My Market Outperformance Trial: Vol I

A core/satellite combination type of a portfolio can be a good way of giving your portfolio a needed extra little boost. The core portfolio can usually consist of either low-cost index ETF products and/or stable blue-chip corporations that are able to endure tougher environments as well. The satellite portfolio, on the other hand, can be a small subset of the overall portfolio, say 5%-20%. This portion can include stocks based on certain methodologies or strategies in order to boost returns. Currently my portfolio lacks this kind of a satellite section as all my holdings are, if not blue-chip, at least very stable companies with long and successful business histories. In other words, this means there is no point waiting for lottery wins; my returns will be very close to the market as a whole. This is why I am the moment looking for viable candidates for a satellite portfolio where the only requirement is outperformance over the market.

I have for a long time been a fan of quantitative investment strategies that have only a few and simple rules to follow. One of my favorite methods is the basic low P/FCF combined with a momentum factor (which I will refer to as "the strategy" from now on). The reason why I have not decided to pull the trigger with this one and start actually investing based on it is that I am still a bit skeptical regarding the type of black-box systems where it is very difficult to track the actual performance on a historical basis. With plain buy-n-hold you can easily just look at the historical price graphs and annual reports and see how you would have fared. With the strategy, it is not as simple because it would require much more hands-on work to verify the past performance. Therefore, in order to remove my doubts surrounding the strategy, I have decided to track its performance for a little over a year on a quarterly basis and report my thoughts and findings here in Seeking Alpha.

In order to lift my doubts, the performance of the strategy needs to meet or exceed the following requirements from this moment onwards to April 1, 2018:

The strategy can underperform SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) by a maximum of 2% The strategy must not return less than 34%

The reason that the chosen timeline ends April 1, 2018, and not after just one year is that since the strategy always purchases new stocks on the first trading day of each April, I want to see results for a full whole year for the new basket of stocks chosen by the strategy. If the strategy were to meet or exceed the above criteria on April 1, 2018, I will plan to allocate 5%-10% of my portfolio to this strategy. The reason for the requirement #1 is that since slightly over a year is not enough time to tell much about a strategy, I just need to see that the strategy can even somehow track its benchmark. As the strategy has outperformed DIA on a yearly basis only 58% of the time during the last 29 calendar years, chances are that the strategy does not have enough time to generate alpha. The reason behind requirement #2 is that the worst yearly performance for the strategy during the last 29 years has been around 34%, so if it were to return less than that during the next year, the underlying performance of the strategy might have altered. The percentage figures and the 29-year comparison period mentioned above are derived using QuantumTester.

Next, I will outline my historical research findings and past simulated portfolio performance of the strategy, which should add a little bit more color why I think the strategy is a good match in the quest for outperformance.

Past Performance

The actual reason why I like the Low P/FCF momentum strategy so much is that it has historically fared quite well compared with DIA. As I am not aware of any real results, my understanding about the strategy is solely based on simulated portfolio results using QuantumTester. To illustrate to the readers these results, I will next describe the rules I used to backtest this strategy and the underlying portfolio results:

Backtesting period from 1988 to present

A fixed transaction cost of $7

Dividends are included

A spread of 0%

Capital gains tax of 30% and due date on mid-July

Starting capital of $50,000

Ignore all stocks where the ratio between purchase volume and average monthly trading volume is more than 1%

At the first trading day of each April, sort stocks based on their P/FCF ratios and earmark 50 of the lowest ones. Securities with negative earnings are excluded.

Of the 50 securities earmarked via previous method, purchase 20 securities with the strongest six month price gains.

All securities currently listed in NASDAQ, NYSE and NYSE MKT are included in the simulation.

When we execute the backtest with the above information using QuantumTester, portfolio value rose from initial $50,000 to roughly $2.1 million during a 29-year simulation period. This translates into a 12.58% annual return compared to 8.55% for DIA. The outperformance came with a slightly higher portfolio standard deviation when compared with DIA (1.27% vs. 1.12%) while having a somewhat high, 0.71, correlation. You can see the simulated portfolio value below. The annual return of 8.55% for the DIA excludes all dividends and capital gain taxes, but on a 29-year period, we could assume that they roughly balance each other out. So had you purchased DIA 29 years ago, reinvested all dividends and sold after 29 years, you would have netted around that 8.55% annually. Even though the 4% annual overperformance does not sound much, over long period of times it does make a big difference. This is why I am so fond of this strategy.

Click to enlarge

Current Holdings

For the low P/FCF momentum strategy, the most recent holdings initiated on April 1 2016 were: Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ), Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Posco (NYSE:PKX), Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI), RR Donnelley & Sons (NASDAQ:RRD), Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD), Joy Global (NYSE:JOY), Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG), Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA), KT Corp (NYSE:KT), Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci (NYSE:BLX), Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY). I will be tracking down the development of these stocks until the strategy generates new ones next April. Then, I will be tracking down the development of these new stocks for a full year.

Summary

While searching for a possible candidate for my satellite portfolio, I am considering at the moment a low P/FCF + momentum-based quantitative strategy. Regardless of any publicly available evidence, I am by default skeptical towards unfamiliar investment strategies. Therefore I have decided to monitor the performance of the previously mentioned strategy from this moment until April 2 2018. As I am eager to see a full one year's worth of results for the new basket of stocks from next April onwards, I have chosen an ending date for the monitoring process of April of the next calendar year. Pen and paper will be the method of choice for now until the strategy meets my requirements. I will report the fictional progress here next time on April this year. These results will only include the final performance for the above-mentioned stocks, but I will also share the new selection of stocks for the next 12 months. Positive note gives the strategy a better chance of having a corner in my portfolio as a satellite next to my core one.

Thanks for reading.