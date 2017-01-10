AT&T: Is It Time To Be Greedy?

A spate of bullish articles have been written recently stating AT&T (NYSE:T) is a buy at current levels. Furthermore, certain analysts have initiated buy ratings recently. My experience has been analysts are usually wrong and always late. I believe the stock has gotten way ahead of itself. In the following article, I present my contrary view for your perusal.

What happened?

Macquarie just reiterated their outperform rating on the stock three days ago. Macquarie is staying bullish on AT&T after hearing 5G strategies from presented at the Consumer Electronics Show. Macquarie stated in the note:

"Despite the end of promo pricing for DirecTV, AT&T could add 1M-plus subs in no time."

Whenever I see an analyst firm issue an outperform rating on a stock after a substantial rally, it makes me wary. Don't get me wrong, I am long AT&T and looking to add. Nonetheless, the recent price action and a plethora of bullish articles and upgrades have me concerned we are heading for a selloff.

The fact that these analysts have initiated or reiterated the stock as a buy just a point or two off their price targets is a red flag in my book. Let's take a deeper dive into the current circumstances and make a determination.

The set up

The strong dollar, sinking interest rates and no appetite for risk have created the perfect environment for AT&T's stock to flourish in 2016. Investors have piled into safe haven and high yield plays such as AT&T. This has driven AT&T's share price to the highest levels in years. As of now, the stock is trading just a couple of percentage points below its 52-week high.

Current chart

Source: Finviz.com

AT&T's stock has shot to the moon over the last couple of months along with the entire market since Trump was elected. Many are pounding the table that Trump's platform will be highly favorable to AT&T and others attempting to perform mergers and acquisitions based on his stance that business is currently over-regulated.

The bad news

Nonetheless, the stock recently took a hit based on chatter from Bloomberg that President-elect Donald Trump told a confidant he's still against the company's $85 billion acquisition deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

Furthermore, with the stock trading at nosebleed levels, I submit it is priced to perfection. Moreover, the company is coming off of a banner 2016 year, making comparisons going forward tough. Finally, complex integrations like that of AT&T, DirecTV and potentially Time Warner are inherently risky. Often, hidden costs materialize while expected synergies vanish.

The good news

The stock is a dividend aristocrat with a solid 5% yield, making it a solid income investment, for the right price, of course. There are some signs of stress currently, though. EPS growth is below the industry average, while the payout ratio is considerably higher than the industry average or peers. Nonetheless, the yield makes the reward worth the risk. So what is the right price?

When to buy?

When I recommended buying on a pullback, the first thing I look at is the dividend yield versus price history.

Dividend yield versus price history

Source: Dividend.com

According to this first indicator, you should wait for the stock to pull back to $38, which will give you an over 5% yield. Some say it does not matter when you buy a great dividend stock like AT&T. I beg to differ. We are talking about a yield increase in perpetuity. That is worth the wait in my book. Furthermore, I have found that when a rally occurs in such a fast and furious manner for stocks like AT&T, more often than not, a major retracement occurs.

Conclusion

AT&T is a solid income investment. Nevertheless, I posit the stock has run too far, too fast. If I was looking to open a new position, I would wait for the stock to hit the $38 mark. The fact that several analysts have come out recently touting the stock as a buy only one point off their price target is a huge sell signal in my book. The rapid accent also makes the probability of a pullback that much greater. I expect the stock to hit $38 when the Trump bump begins to unravel. The entire market and AT&T are priced to perfection. I am staying on the sidelines for now. I want to see how things actually shake out once Trump takes office.

Final thought

There are always risks to any investment thesis. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and always consult an investment advisor prior to making any investment decisions. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. If you found this article interesting, please click on the follow button below. It would be greatly appreciated.