PSA Group: An Oiled Free Cash Flow Engine With The Potential To Double

A. Company description

PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF, OTCPK:PUGOY, OTC:PUGOF) "Peugeot Anonyme" was born in 1965 and today is an automotive holding with a revenue of 55 billion euros. Its most important divisions:

Peugeot Automotive (Brands: Peugeot, Citroen, DS) Faurecia (Automotive supplier) PSA Banque (Consumer savings bank)

B. Investment summary

Peugeot is a turnaround story with huge potential. After several years of dark red numbers (2011-2013), the company has made huge improvements in profitability over the last years. After a rigorous focus on cost cutting and pricing power, Peugeot finally turned back into being a cash machine. Not surprisingly after years of crisis, investors are still reluctant towards the company. The valuation of Peugeot can only be described as absurd. In fact, investors are willing to pay little more than the sum of its net cash and the market value of its listed daughter company "Faurecia". This means Mr. Market is willing to pay very little for the automotive business today. These facts make me confident that the risk/reward ratio is excellent, as the downside is limited while the upside is significant. We set a fair value on Peugeot of €33.2 per share. This SOTP value was derived by applying relevant sector multiples on each division of the company (see below).

C. Business segment analysis

C1. Automotive business: Peugeot-Citroën

Click to enlarge

The automotive business consists of three core brands displayed above, of which DS is far less significant than the other two brands. In 2015, these were the best-selling models comprising 50% of the total sold volumes:

Click to enlarge

For American investors, these brands are probably not well known, as they are not sold in North America. PSA Peugeot is mainly a play on the European and to a lesser extent the Asian automobile markets.

Click to enlarge

Last decennium, the popularity of both French Peugeot and Citroën has lost traction against that of German car manufacturers. PSA experienced declining sales, while German car manufacturers Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) have been stacking up sales records year after year over the last 6 years.

Financial snapshot of PSA Group (automotive) for the past 6 years and estimates until 2020.

PSA Group is ambitious in turning this negative trend around:

Click to enlarge

Peugeot cars have lost popularity. Consequently, PSA Group faced pressure in its pricing power (and margins) next to a crumbling market share. Yet, the group is making a comeback effort in order to better its brand perception and, consequently, its pricing power versus the benchmarks. These efforts are paying off, as reflected in its operating margins.

Click to enlarge

Consumer perception of the Peugeot brand still has potential for improvement. PSA Group's ambition is to refurbish the brand and price it slightly above the benchmark.

Click to enlarge

An example of Peugeot's repositioning is the 3008 model. The manufacturer completely remodeled the design of the 3008. With this, it wants to fire up competition in the growing SUV segment against competitors such as the VW Tiguan, BMW X1, Kia Sportage (OTC:KIMTF), Renault Kadjar (OTC:RNSDF) and Nissan Qashqai (OTCPK:NSANY).

Click to enlarge

Yet, increasing operating margins are not only caused by its increasing pricing power. The company has rigorously focused on operational excellence (zero defects) and cutting costs and will continue to do so in the future.

Click to enlarge

In my view, PSA's 6% operational margin target is quite conservative, and margin expansion will continue further. This important element will result in significant free cash flows in the near future. My estimate is that the automotive division generated free cash flow of at least €3.5 billion in FY 2016 (€3.8 billion in 2015).

Click to enlarge

The fair value of the automotive division is estimated at a rounded value of €16 billion (multiples derived in November).

Table shows the valuation multiples based on the Reuters estimates for 2016.

This valuation is sector conforming. In my opinion, the valuation is quite conservative:

Peugeot's revenue in Europe/China is proportionally higher than its benchmarks (one of the most attractive automotive markets in the next 4 years - see below). Hence, it has better growth perspectives. Automotive valuation multiples are not in line with general market valuations, given its growth perspectives. Margins of Peugeot's automotive division can still expand.

In summary, Peugeot-Citroën has been hit hard by the euro crisis, but seems well positioned for recovery.

