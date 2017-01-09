LONSIN Capital Incites First Dividend Policy At Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp., Stock Is Rallying

We reiterate our position stated in our open letter to management on further measures as the best solution to return value.

New, first time dividend policy is welcome, but not enough as stock price still way below NCAV or book value.

This is the third article I am writing on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC).

New Dividend Policy

If you read my previous articles and follow the company closely, you should have observed that LONSIN succeeded to get in place a new dividend policy from management and the Board of Directors.

The company has never had a dividend payout policy and consequently not paid any dividends in nearly 20 years since its IPO (March 25th 1997). The new dividend policy stated a minimum payment of 25% - and no maximum - of its net post-tax audited consolidated profits attributable to shareholders.

If this dividend policy had been in place 10 years ago, long-time shareholders would have received approximately a minimum of 25% payout, representing $1.05 per share and up to a maximum full pay-out of $4.21 per share. See further below in the article for FY16 dividend payment forecast.

Stock Price Trading At Discount

The dividend policy is welcome, but the share price discount to book value suggests much more must be done by management to honour its 2016 stated commitment to improve shareholder value. The current stock price of APWC is still considerably below its book value; in spite of the current rally of the shares, it is still significantly below the cash per share.

Click to enlargeAs per the graph above, we can see that the most recent book value (3Q16) of APWC is $10.4 per share while the average trading price for 2016 is $2.21 per share.

Another ratio to look at is NCAVPS (net current asset value per share) which stands at $10.86 (3Q16), again significantly higher than current market price.

Since the first article (published on 05/19/16) to today (01/09/2017), the share price appreciated by 92% from $1.61 to $3.10, showing that shareholder activism is worthwhile.

FY16 Dividend Payment

We estimate for FY16, a net profit (attributable to shareholders) of $7m which could bring the minimum dividend payments of $0.13 per share (see table below); as of nine months 3Q16, the company reported $0.09 per share.

Click to enlarge

I would also highlight that the copper price has also significantly increased in the recent months: +19% since the US presidential election in November which should positively impact APWC's balance sheet (especially the inventory line), as well as operational margins.

Click to enlarge

Share Buyback Program

At the AGM, the company explained to shareholders that the share buyback program would be cancelled and be replaced by a new dividend policy.

The explanation given by the company regarding the cancellation of the share buyback is the destruction of shareholder value and especially of the liquidity in the market. We disagree, as shares bought back do not have to be cancelled; they can be released to the market at a later stage in eventual secondary offerings. The use of company cash has to be viewed versus alternative possible returns on investment, and at current levels, it is difficult to see any better return than buying its own shares. Liquidity is anyway so low that buying a small amount of shares by the company won't make a significant difference to daily volume.

Conclusion

The appreciation in APWC's share price can be related to the activism of LONSIN Capital initiated in March 2016; Jonathan Croft, CIO of LONSIN, says:

"There is more activism to come and many more investors are now following the stock. As a result of the dividend announcement we expect more attention and the arrival of new investors in APWC."

If the company does not want to install a new share buyback program, we do think another way of returning values to shareholders is a special return of capital.

For example, it could for once return a large dividend payment above the 25% minimum stated in the policy (as there is no maximum).

The dividend payment range could be for FY16 from $0.13 to $0.52. The latest number would represent 17% of the current trading price and would be positive for shareholder value.

There is much to look forward to at APWC, management should seize the moment and achieve support from shareholders early in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APWC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.