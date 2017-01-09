2017 Average Oil Price Greatly Underestimated By Main Forecasters

It seems that if we are to take into consideration most recent oil price forecasts, the mainstream forecast on 2017 average WTI prices is about $50-55/barrel. Entities which so far went on the record in support of this view include Deloitte. with a forecast of $55/barrel, and the EIA with a forecast of $51/barrel.

Source: EIA.

The EIA seems to think that the average price of oil in 2017 will be about $3/barrel less than it has been trading at in the first few days of the year. This view seems to be supported mainly by the assumption that there will be a continued imbalance in the supply/demand equation for at least a part of 2017.

The curious thing about this assumption is that it is made within the context of the oil supply/demand situation being more or less in balance in the second half of 2016. If we look at the EIA data for the last six months of 2016, we see that total liquids in storage in the US For the last week of 2016, total stocks, including the strategic supplies and refined products was 2,017 million barrels. In the first week of June, 2016, total stocks stood at 2,060 million barrels, which means that there was an average daily decline in US petroleum & refined products stocks of about 235,000 b/d. Even if there was a buildup of supplies in other parts of the world during the second half of 2016, it is likely that the US decline most likely offset most if not all of any buildups in other countries. It is therefore fair to assume in my view that the global supply/demand situation was more or less in balance for the period.

In the first half of the year, there tends to be a drop in demand compared with the second half of the previous year, and I am sure that this will also be the case in 2017, which would justify the assumption that perhaps there will be a supply surplus in the first half of 2017. But then, there is also the effect of declining production during the same period that usually happens as companies make use of the decline in demand in order to perform disruptive maintenance work on their operations. Not to mention that the OPEC cuts are most likely starting to take effect this month already.

Even if the first half of 2017 will see a slight surplus, it will most likely only last a few more months at best. By the IEA's recent estimates, 2017 was only supposed to see a slight 100,000 b/d supply surplus to begin with. Every year thereafter is set to see a supply deficit.

Click to enlarge

Source: IEA.

With the OPEC cuts, which will amount to a total 1.2 mb/d production cut if everyone sticks to the deal, it will most likely mean that we will in fact see a significant supply deficit starting this year and continuing for many years to come. Even if we are to assume that perhaps as much as half of the OPEC and non-OPEC pledge to cut production will not materialize, it is still a major blow to any chance of 2017 being a year of continued global average oil supply surplus.

The shale price cap myth.

Much has been made lately of the idea that since the shale boom there is now a price cap, given that as soon as oil prices will surpass a certain level, shale drillers will just jump back in and continue with the shale boom, right from where they left off in 2014. The fact that countless companies involved in the shale patch already went bust in the past two years or so, does not seem to factor as a consideration in this assumption. Many of the companies which did not go bankrupt will have a hard time securing financing at a decent interest rate. There are only a handful of companies which are mainly dependent on shale, which are still in a relatively strong position and able to return to a relatively robust drilling program in order to grow production.

Furthermore, as I pointed out in a recent article, two of the main fields, the Bakken and Eagle Ford are at this point likely to be past their permanent all time peak in production. These two fields are in effect at the point where the top acreage is getting saturated with wells. Karnes county in the Eagle Ford field for instance, has been responsible for 22% of total cumulative oil production from the field. It also happens to be one of the smaller counties in terms of surface area, with only 754 square miles. In my view, this is a county in the Eagle Ford field which has already reached its permanent peak, regardless of future oil prices, simply because the well saturation situation no longer permits another drilling boom to occur. Aside from Karnes county and another five other counties, which are also becoming increasingly saturated with wells, most of the Eagle Ford field is proving to be unprofitable, therefore any drilling activity increase will be limited, regardless of oil & gas prices.

A similar situation is occurring in the Bakken field, where four counties in North Dakota are responsible for about 80% of total Bakken production. Some plays within those counties are most likely close to the point of complete well saturation. Outside the core counties, drilling has been proven to be ruinous financially speaking, aside from the rare sweet spot. The Permian basin is the only play which still has significant potential to increase production by a globally relevant volume. But with the other two major shale oil plays not likely to contribute a great deal, and perhaps US offshore production stagnating starting next year, the US is unlikely to produce anything close to a repeat of the first shale boom.