C.2. Faurecia

Faurecia is an automotive supplier with a global footprint and approximately €18 billion of revenues. Although Faurecia operates independently from Peugeot-Citroën, there are some obvious synergies and technological spillover effects on the latter. Faurecia has three business segments in which it is operating: automotive seating, interior systems and emission control technologies. It has been outperforming the global automotive market (CAGR: 5.9% vs. 2.9%) through the offering of innovative automotive solutions (R&D budget ~5% of sales). Most innovative solutions focus on a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. Through the use of innovative processes such as induction brazing for exhaust systems, lightweight materials, composites and natural fibers for interiors and exteriors or high-tensile steel, magnesium and laser welding for seat frames, Faurecia is offering solutions that reduce the weight of a vehicle. Advanced energy recovery systems will further reduce fuel consumption. Other innovations focus mainly on the driving experience.

Click to enlarge

Key technological solutions that will strive future growth are depicted above.

All the technological solutions sprouted from historical R&D investments and will contribute a lion's share to Faurecia's organic growth in the next decade. Organic sales growth is targeted at a 6% CAGR. This objective seems secured unless another crisis breaks out. The large visibility in sales makes Faurecia a very appealing investment.

Click to enlarge

Aside from the large visibility in sales, Faurecia is a well-diversified automotive company both geographically and customer based.

Click to enlarge

In terms of financial metrics, it has been suffering from relatively low operating margins over the last 6 years. Yet, the trend is positive and margins are steadily improving. As sales and margin growth are always levered in the income statement, my assumption is that bottom line results will outpace revenue growth significantly in the coming years.

Click to enlarge

Faurecia's free cash flow generation visualizes its turnaround story...

Click to enlarge

... and explains why net debt is well under control and proportionally decreasing.

Click to enlarge

The fair equity value of Faurecia is estimated at a value of €7.8 billion, derived from a relative multiple valuation with two other French peers/competitors of comparable sizes.

Click to enlarge

The table shows the valuation multiples based on the Reuters estimates for 2016.

Multiple valuations are supported by a recent deal (in December 2015) between Faurecia and Plastic Omnium. The transaction included the sale of Faurecia's exterior components division at an enterprise value of €665 million. This relates to an EV/EBIT of 9.6x and EV/EBITDA of 5.2x. It should be noted that the sale was pushed by Faurecia, with only a limited number of potential buyers.

Click to enlarge

C.3. PSA Banque

PSA Banque is a JV between PSA Group (50%) and the Spanish Banco Santander (50%). The combination of an automotive business and a consumer bank is less random than it looks. PSA Banque is specialized in leasing cars, providing consumer credits for car purchases and also provides loans to its recognized dealers. Its financing activities mainly focus on Europe. Without going into much detail, I estimate PSA's participation (50%) in PSA Banque to be worth approximately €1.5 billion, based on a multiple comparison.

C.4. Sum Of The Parts (SOTP)

To derive the fair value of Peugeot shares, I summed up the fair value of each division and also added the amount of net cash in the holding.

Click to enlarge

The holding's net cash and Faurecia's market make for 66% of the current market cap. This means you get the automotive division at a steep discount. It should also be pointed out that the price target of €33.34 is still quite conservative for several reasons:

Peugeot will potentially outperform by regaining market share and increasing margins. Average multiples in the automotive sector are well below general market multiples (automotive is considered cyclical despite steady growth). A DCF-based valuation should result in significantly higher price targets. The automotive business of PSA is generating annual free cash flow of around €3.5 billion. My fair value for the automotive division (~€16 billion) implies FCF yield of nearly 22%. My fair value does not account for any financial transactions that can create significant value for Peugeot shareholders.

Note that FPP holding controlled by the Peugeot family has a large participation in Peugeot shares. Peugeot shares account for 30% of the holding's NAV. The holding trades at a discount to NAV of around 40-60%. Deep value investors with a long-term horizon might prefer an investment in FPP.

