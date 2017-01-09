Offshore Drilling: Expectations For 2017

It's high time to evaluate the outlook for the offshore drilling industry in 2017.

I ended the year 2016 with two articles on the offshore drilling industry - an analysis of 2016 for the industry itself (read here) and a look at individual companies (read here). Holidays ended and it's time to focus on the year ahead and share my views on what I expect from the industry in 2017.

Dayrates will remain at the bottom

I see no factors that may push dayrates above current levels, which are cash breakeven levels in many cases.

The important post-OPEC contract announcement was the one made by Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL), which announced a three-year contract extension with Saudi Aramco for the jack-up AOD III. The dayrate was the same as for AOD I and AOD II, which have secured their contract extensions earlier.

One might argue that it was too early for OPEC deal to have any impact on dayrates and that the effect from the production cut (and higher oil prices, if the bull thesis is correct) will be seen later.

I'd argue that we have to see higher oil prices first, as they are not guaranteed by the OPEC deal. So far, oil was not able to hold ground above $55 for WTI (NYSE: USO) and $57.5 for Brent (NYSE: BNO). Current prices are certainly not sufficient enough to move the needle for dayrates.

They only provide incentive to secure longer-term contracts at low dayrates. Also, investors should not forget about the huge backlog of cold stacked and warm stacked rigs. This backlog needs to be worked through before dayrates are free to rise substantially.

Contracts for 2017 will remain scarce

Back in November 2016, I analyzed major reports to evaluate the potential for offshore drilling demand in 2017 (part 1, part 2).

The situation did not look promising for the offshore drilling industry as majors pledged to put their dividends above everything else and were ready to trim spending as necessary.

Oil companies' willingness to spend money should have increased after the OPEC deal and the corresponding upside in oil prices, but where will the incremental spending dollars go?

Oil producers' quarterly reports and conference calls indicated that shorter-cycle projects were a priority in 2017, so shale investments may win the battle for capital spending over offshore drilling in 2017.

We will see in a few weeks whether oil producers' stance towards offshore drilling spending improved or if they are still reluctant to spend money and want to see bigger upside (or more stability) in oil prices.

I expect that it will take time for oil producers to figure out whether OPEC deal works for the oil market or not and that some spending decisions might be deferred. Contracts for 2017 will likely be sporadic, offered by opportunistic oil producers who are willing to extend their drilling programs by a few wells.

Contracts for 2018 should emerge

At the same time, I believe that work for 2018 should show up as oil producers will be willing to secure cheap dayrates for future work. Statoil (NYSE: STO) already plans to increase exploration drilling in 2017, although from low levels. Others will follow to take advantage of improved costs. Brazil and Mexico are the most promising areas for a pick-up in drilling activity.

No M&A, and probably no asset sales

I guess the lesson was learned and no one would like to repeat Ocean Rig (NYSE: ORIG) experience. As most of you surely know, Ocean Rig bought a drillship for $65 million only to cold stack it and enter into negotiations with creditors.

Acquisitions are impossible given the debt load that each player carries. Mergers also don't make much sense given the significant number of idle rigs in the fleet of every major player, be it Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO), Rowan (NYSE: RDC), Ensco (NYSE: ESV), Noble Corp. (NYSE: NE) or Transocean (NYSE: RIG).

As for asset sales, Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) is in dire straits and its rigs could theoretically be interesting for the strongest players, but I doubt that Pacific Drilling creditors will be willing to sell the rigs at today's market prices.

Mass rig scrapping remains under question

All management teams seem to believe their companies will be the last man standing and avoid scrapping rigs. Scrapping happens only when there are no prospects for future work anywhere in future.

In theory, scrapping is useful for all industry participants as it helps to eliminate the idle rig backlog. In practice, the process is slow. I don't expect that the pace of scrapping will pick up in 2017, although I firmly believe that more rigs will be forever removed from the market.

Rebound should start in 2017 but it will be slow

Oil producers won't be able to rely solely on shale investments for their incremental production needs. Sooner or later, they will have to turn to offshore drilling to support their longer-term production plans.

Stabilization of oil prices together with rock-bottom offshore drilling dayrates will likely provide the necessary incentive and oil producers will be willing to secure longer-term contracts for 2018 and beyond.

This will not mean an immediate relief for offshore drilling companies, as current dayrates are too low and put financial pressure on each player. Only the ones with strong balance sheets and backlogs will survive the crisis without restructuring.

I would also like to note that the industry situation depends heavily on the outcome of Seadrill restructuring. If Seadrill manages to emerge from restructuring with little debt (through heavy dilution, for example), it will be a very competitor and may influence dayrate dynamics and other restructurings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade all of the abovementioned stocks.