It is true that there is a relatively large so-called "fracklog", which may come into play and provide for a bump in shale production this year and perhaps next. There is some evidence however that the number of oil wells deferred actually declined in 2016. It was estimated to be at over 4,100 wells last summer, with a 10% decline occurring in the spring and summer of 2016. Despite the fact that the decline in the deferred well inventory has already started, there is yet to be definite evidence that it is leading to a huge surge in production. And while the number of wells still left in the fracklog may seem large, we should remember that it will likely never drop to zero as long as shale drilling is still occurring. There will always be a number of wells which were drilled but not yet brought into production.

Libya & Nigeria the only wildcards this year and next.

The OPEC cuts, which are likely to come into full effect in the first half of this year are likely to bring the global oil supply/demand balance into a significant deficit, even if we are to assume that some cheating will take place, making the cut somewhat less than the 1.2 mb/d pledge. A return of the shale boom will turn out not to be such a spectacular boom, as I already discussed, even if we are to see a significant oil price increase. Demand is unlikely to grow by less than 1 mb/d this year, in the absence of a severe economic downturn. The combination of a successful OPEC cut and demand growing by at least 1 mb/d, could result in a roughly 2 mb/d shortfall in supply during the second half of 2017, given the assumption that in the second half of 2016 the supply/demand situation was more or less balanced, based on the evidence available to us.

The probability of such a scenario unfolding is not at all bad. The possibility of this scenario unfolding within a few months should be a good reason to believe that there will be a strong rally in oil prices in the second half of 2017. The only factor which could in my view derail this scenario from becoming reality could be a sudden cessation of violence in Libya and a return to a stable political situation, leading to a full restoration of the available oil production capacity, which could in theory add about 1 mb/d to global supplies. Some recent developments would suggest that there is a real possibility of a full return to normal oil production, with a recent announcement of a new three year high in production to over 700,000 b/d made at the beginning of this year. The reality in Libya however is that it is still a fractured country and where there are such fractures, there are likely to be outside interests picking opposing sides, turning it into another proxy war. I believe that this will be the year when we will see this happen, with perhaps a Western-backed faction pitted against another faction most likely backed by Russia and China. There are already reports that Russia is backing an opposing armed group, which is currently not under the control of the official Libyan government. In the event of a proxy war, I don't think oil production in Libya can recover, because it is only logical for opposing factions to deprive each other of oil revenues.

Nigeria is another source of potential production revival, which might cut into the effectiveness of the OPEC production cut. Nigeria is completely unpredictable at this point in my view. It is possible that the current militia disruptions will be resolved and Nigeria will add a few hundred thousand barrels per day in extra production. Put together with Libya's potential return to full production, these two countries could in theory erase the effects of the OPEC agreement.

Source: OPEC monthly report.

The thing about Nigeria is that the opposite could also become true and a nasty civil war could erupt at any moment, potentially taking its entire production off the market for an indefinite period. I mentioned Nigeria in the past as being a part of what I see as a modern Malthusian catastrophe which is unfolding in much of the ME-Africa region. Nigeria's current population of almost 200 million is increasing at an alarming rate of about 5 million people per year, and it is already faced with insurgent activities and economic hardships for the past few years, in large part due to the collapse in oil revenues. For a country that is seeing a population expansion rate that is among the highest in the world to plunge into recession as it did last year, it can become a very painful and destabilizing situation. It is in effect the same situation which led to the Arab Spring back in 2011. It is important to understand in my view that the Libya & Nigeria situation can potentially break in three different directions this year and beyond. They could end up holding the status quo, they could increase production through peaceful resolutions of their conflicts, or they could plunge deeper into conflict, leading to a further cut in production. An automatic assumption of only upside potential is extremely misguided.

While there are a number of uncertainties in play which could lead to things breaking into a number of different directions, the factors which we know to be reliable and likely to play out are pointing to oil prices heading significantly higher this year. Oil prices stagnating at current levels for the rest of the year as is being forecast by many institutions would depend on a complete breakdown of the OPEC deal, peace breaking out in Libya & Nigeria, or a combination of the two. In my view, at this point odds are in favor of things working out in favor of much higher oil prices.