D. Potential catalysts

There are several clear catalysts that could potentially create shareholder value (listed in order of likelihood)

Sale of the French government's stake in PSA Group Merger/Acquisition of Peugeot-Citroën Returning excess cash to shareholders Divesture/Acquisition of Faurecia

D.1. Sale of the stake of the French government

There have been reports about the French government willing to sell part of its stake in PSA Group. It had acquired a 14% share in PSA Group in 2014 following a near-bankruptcy of the group. The government's aim was, of course, to keep domestic factories open. As Peugeot's future seems secured, the role of the government has played out. A sale of its stake will likely take place in 2017. There have been leaked reports that the government was looking into a sale last year. Its plans were put on hold after PSA shares tumbled from €19 to a bottom of €10.5 following the Brexit in June.

A sale can take place at the €17-19 region (close to its peak in 2015)... a lucrative investment for the French government, which acquired the shares at €5 a piece. A private placement for large institutional investors seems the most likely scenario. It could even make sense if PSA Group is offered the chance to buy back its shares (a "neutral" solution). Divestiture by the French government would open the gate for the next catalyst.

D.2. Merger/Acquisition of Peugeot-Citroën

In a sector where economies of scale matter most, there is a large consensus that a sector consolidation will take place in the near future. In 2015, the CEO of PSA Group declared in the Financial Times that he was open for merger talks after making the group healthy again. "From there, we are back in control of our destiny, and therefore all the options are open," he says.

Potential suitor number one is Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), after rumors of merger talks and a campaign supporting sector consolidation of Fiat's CEO. Both automotive producers have seen their market shares drop versus their German rivals and have similar market capitalizations. The second potential suitor is its strategic Asian partner, Dongfeng (OTCPK:DNFGF). Dongfeng is a state-owned Chinese automotive company with a 14% stake in PSA Group. There has been a clear trend of Chinese companies setting foot in the oldest continent (only to move production eastwards). An acquisition by Dongfeng would be in line with China's current foreign policy, but would receive resistance from France. Last but not least, I see an economic logic in a merger with the French Renault Group. A hypothetical merger between the two would create a considerable French counterweight against German rivals. It would also likely find political support amongst French politicians. At the current share price, Peugeot is an absolute steal for a potential suitor. Dongfeng seems the most likely bride to launch a bid on Peugeot.

D.3. Divestiture/Acquisition of Faurecia

In the past, there have been rumors about a sale of the company's stake in Faurecia. The sale was considered to be likely at that time because of PSA Group's weak financial situation. Despite the pressure exerted on PSA Group to sell its stake, it retained the large part of the shares (at that time, a condition of the European Commission to accept support of the French government). Today, the scenario of a sale seems much more unlikely than it did several years ago, as PSA Group is bulking up cash. On the contrary, at the current market capitalization, Faurecia can be considered an attractive prey for an opportunistic management with excess liquidity. A bid would certainly not lack economic sense, but would be surprising.

D.4. Returning excess cash to shareholders

This outcome is plausible if no attractive alternative for the cash is found. The most likely scenario is returning cash in the form of a (monster) dividend. This claim is supported by the fact that the Peugeot family is consciously diversifying away from the automotive sector. Accessing liquidities of PSA Group opens the door to other investment opportunities. Another cash-hungry shareholder is the French government. With its socialistic government, a mountain of government debt and a budgetary deficit, any extra state income to fix the budgetary gap would be most welcome in an election year.

E. Market conditions

One of the reasons I consider Peugeot more attractive than its peers is its large presence in Europe. Although the European automotive market has been weak in the last decade, I see light at the end of the tunnel.

European new car registrations are in a negative trend since 2007, with some recovery since 2014...

... However, the European car park is post due for a renewal cycle. This is supported by an aging car fleet and stricter legislation regarding CO 2 and NOx emissions in urbanized zones. The latter implies that older cars could soon be prohibited in traffic-intensive inner cities, such as Berlin, Paris and Antwerp, to preserve the air quality for their citizens.

Europe, China and South Asia (Peugeot's core markets) are driving global growth of the automotive industry in the coming years.

Click to enlarge

F. Conclusion

Peugeot is dirt cheap on both sector multiple and a DCF-based valuation. The automotive sector in general is up for a rally after a relatively weak performance in 2016. Automobile stocks should profit from relatively good market conditions in the coming years. I believe the stock price can double or more if Peugeot continues to show a good financial performance. I remain confident there are some lurking catalysts that could boost shareholder value even more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEUGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.