monthly charts to find a time when the S&P 500 looked similar in the past 100 years, and found one example to be eerily similar. The first chart is the S&P 500 between 1987 and 1995. In 1987, the market experienced a 37% decline from its highs before beginning a 7-year rally in which it gained over 130%. Sound familiar at all? In 2008, the market experienced a 56% decline from its high before beginning a 7-year rally which gained 190%. In 1990 (3 years into the rally) the market fell 20% and had another bear market correction to make it twice in a 5-year period with severe corrections. In 2011 (3 years into the rally), the market fell 20% and suffered a 2nd bear market correction in 5 years. In 1994, after a 6-year rally, the market stalled out and spent 18 months going sideways while it experienced two 10% corrections from the high of the rally. In 2015, the market stalled out and spent 16 months going sideways while it experienced two 12% corrections from the high of the rally. In year 7 of the 1987-1995 bull market, the S&P 500 broke out of its range to close at a new all-time high. In year 7 of the 2009-2016 bull market, the S&P 500 broke out of its range to close at a new all-time high. If I sound like a broken record repeating myself right now, then you've got the point.

The 2009-2016 market followed the 1988-1995 SPY almost tick for tick. While the comparison is not perfect (the recent rally was 40% larger in size), I believe it's attributed to the size of the decline that preceded the rally. While the S&P 500 lost 36% of its value in 1987, the S&P 500 lost 56% of its value in 2009. With a 50% larger decline in 2009, it doesn't seem illogical that the rally back would be 40% larger in size. I expect to have many skeptics tell me that any two chart patterns can be similar and the economy is completely different. While do agree with that, there are some other similarities to consider.

Consumer Confidence

Just last week the Consumer Confidence Index hit 113.7 and perma-bears across the globe have been posting 15-year charts to show previous occurrences. There's a reason they've chosen 15-year charts to illustrate past occurrences of consumer confidence index hitting 113.7, and it's very obvious. If they were to use a 30-year chart to show the instances consumer confidence climbed above 113.7, their argument would be de-bunked. While the Consumer Confidence Index moving above 113.7 was an 'ok' indicator for preparing yourself for the past 2-bear markets, it was not a helpful indicator in 1995. If you had moved to cash or shorted the market in December of 1995, you would have been or short or missed one of the most powerful bull markets in history.

The fact that the Consumer Confidence Index is at almost the exact same level as it was in 1996 is certainly another interesting resemblance. This gives us three uncanny similarities between 1996 and 2017, and is likely making the bears at least consider how wrong they could be about this market.

Summary

The S&P 500 has broken out of its 2nd tightest range in history, and has done so with almost a perfect analog to the 1987-1995 bull market. I see analysts everywhere posting gloomy predictions of the S&P 500, and even Tom Lee (Wall Street's biggest bull) is less enthusiastic about the market going into 2017. It's amazing that none of these analysts are entertaining the possibility that we are getting ready to enter the euphoria phase of this bull market. While this bull market has been one of the longest, it has not been one of the strongest. The average bull market over the past 100 years has last 8.9 years, with an average cumulative return of 488%. The current bull market has lasted 7.8 years, with a total cumulative return of less than 250%. Therefore while the current bull market is near the average length of the past 8, it has been rather weak in comparison.

We do not have to see euphoria for a bull market to top, but it would be quite rare to see a cyclical top void of euphoria. Typically euphoria and exuberant sentiment has marked the top for bull markets, but we do not have this yet. I believe we are moving from optimism to euphoria, but the euphoric move is typically the most powerful. Just take a look at 2006-2008, 1998-1999, and 1986-1987. This is what euphoria looks like, and this is typically when everyone has jumped in for the ride.

For the bears shorting this market, I believe this article should be closely studied. Yes, the market could top here, but this is not 1999. While valuations may seem stretched, the charts are nothing like 1999 (or 1987). Typically, bubbles pop when price action confirms bubble status, and markets soar higher with a final hurrah into the stratosphere. This does not feel like a final 'hurrah' as the market has gone almost nowhere the past 2 years. So we do go all-in and party like its 1996? No. But should we be shorting the market because it 'feels' like 1999 based on valuations? I don't think that's a very sound plan either. The market will tell us when it's ready to roll over, and currently there are zero indications of this. Yes, a bear market will occur at some point, this is a fact. But on the rare possibility this is a 1996 scenario, the bears won't have any money left to profit from it by the time it rears its ugly face.

So what if I'm wrong and we've already topped? I have been long the S&P 500 since it was at 2040 earlier this year, and I am waiting for this to tell me to get cautious. Unfortunately we haven't seen it, and it's been difficult to get overly bearish without any euphoria. If I am wrong on the S&P 500 and we top void of euphoria, I have a stop on my trade below 2080 on a closing basis.

